Pacers’ Victor Oladipo out for second straight game with right knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been ruled out for the second straight game because of a sore right knee.
Oladipo started each of Indiana’s first 33 games before he missed Wednesday night’s 98-94 loss to lowly Dallas. Coach Nate McMillan says he also will miss Friday night’s game at Chicago, and calls him “doubtful” for Sunday’s matchup with Minnesota.
McMillan says Oladipo “needs to rest the knee and we have to give him some time here.”
The 25-year-old Oladipo was acquired in the offseason trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City. He is averaging a career-high 24.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Indiana.
The Clippers have tried to keep their heads above water while Blake Griffin has been out while his knee healed — Los Angeles was 6-8 without Griffin, and they sit three games out of the playoffs right now.
He’s back, returning Friday night vs. the Lakers.
Griffin is the fulcrum of the Clippers’ offense, and when he was on the court this season it was 3.5 points per 100 possessions better than when he sat.
Griffin’s return and how the team performs the next few weeks will set the stage for the big decisions the Clippers will face — do they trade DeAndre Jordan and/or Lou Williams for pieces that help the rebuild, or do they keep the pair, hope Danilo Gallinari (and everyone else) stays healthy, then make a run at the playoffs? Is all that worth it for the seven or eight seed? And do they want to pay Jordan big money next summer to keep him?
The Lakers have lost 7-of-8 and have been bottom 10 in the NBA in both offense and defense. The Lakers team that had shown grit pushing the Warriors to overtime (twice) and beating teams such as the Sixers has faded. Injuries have played a role in the slide, but both Andrew Bogut and coach Luke Walton said the distraction of trade rumors swirling around the team — that Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle could be moved to clear cap space for next summer — are distracting the team.
All that led to a team meeting on Thursday instead of practice, where on and off-the-court issues were discussed. From Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.
The Lakers held a team meeting Thursday, where players were free to air their grievances about the state of the team, including “the business of the organization,” said Brandon Ingram.
“Hopefully we think about what we said to each other,” Ingram said. “What we said to the coaches and that the coaches have listened to what we said. Hopefully we can take it into practice, into games and just get better.”
Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma characterized the meeting as a “heart-to-heart” and that the Lakers were “just trying to get back on the same page.”
A lot of young players struggle when their names first come up in trade rumors — these are people and trades uproot their lives and shake up what they have established. And they have no control over it.
That said, it’s also life in the NBA. Veteran players have learned to adjust. The young Lakers clearly have not.
We’ll see if this meeting has any impact, traditionally they do not (or if there is a bump, it is very short-lived).
James Harden certainly does not agree — and he has the entire city of Houston on his side — but the officials made the right calls on two offensive fouls on James Harden in the final 7.3 seconds of the Celtics’ comeback win over the Rockets Thursday night.
That’s not just my opinion, it’s the ruling of the NBA in the Last Two Minute Report released Friday.
[nbcsports_video, src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/OCh6-eSRJwA width=651 height=366]
In both cases, with 7.3 seconds and with 3.0 seconds left in the game, Harden was caught pushing off Marcus Smart, in clear view of referee Tony Brothers, who was 10 feet away. In both cases, the NBA ruled that “Harden (HOU) dislodges Smart (BOS) from his legal guarding position.” In both cases, Harden extended his arm and that’s going to get called 99 times out of 100 (even if Smart helped sell it).
In the case of the first call, Harden said postgame, “How else am I supposed to get open? The guy had two arms wrapped around my body?” The NBA League Office disagrees, saying “Smart (BOS) makes marginal contact with Harden (HOU) that does not affect his (freedom of movement).”
Rockets fans are up in arm as the report does say that the officials missed five traveling calls by the Celtics in the final two minutes. There were only two officials on this game, rather than the usual three, after one injured his back during pregame warmups and could not go. These are the kind of things missed when there are fewer officials.
Not that the NBA agreeing with Harden would have changed anything anyway, but the officials can feel vindicated.
The Rockets led the game by 26 points in the third quarter, but Harden shot 3-of-17 in the second half, their player movement and passing came to a halt, and they squandered the lead and ultimately lost it on Al Horford‘s game-winning shot.
Chris Paul — who missed 15 games to start the season — has missed the last three games with a groin injury. The Rockets lost all three, including blowing a 26-point lead to Boston Thursday night. Paul has started 16 games for the Rockets and they have won 15 of them.
CP3 will be back Friday night Houston coach Mike D’Antoni announced pregame.
The Rockets’ potent offense is 8.6 points per 100 possessions better when Paul is on the court, and D’Antoni has done a great job of staggering CP3 or James Harden is always on the court.
More importantly, Paul should help the Houston defense, which has been strong all season but has been a mess during the recent four-game losing streak. Clint Capela and Luc Mbah a Moute — also key to the Houston defense — have missed time during the losing streak and the stumbles of the defense.