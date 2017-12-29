LeBron James: ‘I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day’

After a frustrating and draining loss in Game 2 of last year’s NBA Finals, LeBron James said he just needed food and wine.

Apparently, LeBron has kept wine as part of his routine.

Between games at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Utah Jazz tomorrow, the Cavaliers are visiting Napa Valley. So, LeBron opened up about his love of wine.

NBC Sports California:

"As far as healing powers… I'm playing the best basketball of my life and I'm drinking some wine pretty much every day." With the @cavs taking a trip to Napa Thursday, @KingJames discusses when he became a fan of wine: pic.twitter.com/0HjNqBKrXQ — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 28, 2017

LeBron:

It kind of started around when I turned 30, actually. I started to just learn. I wanted to learn about it. Everybody was talking about how great it is and the different regions – not only here in America, but also obviously Italy and France and so many different places. So, I started to do some research. I started tasting different wines, and it took a while for my pallet to actually give into it. Because your first time drinking wine, it’s not a very, very lasting taste. Like my daughter said – before I left her try some of my wine. She said, “It tastes like rocks.” And I gave her some very, very, very good wine, too. She said, “Ooh, it tastes like rocks. It’s nasty.” So, I kind of understand what she said. But over the years, the last few years, I’ve been learning a lot about it and the different types of grapes and the different types of vines they be on, different type of region, the red, the white, blends and things of that nature. So, it’s great to be in wine country.

I’ve heard it’s good for the heart. As far as healing powers, I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day. So, whatever it is, I’ll take it.

Correlation doesn’t equal causation. But LeBron is playing pretty darned well in his 15th season.

Good thing LeBron’s new house in Los Angeles has a wine cellar. On that note, good thing the Cavs took a took a trip their pending-free agent star would enjoy.