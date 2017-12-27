Russell Westbrook and Jonas Valanciunas scuffle over who gets to hold dead ball (video)

Russell Westbrook and Jonas Valanciunas didn’t want to share.
So, they each got their own technical foul.
Rajon Rondo held the ball and halted the Pelicans’ offense while directing Cheick Diallo into post position. Once Diallo finally posted up, Rondo bounced a pass into Diallo, who had to move away from the basket to grab the ball. Diallo dribbled twice then hit a turnaround half-hook shot.
Assist No. 25.
Rondo’s 25 assists in New Orleans’ 128-113 win over the Nets on Wednesday were the most in an NBA game since Jason Kidd in 1996. Sure, Rondo chases some assists. Sure, passes are sometimes questionably credited as assists league-wide.
This is still a magnificent accomplishment.
Here are the highest-assist games since 1963-64, as far back as Basketball-Reference records go:
Rondo recorded his 25 assists in 30:18 of playing time, far less than anyone else on the above chart. Only John Lucas (24 assists in 28 minutes during a 1984 Spurs-Nuggets game) ever neared that combination.
We’ll see whether all 25 of Rondo’s assists hold up, but this almost certainly will. Rondo now has as many 20-assist games as all other active players combined:
The Grizzlies made clear firing David Fizdale was about trying to salvage the season.
It’s not working.
Memphis, 7-12 when it dropped Fizdale, has gone just 3-12 since. Mike Conley is still injured. Making the playoffs is the longest of longshots.
Should the Grizzlies embrace tanking?
Marc Gasol, whose voice carries weight in Memphis, gave a pointed answer.
Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal:
Ask Gasol about the notion of intentionally losing and it all sounds like gibberish.
“My job is not allowing that to happen,” Gasol said. “My job is not allowing anyone to throw away the season. Because at 32, 33 next month, I don’t have a season to throw away. I don’t have those. I don’t have that luxury. I’m not 23, 24, where I can just say, `Well, next year it’s going to be better.’ I have that sense of urgency and desire to win… I hope that during the next five, six weeks before the break that the situation has completely changed, turned around, and we are a much more consistent team going forward.”
Gasol’s viewpoint is totally reasonable. His time as a star is running out, and he shouldn’t tolerate wasting it.
But I’m not sure what he can do at this point. He’s been trying to win all season, and the Grizzlies have the NBA’s third-worst record.
This is why a trade makes sense. Send Gasol to a team capable of winning now, and allow Memphis to rebuild.
Of course, the Grizzlies have resisted that path.
Maybe they’d be more open to moving veterans like Tyreke Evans, James Ennis and Brandan Wright rather than Gasol, a local icon. But Gasol is preemptively voicing his dissatisfaction with that strategy. He already chafed at Memphis letting Zach Randolph and Tony Allen walk last summer. Gasol wouldn’t like more selling now.
Unless the the Grizzlies make a surprising turnaround, Gasol is headed toward a thrown-away season. Will he quietly accept it? Will his criticism grow louder? Will he get traded?
Gasol’s understandable impatience with losing sets up critical questions in Memphis..
Of the five teams with payrolls over the luxury-tax line – Warriors, Cavaliers, Thunder, Wizards and Trail Blazers – Portland has the worst record. The Trail Blazers are barely on pace reverse a three-year run of declining records – from 54-28 to 51-31 to 44-38 to 41-41 to 17-16.
That could be bad news for president Neil Olshey and coach Terry Stotts.
John Canzano of The Oregonian:
The lieutenants who work at owner Paul Allen’s Vulcan, Inc. mothership have been analyzing data and asking important questions. Two NBA front-office sources said they were contacted in the last 10 days by the Vulcans and asked whether they thought Trail Blazers struggles were due to a broken roster or poor coaching.
“Paul is getting antsy,” one of the league sources said, “he thinks they should be winning more.”
Stotts is earning about $5 million annually on a contract that runs through 2020. Olshey’s deal runs through 2021. Both have done fine, though unspectacular, jobs.
But Allen has shown a willing to spend. I understand why he wouldn’t be content with just fine.
Allen’s financial commitment would probably extend to ousting Olshey and/or Stotts if the owner deems it helpful. Allen has a particularly quick trigger on firing front-office chiefs, and Olshey has already lasted longer than most of his predecessors.
The Trail Blazers are still paying for their 2016 signings. Olshey is hamstrung by his previous mistakes, and there’s only so much Stotts can do with this roster.
Still, Portland is a likely playoff team. Firing Stotts threatens to upend that without providing much more upside this season. Firing Olshey before the trade deadline would carry more logical timing, but his résumé suggests maybe he should get an opportunity to clean up his own mess.
There’s no easy answer here – just an “antsy” owner. Even if Stotts and Olshey survive the season, this could foretell an offseason shakeup.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won five in a row, four of them in the past week.
During this past week, Russell Westbrook has led that charge, averaging 28 points per game on 57.7 percent shooting, with 10.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds per game. That made him NBC’s ProBasketballTalk’s Player of the Week.
Oklahoma City has won five in a row and are 11-4 in their last 15 — have the Thunder figured out their offense and turned things around?
Not really. First off, they were never as bad as the record indicated, they just kept losing close games, they always had a positive net rating. In those last 15 games they have a net rating of +1.3, which should have them more like 8-7 or 9-6 not 11-4. All that’s really changed is OKC is winning close games now.
The Thunder are on pace to win around 50 games, maybe a few less, but will likely finish with the four or five seed. The problem is the slow start dug them a hole that has them with a tough first-round series then facing the Rockets or Warriors in the second round, likely falling short, and that leads to a lot more questions about them this summer.
But right now, Westbrook is on fire.