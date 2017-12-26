Rumor: Warriors talked JaVale McGee trade with Bucks, nothing serious yet

“Multiple sources confirmed the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have discussed a trade. Nothing is imminent, but the Bucks are on the market for a center and the Warriors are overstocked. The on-and-off conversations between the teams have included the Bucks inquiring about [Zaza] Pachulia and [JaVale] McGee. No doubt, they’ve asked about [Jordan] Bell but that conversation ended quickly.”
Jordan Bell, who started on Christmas Day, looks like a valuable rotation player and is still on his rookie contract, no way the Warriors move him right now.
We’ll see if this trade happens, but here’s what we can take away:
The Bucks are in the market for a center. This isn’t a surprise, the only question is which guy they land — the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan or someone farther down the pecking order. (The question with Jordan may be if the Bucks can re-sign him as he is a free agent next summer.) The Bucks are wisely doing their due diligence, calling every team that might have an available center — Brook Lopez with the Lakers, his brother Robin Lopez with the Bulls, the Knicks Willy Hernangomez, heck even Memphis’ Marc Gasol (who is not available right now). When you ask people around the league the team most active in talks right now and most likely to make a deadline trade, the Bucks are at the top of the list. Look for them to make some kind of move for a big man (ideally, a rim protector) at the deadline.
The Warriors have an overstocked frontcourt and may be willing to move McGee for relatively little. The same Athletic story says McGee is not happy with his shrinking role (Kevon Looney got McGee’s usual run on Christmas Day, and Bell is squeezing McGee’s minutes, too), plus the fact the Warriors didn’t pay the veteran McGee what he thought he was worth this summer. It will take a lot more to get Pachulia out of Golden State (more than any team will pay), but McGee is available for the right price. Not saying he gets moved, just something to watch.
Report: Knicks owner James Dolan vetoed agreed-upon Carmelo Anthony buyout
This is obviously a situation where the owner must sign off. It wasn’t necessarily Jackson who overstepped his authority, but it sure sounds like it was.
I don’t know how much money Anthony would’ve given up to hit free agency, but the Knicks likely came out ahead by not buying him out. Playing hardball worked, and Anthony eventually expanded his list of approved destinations beyond the Rockets. That allowed New York to trade him to the Thunder for Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott. Considering how Kanter has played, it seems unlikely the Knicks could have better spent the money saved in an Anthony trade.
This is why the commonly expressed sentiment that Dolan shouldn’t meddle with the Knicks is misguided. He has billions tied to the franchise. He should have a voice in its operations. His problem is empowering the wrong people to take the most active roles and intervening at the wrong times with bad ideas.
This looks like an exception, though.
Kevin Durant: I’m on the same level as LeBron James
“I saw a lot of people took that out of context: What I’m saying is when somebody passes the torch, they’re letting you in the room,” Durant said. “You got LeBron. You got [Dwyane Wade]. You got [Carmelo Anthony]. You got Paul Pierce. You got Larry Bird. You got Dr. J all in a room. It’s my turn to be in there with them and enjoy being one of the best players in the world. It wasn’t the fact that I took it from LeBron and he’s gone now. Obviously he’s still around.”
“Accolades and accomplishments and legacy and all that stuff and how they mean to people, I can’t talk on that,” Durant said. “But as far as basketball skills are concerned? I’m on the same level. I feel like that moment was [LeBron] saying, ‘Welcome.’”
I buy that Durant might have meant the pass-the-torch comment how he explained now, though it’s also possible he’s just backtracking. Someone can hand off his torch, or he can use his lit torch to light someone else’s while keeping his burning.
But LeBron isn’t in a room with Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird and Julius Erving. LeBron is the best small forward of all-time. He’s in his own room historically. (I’m not sure how Wade, a shooting guard, got into Durant’s version of the room.)
When it comes to current ability, LeBron is generally recognized as the best basketball player in the world. Durant, already so good, is pushing the limits of his game, and he belongs in that discussion. But to me, LeBron still deserves the benefit of the doubt.
Jazz unveil incredibly distinctive red/orange jerseys
The bright gold to deep burgundy bands on the uniform represent the famous red rock formations found throughout southern Utah, and they also reflect the fire, passion and intensity of the Utah Jazz organization and players. The word “UTAH” is shown across the chest—the City Edition is the only one of this season’s four uniforms to feature the name of our state.
Another special aspect of the City Edition uniform is that the Jazz will be wearing a state of Utah logo that features the basketball lines from the primary logo. This represents how the Jazz belong to all of Utah.
Hidden underneath the shorts flap is a graphic of Delicate Arch, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Down the right side of the uniform is the driving route from Salt Lake City to Moab—home of Delicate Arch. Down the left side of the uniform is the route from Salt Lake City to St. George.
