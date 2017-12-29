Does Marcus Smart pride in himself in being pain in ass? ‘My mom might say that’

James Harden isn’t the only player who saw his team blow a big lead then complained about officiating last night.

The 76ers blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Trail Blazers, going scoreless for nearly a five-minute stretch of the final period.

Why did Philadelphia’s offense stall?

76ers center Joel Embiid:

We didn’t get any calls. I thought there was a couple – the big fella, Nurkic, played well, especially in the fourth quarter with five fouls. And I thought there was a couple calls that should have gone our way and him fouling out. He was a big piece of them taking our lead in the fourth quarter.

To be fair, Embiid also said, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Usually I don’t complain about anything, even if it doesn’t go my way. But everybody did a good job. The referees, they did a great job. They can’t see everything, so I understand everything, but we’ve just got to do a better job of holding a better lead and finishing the game.”

But his direct response to why the 76ers’ offense struggled late was telling. (Jusuf Nurkic certainly wasn’t apologizing.)

Players and coaches seem more frustrated with refereeing than they have in a long time. It’s getting tough to see these complaints after so many games.

At least the league is trying to do something about it.