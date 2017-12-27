Tyson Chandler scores game-winning dunk to beat Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who said Tyson Chandler was too old?

The Phoenix Suns center is 35 years young, but against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday he looked like the high-flying Chandler of old.

The play came with just 00.6 seconds to go and the game tied at 97-97.

Phoenix had the ball on the far sideline, and decided to run a SLOB play that ended up with an alley-oop going to Chandler.

Via Twitter:

Tyson Chandler slams it home to win the game for the @Suns!#SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/8Ee7WqU6u7 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2017

Phoenix wound up winning, 99-97. Both teams are not playoff contenders at the moment, and the Suns are actually above Memphis in the standings.

When is Marc Gasol getting traded, again?