I can always get behind at least the theory of uniforms that uniquely fit their team or location. In this case, I also enjoy the execution.
But I also liked the WordArt “Fire” gradient the first time.
Three Things to Know: Did Durant foul LeBron? Probably, but that’s not why Cavs lost.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Did Kevin Durant foul LeBron James on a late drive? Twice? Probably, but that’s not why Cleveland lost. First things first: This was no NBA Finals preview on Christmas Day when Cleveland traveled to Golden State. Not because these two teams will not meet again in the Finals — I would put the odds at a little better than 50/50 they do — but because both will be different teams come June. The Cavaliers will have Isaiah Thomas starting at the point, and Stephen Curry will be opposite him, that alone changes a lot of dynamics and we’re not even getting into trades, players’ shifting roles, and more.
What we did get on Christmas Day was a great show — a 99-92 Warriors win that ended in controversy that consumed Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy on the broadcast, not to mention NBA Twitter.
Did Kevin Durant foul LeBron James on his drives to the rim late? On this play he did if you ask me.
Shockingly, LeBron said he was fouled after the game, Kevin Durant said no.
Kevin Durant on the Twitter debate that his final defensive stand was a foul: "Keep that shit on Twitter" pic.twitter.com/CpJ0lyCnm5
I have a long-running belief about controversial calls at the end of games: If a team puts itself in that position, it has to live with referee mistakes. Don’t want that play to matter? Then be better before and take it out of the officials’ hands. Cleveland’s bench cost them this game shooting a collective 6-of-26 and getting outplayed all afternoon (the bench has been improved this season, not this day). The Cavaliers starting backcourt (Jose Calderon and J.R. Smith) were a combined 1-of-9 from the floor. The Cavs lack of depth and the fact they have guys on this roster who can be exploited in a playoff series was evident. Frankly, Cleveland lost because right now the Warriors are the better team. LeBron almost changed that, because he’s LeBron, but it wasn’t enough.
There were interesting takeaways from this game, especially looking ahead to a potential NBA Finals rematch (for a fourth straight year). First, Jae Crowder did a respectable job guarding Durant for much of the game. Yes, KD had 25 points on 19 shots, but he’s one of the great scorers the game has ever seen, he’s going to get his. This was manageable for Cleveland. Crowder made him work for his buckets. Crowder has been a disappointment to start the season, but in recent weeks has looked healthier and rounded into form (not so coincidentally when the Cavs went on a winning streak). Having Crowder on Durant opens up a lot of other defensive options for the Cavs.
Also interesting was Steve Kerr going small from the opening tip, starting rookie Jordan Bell opposite Kevin Love and sitting Zaza Pachulia. We will see more variations of this as things heat up for Golden State.
If this is the NBA Finals matchup again, we are going to have an entertaining series. One with controversy.
2) Thunder make a statement in beating Rockets, but the bigger question is what has happened to Houston’s defense? How long have we been saying “once Oklahoma City gets it together…”
Houston has lost three in a row, and while Chris Paul being out certainly has set the offense back a little, that’s not the problem — it’s the defense. In those three losses, the Rockets have allowed a league-worst 119.6 points per 100 possession. What has fueled the Rockets rise to look like a legit threat to the Warriors is not just an elite offense — on pace to be the best in NBA history in points scored per possession — but the fact the defense was top 10 in the league (currently eighth). They have done a good job on the glass, not fouling, and putting weaker defenders (Ryan Anderson, James Harden) in positions to mitigate the damage. But the last three games the Rockets have been a mess defensively, and that’s what they have to clean up to turn this thing around.
3) Sixers show they are all about Joel Embiid, get win over Knicks. This was a quality win for a Sixers team that had been stumbling. Going into Madison Square Garden on Christmas and beating the Knicks is no simple task, and this showed the team can win (even when Ben Simmons is just okay, 8 points on 8 shots).
What this game really showed is now much Philadelphia relies on Joel Embiid. When Embiid was on the court Christmas Day, Philadelphia outscored New York 90-65. They won 105-98 in a close game. Embiid was a force at both ends: he defended well and protected the paint with three blocks, hit a couple of threes, and was the one Sixer consistently attacking and getting to the free throw line. Embiid finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
Philly shoots itself in the foot with turnovers every game (they lead the league in turnovers by a wide margin) and did it again late on Christmas, with three straight turnovers at one point when they should have put the game away. They let the Knicks hang around.
All that played out Monday, too. The game also was close because of a big night from Enes Kanter, who was a beast inside with 31 points and 22 rebounds — 11 offensive.
The Knicks are currently the eighth seed in the East (tied with Miami for that spot), but they need to now start winning on the road to keep it. New York has had 21 home games and is 15-6 there, but just 12 road games where they are 2-10. Stan Van Gundy conspiracies aside, this is a team that needs to start winning on the road, or they will be home for the playoffs. Again.