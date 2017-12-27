Klay Thompson says he’ll do 3-point contest if an All-Star: ‘I’ve got to win another one’

Ten different players have won the last 10 3-point contests.
The 2016 champion, Klay Thompson, wants to change that.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Thompson is interested in winning another 3-point-contest title, breaking a tie with Warriors teammate Stephen Curry at one apiece. But Thompson isn’t necessarily so interested that he’d go to Los Angeles if he can just get a break.
Because he participated in the last two 3-point contests and isn’t the defending champion, Thompson can’t be required by the NBA to compete this year unless he’s an All-Star. If he’s an All-Star, the league can require him to participate in one All-Star Saturday Night event (other than the dunk contest), and the 3-point contest would be the obvious choice.
Will Thompson be an All-Star? Four-to-six Western Conference guards will make it. James Harden and Stephen Curry are locks, and Thompson will compete with Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler (who might qualify in the frontcourt) for the remaining spots.