AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Marc Gasol: Grizzlies erred by letting Zach Randolph and Tony Allen leave

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Marc Gasol publicly expressed frustration with then-Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. So, Memphis fired Fizdale.

Now, Gasol is questioning the Grizzlies’ front office.

Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen formed Memphis’ Grit & Grind core. Last season, Gasol explained why the Grizzlies must re-sign Randolph and Allen: “One is the president of Memphis. The other is mayor.” But Memphis let both Randolph (Kings) and Allen (Pelicans) walk in free agency.

Clay Bailey of the Associated Press:

Gasol called letting forward Zach Randolph and guard Tony Allen leave as free agents last summer a mistake.

Ron Tillery of The Commercial-Appeal:

he believes the franchise broke up the “core four” too soon.

“I didn’t understand the why,” Gasol said.

“Zach and Tony being gone has been more difficult than you guys can see on the floor,” Gasol said.

Randolph (36) and Allen (35) appeared to be declining. In theory, there’s nothing wrong with rebuilding.

But the Grizzlies clearly aren’t ready to rebuild, and Randolph and Allen would have made the team stronger in the short term. Instead, Memphis opted for a listless present with barely much more long-term upside. The Grizzlies would have been better off re-signing Randolph and Allen and letting a proud, though aging, core fight valiantly.

Randolph is having a resurgent season in Sacramento, and perhaps he would’ve stayed in Memphis for less than the $24 million over two years the Kings gave him. Allen hasn’t done much in New Orleans, but he was openly willing to take a discount to stay with the Grizzlies, and he would have helped preserve their chemistry.

Gasol was obviously fond of both Randolph and Allen after their years together, but his comments were only somewhat about those two. Gasol was also implicitly venting about playing on a 9-23 team.

Don’t expect the Grizzlies to fire general manager Chris Wallace the way they dumped Fizdale after Gasol complained, not with this ownership situation.

Clippers hopeful Blake Griffin could return before end of December

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 4:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Blake Griffin‘s knee has kept him out 13 straight games for the injury-riddled Clippers.  Los Angeles has gone 5-8 without him, with a bottom 10 defense and a below-average offense (Los Angeles is also without Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari, leaving Austin Rivers and Lou Williams as the playmakers, and DeAndre Jordan doing what he can.

The good news for the Clippers is they may get Blake Griffin back within a week, as reported by Brad Turner at the Los Angeles Times.

Even if he doesn’t make that timeline he will be back, soon. He’s the face of the franchise, the Clippers need him.

Getting Griffin back helps the Clippers, but it doesn’t really change the big-picture calculus: Is it time to trade DeAndre Jordan and move into more of a rebuilding mode? History suggests the Clippers will not fight back into the playoffs with or without Griffin. Lawrence Frank, the guy was handed the hammer in Los Angeles (when Doc Rivers gave , has said he wants Jordan to be a “Clipper for life” but to do that they are going to have to back up the Brinks truck for four or five years (four-years, $100 million?), and they would be locked into the Jordan/Griffin team that couldn’t get past the second round with Chris Paul.

The Clippers will not get a lot for the expiring contract of Jordan, but a playoff-bound team who has confidence they can re-sign him (you can be sure his new agent is being asked about this) will give up something of quality.

 

Sorry Sixers, Jazz, but by Dec. 26 playoff teams largely set in NBA

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 3:01 PM EST
1 Comment

Take a good look at the NBA standings today, because you’re looking this season’s playoff teams. Mostly.

There will be some shuffling of seeding, but once we get past Christmas the 16 teams set for the playoffs don’t change much — 87 percent of the teams in the top eight in their conference on Dec. 26 the past 10 seasons have gone on to make the playoffs. No fewer than 13 of the 16 teams in those playoff slots advanced. Teams down in the standings rarely come charging up to surprise anyone.

If anything, this season likely sees less movement — because of the early start to the season (to space out games and add rest), most teams have played 33 or so games, five or six more than they historically would have.

Sorry Philadelphia and Utah, and the fans of every other team on the outside looking in. It’s not impossible, but the odds your team climbs back into the playoffs are slim.

Last season, when the Christmas Day games were done, Cleveland and Golden State — the two teams to eventually meet in the NBA Finals — were on top of the standings in their respective conferences. Last year, 13 of the 16 teams to make the playoffs were already set (the Hornets and Knicks fell off in the East, replaced by the Bulls and Wizards, and in the West Portland made up the one game it was behind Sacramento and got invited to the dance).

