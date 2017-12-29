Why did 76ers’ offense stall in fourth quarter? Joel Embiid: ‘We didn’t get any calls’

James Harden isn’t the only player who saw his team blow a big lead then complained about officiating last night.
The 76ers blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Trail Blazers, going scoreless for nearly a five-minute stretch of the final period.
Why did Philadelphia’s offense stall?
76ers center Joel Embiid:
We didn’t get any calls. I thought there was a couple – the big fella, Nurkic, played well, especially in the fourth quarter with five fouls. And I thought there was a couple calls that should have gone our way and him fouling out. He was a big piece of them taking our lead in the fourth quarter.
To be fair, Embiid also said, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
“Usually I don’t complain about anything, even if it doesn’t go my way. But everybody did a good job. The referees, they did a great job. They can’t see everything, so I understand everything, but we’ve just got to do a better job of holding a better lead and finishing the game.”
But his direct response to why the 76ers’ offense struggled late was telling. (Jusuf Nurkic certainly wasn’t apologizing.)
Players and coaches seem more frustrated with refereeing than they have in a long time. It’s getting tough to see these complaints after so many games.
At least the league is trying to do something about it.
James Harden‘s night ended on a sour note – two offensive fouls in the final 7.3 seconds, a blown 26-point lead to the Celtics and complaints about the officiating.
But before everything went south, the Rockets star made a spectacular play – that didn’t count (because the shot clock is out of bounds).
Marcus Smart drew two James Harden offensive fouls in the final 7.3 seconds of the Celtics’ 26-point comeback win over the Rockets last night.
Jay King of MassLive:
Smart — when asked if he prides himself in being “a pain in the ass” — chuckled.
“I guess you could say that,” Smart said. “My mom might say that. But nah, I play defense with passion, and defense wins games, and that was proven tonight.”
Smart is having his moment right now.
Joel Embiid is good, braggadocios and active on social media.
He knows that rubs some people the wrong way.
Like Jusuf Nurkic, who spoke up after his Trail Blazers beat Embiid’s 76ers last night.
Nurkic:
He tries to be more famous than a player. I respect him. He’s a good player. He’s not about tough. He’s a skill player, who is getting tired, it looks like. And when you play defense on him and play offense on him and attack him, he’s getting tired more.
Embiid’s best path to fame is playing well. These are not divergent goals.
And Embiid’s endurance has been the go-to target for his critics – justifiably. Embiid still must prove he can handle big minutes and stay healthy.
But Embiid has been plenty tough on the court. His generational skills overshadow his grit, but watch him defend. He’s tough.
Tough enough to handle these retorts coming in the form of elbows and forearms, not just post-game quotes? That’s the challenge Embiid will inevitably face.
Pistons guard Avery Bradley – then with the Celtics – played the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland on May 23.
TMZ:
the allegation stems from an incident on May 23 in Cleveland, Ohio. The woman involved claimed Bradley sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk.
After the incident, the woman contacted Bradley and accused him of assaulting her. The two sides came together to work out a deal to keep her quiet and prevent her from releasing any video, photos or audio.
At one point in the negotiations, the parties considered resolving the matter for $400,000 … but it’s unclear what number Bradley ultimately agreed to pay. We’re told the final figure was high.
We spoke with Bradley’s attorney Brian Wolf of Lavely & Singer who tells us, “Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever. The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.”
Wolf adds, “My office will take all appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement. We will conduct a thorough investigation into who is responsible for this wrongful disclosure.”
As Bradley’s attorney investigates a breach of the confidentiality agreement, others – probably including the NBA – will investigate Bradley. Our society has made much-needed progress toward not tolerating sexual assault. Bradley will still have and deserves a chance to defend himself, but this has become the messy public affair he tried to avoid.