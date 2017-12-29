Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka one game for altercation with staff member

Serge Ibaka‘s play up front — mostly at the four next to Jonas Valanciunas, sometimes as the center — has been a key part of the Raptors strong run play of late winning 12-of-14.

He’s also going to miss Friday night’s game against Atlanta for what is officially called a “violation of team rules.”

.@Raptors announced Friday that forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for one game after a violation of team rules. Ibaka will not play tonight vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/dc0FQP2wNt — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) December 29, 2017

C.J. Miles started at the three, O.G Anunoby moved over and started at the four (that could be an interesting lineup with Ibaka in, something to look at in a future game).

Player confrontations with staff are not that uncommon, but sometimes they cross the line (think Blake Griffin a season ago). This one apparently reached the level that the organization felt the need to suspend Ibaka. He will miss again against a Hawks team that has played well on offense of late.

He is averaging 13.8 points and 6 rebounds in about 28 minutes a game. The Raptors offense is 5.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court, but he has been exposed defensively at points.