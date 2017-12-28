Getty

Watch the Magic lead the worst 4-on-1 fastbreak you’ve ever seen

Dec 28, 2017
The Orlando Magic are a weird team.

A few short years ago, they had a spate of developing young players led by Victor Oladipo. Now, they seem destined to wander the Eastern Conference’s no man’s land.

Still, that gives us some fun video — notice how I’m not saying highlights — from time to time.

That includes this play from Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons, where the Magic had a 4-on-1 fastbreak opportunity led by Mario Hezonja. It did not go well.

Orlando got the last laugh, however, beating the Pistons, 102-89. It was a great win for the Magic, who still sit second to last in the standings out East.

Al Horford hits game-winning shot as Rockets melt down (VIDEO)

Dec 28, 2017
The Houston Rockets led by 24 points going into the half on Thursday night over the Boston Celtics.

Then, it all came crashing down.

Houston’s offense stalled, and the Rockets scored just 16 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Boston rebounded to have two consecutive 30+ point quarters to close the game after starting with just 12 points in the first period.

Boston’s Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin were huge off the bench, the scrappy backcourt players hounding Houston’s guards and slowing the beginning of offensive sets by picking up dribblers before halfcourt.

The game wound up coming down to the wire in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and two huge errors by James Harden helped Boston seal the victory.

Officials had been spotty all evening with calling fouls on extended arms. That changed with under ten seconds left, as Harden was called for two offensive fouls as the Rockets tried to inbound the ball. The first offensive foul gave Boston the ball with seven seconds left, and let Al Horford hit the game-winning shot.

Call them flops by Marcus Smart if you like, but there’s little doubt Harden let his emotions get the better of him. He should have never let himself pick up the second one to seal his team’s fate.

Boston beat Houston, 99-98, in a game that is sure to be talked about at length after tomorrow’s L2M report comes out.

Mike D’Antoni on Jayson Tatum: “I’m trying to think what I can say without it being tampering”

Dec 28, 2017
We know that tampering the NBA is commonplace. It’s also hard to prove.

Unless you’re Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s not often you see teams, GMs, or coaches get hit with tampering charges. Most folks aren’t as blatant about pursuing guys like Paul George.

Still, it’s good to be careful. Players change teams suddenly, and if the 2017 offseason was any indication, the level of craziness each and every summer seems to rise like the tide.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was especially careful with his words on Thursday as he discussed Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum. The Duke product has been on a tear, averaging 14.1 points per game to go along with an eye-popping 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

Tatum has been much better than anyone could have hoped for, especially before the new year. Boston was always going to have to rely on young players to play a big role if they wanted to contend with the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. The necessary input rose when Gordon Hayward left with an injury early in the season, and Tatum has met the challenge it gracefully.

D’Antoni was cordial about Tatum, smiling as he responded to the questions, and didn’t appear to say anything that would get him in trouble.

“I think he’s really good, first of all,” D’Antoni said after a very long pause. “I’m trying to think what I can say without it being tampering. He’s really good and for a rookie, he plays like he’s been in the league for 10 years. He’s going to be a solid if not All-Star level type player for a long, long time. There’s actually nothing he can’t do.”

The real question is what about Tatum’s situation made D’Antoni so publicly worried about tampering? Sure, D’Antoni was smiling and laughing when he gave his answer, so he’s probably not actually worried about tampering. But answering questions about rival players — especially within the context of Houston and Boston playing each other on Thursday — seems pretty normal. Perhaps the league office has given team employees a bit of a warning after the Lakers’ fiasco with George? That feels about right.

In any case, Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Rockets is one of the more anticipated games of 2017. Should be fun to watch Tatum play against D’Antoni’s squad.

Bill Nye on Kyrie Irving’s flat earth beliefs: “It’s just weird!”

Dec 28, 2017
Bill Nye was everyone’s favorite TV scientist back in the 1990s. He’s come to the fore more recently, and even has a Netflix show that has opened to mixed reviews.

Still, Nye is an entertaining TV personality and a proponent of the importance of science. Nye appeared on Complex News for a recent spot, and the conversation turned to the flat earth theory and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Nye was bewildered by how a player, concentrated on so many small facets of the game, could believe the earth was flat.

The conversation starts at 1:47 in the video above, and Nye’s knowledge of some finer points of how basketball works appears to show that he’s a fan of the game.

How can Kyrie Irving believe the earth is flat? We don’t know either, Bill.

Dwyane Wade admits “slippage” in Cavaliers play, wants to avoid “rut”

Dec 28, 2017
With LeBron James carrying them for a month, the Cavaliers reminded everyone why they are the favorites to win the East — Cleveland was 18-of-19 and were a top 10 defensive team again, proving they are the team to beat in the East.

But they have dropped three of four, all on the road, and the latest was to Sacramento where Vince Carter went off for 24 points on Cleveland’s “defense.” In their last 10 games, Cleveland has allowed 111.7 points per 100 possessions, 29th in the NBA (only ahead of a Jazz team without Rudy Gobert).

After the loss to the Kings, Dwayne Wade admitted the Cavaliers are sliding back into some old habits, speaking to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Sometimes, when you’re winning as much as you’re winning, you have slippage,” Wade said of the 24-11 Cavs, who reeled off 18 wins in 19 games before their current dip. “We’ve had some slippage, and we’ve got to figure out a way to nip it in the bud before it becomes: ‘We in a rut, and we’ve got to get ourselves back out of it.'”

For a playoff bound team, particularly a contender, part of goal during the marathon of the NBA season is to build good habits, ones that the team can fall back on in the playoffs (and build on). The Cavaliers have certainly not done that consistently this season. They were a mess of a defensive team to start the season, straightened it out for a stretch, then have slipped back.

Cleveland today is also not the team they will be come the postseason. Isaiah Thomas will be healthy and have a significant role (how big and how well he plays remain to be seen). The rotations will evolve, and the Cavaliers making a move at the trade deadline (or picking up a quality veteran another team waives after it) could happen as well.

The Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the East, and if I had to pick one team out of the conference it would be them (I’m not betting against LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals until he loses at this point). But Cleveland looks vulnerable, and that defense is part of the reason. The “slippage” is part of that. It will be interesting to see what moves come as the trade deadline looms — will Milwaukee or Washington see all this and become more aggressive in adding another piece?