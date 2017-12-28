Steven Adams dunks hard on Jonas Valanciunas (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There’s plenty of overlap between the NBA’s most successful franchises and the ones the league wants to highlight.

Every NBA champion after the Trail Blazers won the 1977 title in the first season following the NBA-ABA merger has hosted an All-Star game.

Except the Celtics. Boston has won four post-merger titles but hasn’t hosted the All-Star game since 1964.

Fresh off the city’s first home Christmas game, that could change.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“We’re looking at an application package,” Grousbeck told the Globe. “But we have to work it out with the Convention Center. We are going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.”

“We can’t get all of our fans into the game, all of our season ticket-holders,” Grousbeck said. “We have a season ticket-holder wait list and relatively few of our season ticket-holders would be able to come to a game that we host. But nonetheless, we’re going to get a package and see if we can work something out.”

The All-Star game isn’t for local season-ticket holders. It’s more for the NBA’s national business partners.

In that regard, Boston is fine. Too cold in February, but at least the seafood is good. Probably some East Coast bias in effect, too.

The next several All-Star games are set:

2018: Los Angeles

2019: Charlotte

2020: Chicago

2021: Indianapolis

But beyond that, Boston seems like a potential contender.