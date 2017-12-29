Potential first-rounder, Maryland’s Justin Jackson, out rest of season

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Kings drafted Justin Jackson out of North Carolina this year.

Another Justin Jackson, a Maryland sophomore, could have followed to the NBA next year.

Unfortunately for that Jackson, he’ll be sidelined the rest of the season.

Maryland Basketball:

UPDATE: Head coach Mark Turgeon shared today after practice that Justin Jackson will miss the remainder of the season with torn labrum in his right shoulder. — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 28, 2017

Jackson is (was?) a potential first-round pick.

He’s a versatile forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan that would be useful in a switching defense. He looked much better last season while making 44% of his 3-pointers (46-for-105) before sliding to 25% (10-for-40) this season. That’s a small sample, and Jackson’s free-throw improvement (70% to 83%) offered hope for him as a shooter, though that’s also on a small sample.

Jackson declared for last year’s draft before withdrawing. He’ll face an interesting choice next June, when scouts must evaluate him on limited game exposure.