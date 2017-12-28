Steven Adams dunks hard on Jonas Valanciunas (video)

When Russell Westbrook and Jonas Valanciunas got into their skirmish last night, Steven Adams stepped right into the middle of it.
Adams later made his point with this dunk on Valanciunas.
Draymond Green isn’t just the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
He’s also a supportive teammate.
The Warriors forward endorsed Kevin Durant for the award.
Green, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“If I had a vote, I’d vote for him right now,” Green said of Durant’s DPOY candidacy.
“I think he is, if not the leading candidate,” Green said. “I don’t think it’s really a race right now. The way he’s been playing on the defensive side of the ball has been spectacular.
Durant is having an incredible season as a rim-protector. He’s blocking shots more than anyone who wasn’t primarily a center or power forward since Andrei Kirilenko and Josh Smith a decade ago.
But Durant’s defensive rebounding has regressed as a result. He’s not locking opponents quite as well on the perimeter.
Is he a Defensive Player of the Year candidate? Sure. But so is Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Paul George, Andre Roberson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and even Green. Durant isn’t close to running away with the award, no matter how Green tries to paint the narrative.
A casualty of the Timberwolves’ win over the Nuggets last night?
Jeff Teague, who hurt his knee in the scrum to recover a late jump ball.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This opens the door for Tyus Jones, who has been quite effective off the bench. Jones’ low-usage style could even open more shots for Minnesota’s most-efficient starters, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler.
Aaron Brooks could assume Jones’ reserve role. Jamal Crawford and Butler could also handle more lead-guard responsibilities.
Tom Thibodeau gives his starters heavy minutes, as if the team isn’t very deep. But this is an injury the Timberwolves should handle relatively well.
There’s plenty of overlap between the NBA’s most successful franchises and the ones the league wants to highlight.
Every NBA champion after the Trail Blazers won the 1977 title in the first season following the NBA-ABA merger has hosted an All-Star game.
Except the Celtics. Boston has won four post-merger titles but hasn’t hosted the All-Star game since 1964.
Fresh off the city’s first home Christmas game, that could change.
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
“We’re looking at an application package,” Grousbeck told the Globe. “But we have to work it out with the Convention Center. We are going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.”
“We can’t get all of our fans into the game, all of our season ticket-holders,” Grousbeck said. “We have a season ticket-holder wait list and relatively few of our season ticket-holders would be able to come to a game that we host. But nonetheless, we’re going to get a package and see if we can work something out.”
The All-Star game isn’t for local season-ticket holders. It’s more for the NBA’s national business partners.
In that regard, Boston is fine. Too cold in February, but at least the seafood is good. Probably some East Coast bias in effect, too.
The next several All-Star games are set:
But beyond that, Boston seems like a potential contender.
Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas was reportedly targeting an early January return from injury.
The big game narratively: Wednesday against the Celtics – Thomas’ old team, which he has strong feelings toward.
Now it sounds like Isaiah Thomas won’t play for the Cavaliers in 2017, and there’s doubt growing on his availability for his anticipated return to Boston Jan. 3.
Tyronn Lue was quick to rule him out for Saturday’s game at Utah, and then hedged a bit by saying “I don’t know” when asked if he was already sure Thomas wasn’t playing against the Jazz.
It’s virtually out of the question for a player to play in back-to-back games after being out since May with hip injuries. So, if Thomas were to play against the Blazers, it would be hard to believe he’d also play against the Celtics the next night, even though that’s the team which traded him to Cleveland in the offseason.
Also, there was reluctance from both the Cavs and Thomas for his first game to be a marquee opponent like the Warriors, which was among the reasons he sat out the Christmas game.
It’d be a bummer not to see Thomas in Boston. Considering he’s so comfortable with a chip on his shoulder, it’s highly anticipated to see how he’d respond.
But the Cavs aren’t trying to set up a revenge game. They’re trying to win a championship. In that regard, it’s practically irrelevant precisely when Thomas returns. He’ll clearly play soon, and there’s plenty of time to integrate him before the playoffs.
And there’s always Feb. 11, when Cleveland visits Boston again.