J.J. Barea, Mavericks end Raptors six-game streak with 98-93 win

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — J.J. Barea has fresh memories of San Antonio scoring the final 13 points in a recent Dallas loss, and Atlanta getting the last five with the score tied in the Mavericks’ most recent game.

The diminutive guard was happy to have a key role in a different ending for the last-place team in the Western Conference.

Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching layup in the final seconds, and the Mavericks ended another six-game winning streak by the Toronto Raptors with a 98-93 victory on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

“I was thinking about our problems closing out, last three minutes, I was like, (hoping) it doesn’t happen again,” said Barea, who tied the team high with four assists. “Something we’ve got to learn. We’ve got to do a better job of getting some important buckets at the end.”

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and fellow German Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season bests with five blocks and eight rebounds. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 boards.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points but didn’t score in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan couldn’t get going at all after averaging 37 points on a three-game road winning streak that ended.

Hounded by Dallas defensive specialist Wesley Matthews most of the game, DeRozan scored eight points while shooting 19 percent (3 of 16). His previous low was 20 percent (1 of 5) in his only other single-digit game this season – two points in a 112-78 win at Atlanta in November.

“A lot of shots I took that were in the paint, normally shots that I make,” said DeRozan, who averaged 32 points during the most recent six-game winning streak. “Missed a lot of floaters, easy things. One of them nights.”

The teams combined to make just five of 31 shots in the final 8 minutes – including two misses by Serge Ibaka with the Raptors trailing by three before Barea hit a layup with 10 seconds left after dribbling out most of the shot clock.

The Raptors (23-9) came into the game with the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference but shot under 40 percent for the first time this season.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Toronto, and Ibaka added 12 points and 12 boards.

Barea scored the first six points and hit a capping 3-pointer on a 17-0 run that put the Mavericks in front 83-73 late in the third quarter.

 

 

Tyson Chandler scores game-winning dunk to beat Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughDec 27, 2017, 1:00 AM EST
Who said Tyson Chandler was too old?

The Phoenix Suns center is 35 years young, but against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday he looked like the high-flying Chandler of old.

The play came with just 00.6 seconds to go and the game tied at 97-97.

Phoenix had the ball on the far sideline, and decided to run a SLOB play that ended up with an alley-oop going to Chandler.

Via Twitter:

Phoenix wound up winning, 99-97. Both teams are not playoff contenders at the moment, and the Suns are actually above Memphis in the standings.

When is Marc Gasol getting traded, again?

Nikola Jokic gets ejected after Flagrant 2 elbow to Jonas Jerebko’s face (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughDec 27, 2017, 12:30 AM EST
We’ve talked quite a bit lately about how NBA officials seem to have a kind of unspoken point of emphasis when it comes to giving out ejections this season.

But on Tuesday night, the players did themselves in at no fault of the officials.

First, we saw Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton tackle each other in Milwaukee, leading to their ejection. Then, we saw Nikola Jokic give Jonas Jerebko an NFL-style swim move that juuuuuuuust missed.

Early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, Jokic was coming down the floor on offense. Jerebko ran into him slightly near midcourt, and once he turned around Jokic decided to retaliate with an elbow to the face.

Video of the incident was just plain dumb:

NBA officials reviewed the play and assessed Jokic a Flagrant 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact. That foul also earned Jokic an ejection, and he finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Denver beat Utah, 107-83, but it’s possible we see a suspension for Jokic given how hasty he was in letting his emotions get the better of him as he dropped a flying elbow on a fellow player.

Kris Dunn, Khris Middleton ejected after tackle, tussle (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughDec 26, 2017, 11:53 PM EST
There was 16.9 seconds to go in Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton just couldn’t let the clock run out.

As the two ran down the floor for what might have been Milwaukee’s final possession of the game, Middleton and Dunn got tangled up on the left baseline.

Middleton appeared to give Dunn a little bit of an elbow with his left arm to gain position, which prompted Dunn to grab Middleton’s jersey. Middleton then gave Dunn an elbow with his right arm, and Dunn proceeded to tackle him.

Here’s how it went down:

Both were given technical fouls and ejected. Now, it’s up to the league to see if there will be any suspensions.

It might be prudent to let one or both of them sit after this one. Getting your fires stoked for competition is one thing, but letting emotions get the better of you with fewer than 20 seconds left in a 9-point game is unreasonable.

Pistons’ Reggie Jackson leaves game after rolling right ankle (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughDec 26, 2017, 10:40 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons watched in horror on Tuesday night as point guard Reggie Jackson went down in the third quarter with what appeared to be a painful right ankle injury.

The play came with 5:25 to play in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Jackson was driving from the left wing toward the key, and sent a jump pass over to the right corner.

Upon landing, it appeared that Jackson may have landed on Myles Turner‘s heel, twisting his ankle over on itself.

The video is pretty bad, and you can even hear Jackson screaming in pain.

After the game, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said that X-rays came back negative and that Jackson would undergo an MRI tomorrow.

We don’t know the full extent of the damage to Jackson’s ankle just yet, but there’s no doubt he will be sore in the days moving forward and it would seem a miracle if he played Thursday against Orlando.

Detroit beat Indiana, 107-83.