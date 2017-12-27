Airline apologizes for removing two G-League players from flight over blankets

It was Christmas Eve, and Marquis Teague and Trahson Burrell of the Memphis Hustle — the G-League affiliate of the Grizzlies — were boarding an Envoy Air-operated plane in Dallas to fly to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for their next game. (Envoy is the former American Eagle brand and is owned by American Airlines.)
The players were seated in coach, but on their way through the first class part of the cabin two people gave them blankets that are handed out to passengers in first class, according to multiple reports. Teague (the younger brother of Jeff Teague of the Timberwolves, Marquis has played in 88 NBA games) and Burrell sat down in coach, but reportedly were confronted by a flight attendant who accused them of stealing the blankets from first class. The pair denied it, tempers escalated, Burrell sounded threatening, the flight attendant refused to fly with the pair on board, according to The Undefeated at ESPN. The players were asked to leave the plane.
Hustle assistant coach Darnell Lazare put it well.
This is far from the first problem for American Airlines with African-American passengers — there have been enough complaints that the NAACP issued a warning about African-Americans flying the airline. Both players are African-American, as was the flight attendant.
Eventually, the two were flown to Sioux Falls first class, and the airline issued an apology through The Undefeated.
“We apologize for what occurred on this flight,” American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed told The Undefeated. “We take pride in bringing people together, and we know that on this flight we let some of our customers down. Our team at American, along with Envoy Air, is reviewing what happened and will be reaching out to [the two players and the assistant coach].”
Ten different players have won the last 10 3-point contests.
The 2016 champion, Klay Thompson, wants to change that.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Thompson is interested in winning another 3-point-contest title, breaking a tie with Warriors teammate Stephen Curry at one apiece. But Thompson isn’t necessarily so interested that he’d go to Los Angeles if he can just get a break.
Because he participated in the last two 3-point contests and isn’t the defending champion, Thompson can’t be required by the NBA to compete this year unless he’s an All-Star. If he’s an All-Star, the league can require him to participate in one All-Star Saturday Night event (other than the dunk contest), and the 3-point contest would be the obvious choice.
Will Thompson be an All-Star? Four-to-six Western Conference guards will make it. James Harden and Stephen Curry are locks, and Thompson will compete with Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler (who might qualify in the frontcourt) for the remaining spots.
Derrick Rose left the Cavaliers for a couple weeks while he reportedly considered retirement. He returned to the team, though he’s still injured.
Rose, in a Q&A with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
Did you come close to retiring?
No. No. That’s stupid. I don’t want to even talk about that. But I’m just happy that LeBron understood.
What keeps you from walking away?
I’m in love with the game. The love of the game. I still am a winner. I still love learning the game. Where else can you learn more than from Golden State or [Cleveland]? LeBron has been to the Finals eight times and seven straight years. I played against him a lot of times. I’ve learned so much from him and the whole team. It’s just a fun experience being around this team.
“Be patient. I’m good. I’m just taking my time,” Rose said. “You don’t have to worry about me. I’m not depressed. I’m good. A lot of people think I’m depressed because of what I’m going through. It’s the total opposite. I learned from my mistakes three or four years ago when I put myself into a shell.
Rose obviously doesn’t want to open up, and that’s his prerogative. But he can’t make us suddenly forget he left the Cavs for an extended period this season and went AWOL on the Knicks last season. That’s atypical behavior, and it raises question – that Rose isn’t answering.
On Christmas Day against the Thunder, Rockets center Clint Capela suffered an orbital bone fracture — he broke the bone around his right eye — and he just played through it. Like he was doing with the heel pain that had kept him out a handful of games before Christmas. Capela had three points and three rebounds in his fourth quarter run and remains at the heart of what makes the Rockets work so well.
Now, the Rockets (losers of three in a row) will have to go at least a couple more games without him because of the orbital bone, the team announced Wednesday.
Capela can play with a mask on once the swelling goes down, coach Mike D’Antoni said. With his heel still bothering him, Houston decided to sit Capela for a couple of games just to get healthy again.
The Rockets also are without Chris Paul, who is expected back soon but has no specific timeline.
Houston will miss Capela against good offensive teams like Washington — he anchors their defense, and his rolling to the rim on offense is a weapon that helps space the floor and create room for James Harden to work.
You knew it was bad when it happened, not only did Reggie Jackson instantly go down, listen to the video above and you can hear him yelling in pain as the play moves to the other end of the floor.
Midway through the third quarter Tuesday night, the Pistons’ starting point guard rolled his ankle landing off a jump pass, a flukey play that will have him out until around the end of February. From the Pistons:
“Results from an MRI taken last night confirmed a Grade 3 sprain. Jackson will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.”
Ouch.
Detroit’s offense had been clicking better of late — the Pistons have won five-of-six, and in that stretch they had been scoring 4 points per 100 possessions more than earlier in the season. Jackson orchestrating the offense was a big part of that, the Detroit offense is 2.6 points per 100 worse when he is off the court.
Ish Smith will get the call to start and Langston Galloway will get more run as the backup. Starting Jan. 5 teams can sign players to 10-day contracts, don’t be shocked if Detroit considers bringing in someone (maybe out of the D-League) to give them a boost and some depth at the point.