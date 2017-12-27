PBT Player of the Week: Russell Westbrook. Have the Thunder turned it around?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won five in a row, four of them in the past week.

During this past week, Russell Westbrook has led that charge, averaging 28 points per game on 57.7 percent shooting, with 10.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds per game. That made him NBC’s ProBasketballTalk’s Player of the Week.

Oklahoma City has won five in a row and are 11-4 in their last 15 — have the Thunder figured out their offense and turned things around?

Not really. First off, they were never as bad as the record indicated, they just kept losing close games, they always had a positive net rating. In those last 15 games they have a net rating of +1.3, which should have them more like 8-7 or 9-6 not 11-4. All that’s really changed is OKC is winning close games now.

The Thunder are on pace to win around 50 games, maybe a few less, but will likely finish with the four or five seed. The problem is the slow start dug them a hole that has them with a tough first-round series then facing the Rockets or Warriors in the second round, likely falling short, and that leads to a lot more questions about them this summer.

But right now, Westbrook is on fire.