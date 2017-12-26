Pistons’ Reggie Jackson leaves game after rolling right ankle (VIDEO)

The Detroit Pistons watched in horror on Tuesday night as point guard Reggie Jackson went down in the third quarter with what appeared to be a painful right ankle injury.

The play came with 5:25 to play in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Jackson was driving from the left wing toward the key, and sent a jump pass over to the right corner.

Upon landing, it appeared that Jackson may have landed on Myles Turner‘s heel, twisting his ankle over on itself.

The video is pretty bad, and you can even hear Jackson screaming in pain.

After the game, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said that X-rays came back negative and that Jackson would undergo an MRI tomorrow.

#Pistons' SVG on Reggie Jackson's injury: The x-rays were negative. He has an ankle sprain. He'll get an MRI tomorrow and see where we are. Said he was unbelievable before he was injured. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 27, 2017

We don’t know the full extent of the damage to Jackson’s ankle just yet, but there’s no doubt he will be sore in the days moving forward and it would seem a miracle if he played Thursday against Orlando.

Detroit beat Indiana, 107-83.