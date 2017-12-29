James Harden, while being fouled, flips ball off shot clock and through rim (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 29, 2017, 2:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

James Harden‘s night ended on a sour note – two offensive fouls in the final 7.3 seconds, a blown 26-point lead to the Celtics and complaints about the officiating.

But before everything went south, the Rockets star made a spectacular play – that didn’t count (because the shot clock is out of bounds).

Spurs: Rudy Gay out at least two weeks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 29, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Spurs signing Rudy Gay last summer drew plenty of questions about the fit.

But Gay has blended nicely in San Antonio, helping the Spurs to the NBA’s fifth-best record (25-11) despite Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season so far.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, there’s a setback.

Spurs:

Spurs forward Rudy Gay underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio. The exam revealed that Gay has right retrocalcaneal bursitis. He has started a rest and rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

San Antonio is famously careful with its veterans’ health. Even though this isn’t the left heel that cost him most of last season, Gay won’t return until he’s fully recovered.

Davis Bertans can take Gay’s minutes at power forward, and Leonard’s and Kyle Anderson‘s returns mean the Spurs should be fine at small forward.

Gay is a helpful contributor. But it seems San Antonio keeps rolling no matter who’s hurt.

LeBron James: ‘I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day’

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 29, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
4 Comments

After a frustrating and draining loss in Game 2 of last year’s NBA Finals, LeBron James said he just needed food and wine.

Apparently, LeBron has kept wine as part of his routine.

Between games at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Utah Jazz tomorrow, the Cavaliers are visiting Napa Valley. So, LeBron opened up about his love of wine.

NBC Sports California:

LeBron:

It kind of started around when I turned 30, actually. I started to just learn. I wanted to learn about it. Everybody was talking about how great it is and the different regions – not only here in America, but also obviously Italy and France and so many different places.

So, I started to do some research. I started tasting different wines, and it took a while for my pallet to actually give into it. Because your first time drinking wine, it’s not a very, very lasting taste. Like my daughter said – before I left her try some of my wine. She said, “It tastes like rocks.” And I gave her some very, very, very good wine, too. She said, “Ooh, it tastes like rocks. It’s nasty.” So, I kind of understand what she said.

But over the years, the last few years, I’ve been learning a lot about it and the different types of grapes and the different types of vines they be on, different type of region, the red, the white, blends and things of that nature.

So, it’s great to be in wine country.

I’ve heard it’s good for the heart. As far as healing powers, I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day. So, whatever it is, I’ll take it.

Correlation doesn’t equal causation. But LeBron is playing pretty darned well in his 15th season.

Good thing LeBron’s new house in Los Angeles has a wine cellar. On that note, good thing the Cavs took a took a trip their pending-free agent star would enjoy.

Why did 76ers’ offense stall in fourth quarter? Joel Embiid: ‘We didn’t get any calls’

By Dan FeldmanDec 29, 2017, 1:05 PM EST
2 Comments

James Harden isn’t the only player who saw his team blow a big lead then complained about officiating last night.

The 76ers blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Trail Blazers, going scoreless for nearly a five-minute stretch of the final period.

Why did Philadelphia’s offense stall?

76ers center Joel Embiid:

We didn’t get any calls. I thought there was a couple – the big fella, Nurkic, played well, especially in the fourth quarter with five fouls. And I thought there was a couple calls that should have gone our way and him fouling out. He was a big piece of them taking our lead in the fourth quarter.

To be fair, Embiid also said, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Usually I don’t complain about anything, even if it doesn’t go my way. But everybody did a good job. The referees, they did a great job. They can’t see everything, so I understand everything, but we’ve just got to do a better job of holding a better lead and finishing the game.”

But his direct response to why the 76ers’ offense struggled late was telling. (Jusuf Nurkic certainly wasn’t apologizing.)

Players and coaches seem more frustrated with refereeing than they have in a long time. It’s getting tough to see these complaints after so many games.

At least the league is trying to do something about it.

Does Marcus Smart pride in himself in being pain in ass? ‘My mom might say that’

[nbcsports_video, src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/OCh6-eSRJwA width=651 height=366]
By Dan FeldmanDec 29, 2017, 12:05 PM EST
1 Comment

Marcus Smart drew two James Harden offensive fouls in the final 7.3 seconds of the Celtics’ 26-point comeback win over the Rockets last night.

Jay King of MassLive:

Smart — when asked if he prides himself in being “a pain in the ass” — chuckled.

“I guess you could say that,” Smart said. “My mom might say that. But nah, I play defense with passion, and defense wins games, and that was proven tonight.”

Smart is having his moment right now.