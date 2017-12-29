Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka one game for altercation with staff member

Serge Ibaka‘s play up front — mostly at the four next to Jonas Valanciunas, sometimes as the center — has been a key part of the Raptors strong run play of late winning 12-of-14.
He’s also going to miss Friday night’s game against Atlanta for what is officially called a “violation of team rules.”
C.J. Miles started at the three, O.G Anunoby moved over and started at the four (that could be an interesting lineup with Ibaka in, something to look at in a future game).
Player confrontations with staff are not that uncommon, but sometimes they cross the line (think Blake Griffin a season ago). This one apparently reached the level that the organization felt the need to suspend Ibaka. He will miss again against a Hawks team that has played well on offense of late.
He is averaging 13.8 points and 6 rebounds in about 28 minutes a game. The Raptors offense is 5.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court, but he has been exposed defensively at points.
James Harden certainly does not agree — and he has the entire city of Houston on his side — but the officials made the right calls on two offensive fouls on James Harden in the final 7.3 seconds of the Celtics’ comeback win over the Rockets Thursday night.
That’s not just my opinion, it’s the ruling of the NBA in the Last Two Minute Report released Friday.
[nbcsports_video, src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/OCh6-eSRJwA width=651 height=366]
In both cases, with 7.3 seconds and with 3.0 seconds left in the game, Harden was caught pushing off Marcus Smart, in clear view of referee Tony Brothers, who was 10 feet away. In both cases, the NBA ruled that “Harden (HOU) dislodges Smart (BOS) from his legal guarding position.” In both cases, Harden extended his arm and that’s going to get called 99 times out of 100 (even if Smart helped sell it).
In the case of the first call, Harden said postgame, “How else am I supposed to get open? The guy had two arms wrapped around my body?” The NBA League Office disagrees, saying “Smart (BOS) makes marginal contact with Harden (HOU) that does not affect his (freedom of movement).”
Not that the NBA agreeing with Harden would have changed anything anyway, but the officials can feel vindicated.
The Rockets led the game by 26 points in the third quarter, but Harden shot 3-of-17 in the second half, their player movement and passing came to a halt, and they squandered the lead and ultimately lost it on Al Horford‘s game-winning shot.
Chris Paul — who missed 15 games to start the season — has missed the last three games with a groin injury. The Rockets lost all three, including blowing a 26-point lead to Boston Thursday night. Paul has started 16 games for the Rockets and they have won 15 of them.
CP3 will be back Friday night Houston coach Mike D’Antoni announced pregame.
The Rockets’ potent offense is 8.6 points per 100 possessions better when Paul is on the court, and D’Antoni has done a great job of staggering CP3 or James Harden is always on the court.
More importantly, Paul should help the Houston defense, which has been strong all season but has been a mess during the recent four-game losing streak. Clint Capela and Luc Mbah a Moute — also key to the Houston defense — have missed time during the losing streak and the stumbles of the defense.
The Kings drafted Justin Jackson out of North Carolina this year.
Another Justin Jackson, a Maryland sophomore, could have followed to the NBA next year.
Unfortunately for that Jackson, he’ll be sidelined the rest of the season.
Maryland Basketball:
Jackson is (was?) a potential first-round pick.
He’s a versatile forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan that would be useful in a switching defense. He looked much better last season while making 44% of his 3-pointers (46-for-105) before sliding to 25% (10-for-40) this season. That’s a small sample, and Jackson’s free-throw improvement (70% to 83%) offered hope for him as a shooter, though that’s also on a small sample.
Jackson declared for last year’s draft before withdrawing. He’ll face an interesting choice next June, when scouts must evaluate him on limited game exposure.
The Spurs signing Rudy Gay last summer drew plenty of questions about the fit.
But Gay has blended nicely in San Antonio, helping the Spurs to the NBA’s fifth-best record (25-11) despite Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season so far.
Unfortunately for San Antonio, there’s a setback.
Spurs:
Spurs forward Rudy Gay underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio. The exam revealed that Gay has right retrocalcaneal bursitis. He has started a rest and rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
San Antonio is famously careful with its veterans’ health. Even though this isn’t the left heel that cost him most of last season, Gay won’t return until he’s fully recovered.
Davis Bertans can take Gay’s minutes at power forward, and Leonard’s and Kyle Anderson‘s returns mean the Spurs should be fine at small forward.
Gay is a helpful contributor. But it seems San Antonio keeps rolling no matter who’s hurt.