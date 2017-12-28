Report: Rockets signing Gerald Green

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Rockets small forward Trevor Ariza has played more than 40 minutes the last six games, the longest such streak this season or last.

Ariza’s primary backup, Luc Mbah a Moute, is injured. So is Chris Paul, preventing Houston from using three-guard lineups with Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon.

So, the Rockets are finally getting Ariza outside relief – Gerald Green.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard Gerald Green is finalizing a non-guaranteed deal to sign with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2017

The 31-year-old Green is probably a still a high-flyer, but he has also developed into a solid 3-point shooter. If he focuses on his limited role and defends with effort, he can help his hometown Rockets.

Unless Green exceeds expectations, Houston will probably waive him by Jan. 7. Otherwise, his salary – like everyone league-wide – would become fully guaranteed. If they waive him, the Rockets could still sign him to 10-day contracts.