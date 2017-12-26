Stephen Curry near return, but out at least until Friday according to Kerr

Christmas Day against the Cavaliers, you could see where the Cavaliers missed Stephen Curry — their spacing isn’t as good, guys such as Andre Iguodala are forced to shoot more threes rather than cut because the gravity of Curry is not opening up the court, and they couldn’t punish Kevin Love in the pick-and-roll the same way.

Despite that, the Warriors have won 11-of-12, and now they may get him back soon, according to coach Steve Kerr, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Stephen Curry was re-evaluated today and continues to make progress but will be out until at least Friday, per league source. https://t.co/EcJqzrThNO — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

Steve Kerr has said Steph needs to go through 2-3 practices before he comes back. Steph went 4-on-4 on Sunday, and has been doing some work on the court. So this new timeline gives the Warriors some time to build him up this week and see how he handles it before clearing him. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

Warriors play Wednesday, Friday & Sat this week at home. Then have three off days before a trip to Dallas & Houston. Plenty of chances for Steph to get practice and/or on-court work in. If the ankle responds well, you could see him in those two home games or to start the trip — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

Saturday seems possible, no way the Warriors would bring him back on both ends of a back-to-back. Maybe it happens on the road next week, where he would create problems for a Rockets team battling its own injuries.

Curry was having the kind of season that got him mentioned in the second tier of MVP talk until his injury. He is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He was a force, but with him out Kevin Durant has stepped up and led the Warriors.