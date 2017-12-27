Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Rule knowledge, plus Devin Booker, gets Suns dramatic win

Dec 27, 2017
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Devin Booker is back, but coach Jay Triano’s rulebook knowledge gets Suns dramatic win. There is no goaltending on an inbounds pass. Offensive or defensive. How can there be, it’s not a shot — you can’t score on it (even if it goes through the basket). So if the ball is over the cylinder of the basket on an inbounds pass, you can grab it.

Did you know that? Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff clearly didn’t (watch his reaction to the play below). However, Suns coach Jay Triano did, so with 0.6 seconds left he drew up a play that called for a lob and veteran Tyson Chandler finished the alley-oop as the ball was over the rim, giving the Suns a 99-97 win over Memphis.

That was a great pass by Dragan Bender to make that alley-oop possible. Memphis put Marc Gasol on Bender at the inbounds, which left the not-as-strong Brandan Wright to try to defend Chandler around the basket, and while Wright is more athletic than Gasol he did not have the strength to move Chandler out of the one position he needed to be in to finish the play and the game.

That play is not why the Grizzlies lost. Memphis missed its last 11 shots from the field and went almost six minutes without a bucket in the fourth quarter, that is what cost them the game.

That and Devin Booker. The Suns’ guard was back after missing nine games due to a left adductor strain and he didn’t miss a beat, scoring 20 points in the first half and 32 for the game (he had fouled out before that final play, or maybe it is run for him, you can do a catch-and-shoot in .6 seconds by the NBA rulebook). The Suns are a lot more fun to watch with Booker on the court.

2) Worst in the West beats best in the East? Dallas upsets Toronto. For a day, the Toronto Raptors were on top of the East. Toronto had won six straight and 12-of-13, while the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers both lost on Christmas Day. That left Toronto as the team on top of the East with a .742 winning percentage.

Then they traveled to 9-25 Dallas.

Maybe the Raptors were looking ahead to a showdown with the Thunder Wednesday night, but they were flat and ran into a Mavericks team that isn’t winning a lot but has been feisty and in games lately. The Mavs don’t get blown out. Dallas hung around this one despite Kyle Lowry looking like he would just take over for a stretch (but he missed crucial shots down the stretch). When DeMar DeRozan tried to take over late, he just looked flat (like Toronto did all night).

Dallas got 20 points out of J.J. Barea off the bench, and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 because that’s what he does, to lead the Mavericks. Dallas is going to end up with a high draft pick, but they are not tanking and just throwing in the towel on the season, they are playing gritty basketball.

3) Ejection night: Nikola Jokic gets tossed, as do Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton. Welcome to the night of the “why did he do that?” ejections.

First up is Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He was running down the court when Utah’s Jonas Jerebko bumped him. That happens just about every play. However, Jokic decides to respond with an NFL-style swim move to get around Jerebko, and in the process elbows the Jazz big man in the face.

For a couple of seasons now NBA officials have cracked down on any blows to the head. Intentional or not, they are not allowed and lead to an instant ejection. Jokic earned this one.

However, that was not the most idiotic move leading to an ejection of the night.

There were 22 seconds left in the game and the Bulls were up by 9 and about to upset the Bucks. Milwaukee would take a last shot, Chicago would then dribble it out. But as the Bucks came down Khris Middleton elbows Kris Dunn a little trying to seal him and get position, Dunn then grabbed Middleton’s jersey, so Middleton threw another elbow at Dunn, then Dunn tackled him. Did we mention there were now 16.9 seconds left in a decided game?

Maybe they were arguing over the proper way to spell their first name, in which case Chris Paul should have gotten into it and ejected too, even though he wasn’t even playing in this game or on either of these teams. There will be fines for this, which is going to sting when it’s time to write the check because this was the definition of unnecessary.

Miami’s Dion Waiters will consider offseason ankle surgery

Dec 27, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters will consider having surgery this offseason to repair his problematic left ankle, conceding Tuesday that it probably won’t be fully healed until such a procedure takes place.

The Miami Heat guard missed his second straight game Tuesday because of a recurrence of the sprain that kept him off the floor for the final 13 games of last season. There’s no timetable for his return, though Waiters he does not expect this absence to be like the month he missed when he first sprained the ankle last March.

The ankle never fully healed, and Waiters has been dealing with it all season.

“I’ve played through it, though,” Waiters said. “I’ve got to. I’m not making any excuses. It is what it is. It’s something I don’t like to talk about because there’s nothing we really can do right now but try to take care of it, get it stronger, things like that. I don’t want to be in this predicament where it’s a little tweak you’ve got to miss a decent amount just off a little tweak. That sucks.”

He was adamant that surgery will not take place before the Heat season ends.

“No,” Waiters said. “Hell no.”

Waiters is averaging 14.3 points this season for the Heat, and most of his stats are fairly comparable to a year ago – except 3-point shooting, where he was at nearly 40 percent last season and is barely at 30 percent this season.

The Heat share Waiters’ optimism of a quick return to the lineup. He got hurt early in Miami’s game against Dallas on Friday on a drive in the lane where the ankle just appeared to give way, then sat out against New Orleans on Saturday and was inactive for Tuesday’s game with Orlando.

“He will continue to do rehab, treatment and conditioning and see when we can get him back on the court,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I don’t think it is as bad – but I’m also not a trainer or a doctor.”

Waiters considered surgery last summer, deciding against it because he would not have been ready for the start of this season. He said when the time comes he’ll discuss with his family and advisers how best to proceed.

“Until I take care of it and do what I was supposed to do with it, even if I have a little sprain it’s going to be severe,” Waiters said. “I didn’t even do anything when I twisted it. I just twisted it.”

The Heat have been dealing with plenty of injury woes all season. Hassan Whiteside returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing 11 games with a bone bruise in his knee, Justise Winslow remains out with a knee strain, Goran Dragic is playing through elbow pain and James Johnson missed a week with right ankle bursitis – and is now out again with a flare-up of the same problem.

Plus, Rodney McGruder has yet to play this season with a stress fracture in his leg.

“We believe in each other, man,” Johnson said Tuesday after some light court work, a part of his rehab. “We believe not one man makes up this team, not two of us, not three of us. And we always have enough every night. So whoever suits up, that’s enough to get the job done that night. And I firmly believe it and I know everybody who’s playing tonight and strapping up, they believe that.”

Associated Press
Dec 27, 2017
Dec 27, 2017
Dec 27, 2017
