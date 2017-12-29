Spurs: Rudy Gay out at least two weeks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Spurs signing Rudy Gay last summer drew plenty of questions about the fit.

But Gay has blended nicely in San Antonio, helping the Spurs to the NBA’s fifth-best record (25-11) despite Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season so far.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, there’s a setback.

Spurs:

Spurs forward Rudy Gay underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio. The exam revealed that Gay has right retrocalcaneal bursitis. He has started a rest and rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

San Antonio is famously careful with its veterans’ health. Even though this isn’t the left heel that cost him most of last season, Gay won’t return until he’s fully recovered.

Davis Bertans can take Gay’s minutes at power forward, and Leonard’s and Kyle Anderson‘s returns mean the Spurs should be fine at small forward.

Gay is a helpful contributor. But it seems San Antonio keeps rolling no matter who’s hurt.