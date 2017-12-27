Nikola Jokic gets ejected after Flagrant 2 elbow to Jonas Jerebko’s face (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

We’ve talked quite a bit lately about how NBA officials seem to have a kind of unspoken point of emphasis when it comes to giving out ejections this season.

But on Tuesday night, the players did themselves in at no fault of the officials.

First, we saw Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton tackle each other in Milwaukee, leading to their ejection. Then, we saw Nikola Jokic give Jonas Jerebko an NFL-style swim move that juuuuuuuust missed.

Early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, Jokic was coming down the floor on offense. Jerebko ran into him slightly near midcourt, and once he turned around Jokic decided to retaliate with an elbow to the face.

Video of the incident was just plain dumb:

Here’s video of Jokic’s flagrant two and subsequent ejection. He caught Jerebko on a swim move. pic.twitter.com/Pf8MiKSVFR — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 27, 2017

NBA officials reviewed the play and assessed Jokic a Flagrant 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact. That foul also earned Jokic an ejection, and he finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Denver beat Utah, 107-83, but it’s possible we see a suspension for Jokic given how hasty he was in letting his emotions get the better of him as he dropped a flying elbow on a fellow player.