That season fits the trend, in fact it saw more movement than most. I looked at the standings for the last decade (excluding the 2011 lockout season that started on Christmas) and things were largely set. Most years 14 or 15 of the teams set into the top 16 the day after Christmas advanced to the playoffs.

While not statistically probable, comebacks are not impossible.

The worst record to comeback and make the postseason? The 2013 Brooklyn Nets started 9-19 but came on to not only make the playoffs but beat the Raptors in a seven-game first round playoff series. In 2015, the Trail Blazers started 11-20 (.355 winning percentage) and both made the playoffs and beat a banged up Clippers team in the first round. The 2009 Chicago Bulls were 10-17 after Christmas and came back, but in a down year in the East they only had to make up 1.5 games on the Raptors to do that. The 2006 Nets and the 2007 Sixers were both 11-16 (.407 winning percentage) at Christmas and came back to make the postseason.

It’s likely one or two teams climb into the playoffs this season, although an injury to a team already in is mostly likely the reason it happens.

The best team at Christmas not to make the playoffs? The 2010 Utah Jazz were 21-9 and on top of the Northwest Division, but that was the season Jerry Sloan retired and Deron Williams forced a trade out, and they fell off the map and missed the postseason. Hopefully no team has to go through that this season.

LeBron James: Family moments, not NBA Finals losses, stick with me

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
1 Comment

After his Heat lost the 2011 NBA Finals, LeBron James said:

“All the people that were rooting for me to fail… at the end of the day, tomorrow they have to wake up and have the same life that (they had) before they woke up today,” James said. “They got the same personal problems they had today. And I’m going to continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things I want to do.”

Here’s a far classier version of a similar sentiment.

LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“No,” James said Sunday when asked whether Game 3 — which the Warriors closed on an 11-0 run to erase a six-point Cavs lead with 3:09 remaining — still sticks with him. “No. I mean, listen. I’ve lost five Finals. What are you going to do about it? No.

“What’s going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That’s what’s going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses — yeah, I love it — but it’s not the be all and end all for me. So I’ve had so many moments in this game that I’m going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I’m good. I don’t lose sleep anymore.”

LeBron seems to have his priorities in order, and that’s great. Work-life balance is important.

But I’m not sure the concept works as well in professional sports, where maniacal drive to win at all costs is celebrated. Listening to old players talk about putting everything, including family, on the backburner to win sounds commendable until actually considering the ramifications.

And it’s not as if LeBron can get his competition on the same page. Other players are hungrier than LeBron sounds here.

Maybe LeBron is so talented, it doesn’t matter. Maybe he can turn up his drive to win for only the playoffs and remain attentive to his family the rest of the year.

But, twisted or not, this is an approach with limited utility in LeBron’s professional world.

Are swirling trade rumors distracting young Lakers?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 1:10 PM EST
3 Comments

The young Los Angeles Lakers are 3-7 in their last 10 (including a Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves at home), and in there the team has the 23rd ranked offense in the league, and their usually stout defense has fallen to 19th in that stretch. Part of this is due to the bumps and grinds of the NBA season forcing good players out — both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram sat on Christmas).

It also may be the trade rumors swirling around the team. With the Lakers looking to clear out two max cap slots headed into next July, the Lakers have tried to trade Luol Deng (but may be giving up on that), and the names of Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle have come up in trade buzz. Basically, anyone but Ball, Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma are available for the right price.

Veteran Andrew Bogut — subject of more than his share of trade rumors over the years — said the other day the rumors could be a distraction for some, speaking to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Everyone knows what is going on with the salary-cap situation next season and all that. That is just distractions that we can’t let affect us. That is part of the league, the business decisions that front offices and coaches make. So if that is distracting guys, that is going to be like that your whole career. That is just the nature of this league.”

Luke Walton echoed that on Christmas, this time as reported by the Orange County Register.

“I think that every team deals with it,” Walton said, “the outside influence. Whether it is one-year deals, or trade rumors in the media, whatever is going on in the outside world that as a player you read or hear about or agents tell you about, is a very real distraction…

“So don’t waste energy thinking about that,” he said, “don’t waste energy and mind and time capacity. Worrying about that type of thing is only going to hurt your own game. So those things are all true and all real for every team out there.”

This is part of being in the league, veteran players have learned to deal with it. However, for young players experiencing the first time their name pops up in trade rumors — which would completely uproot the lives they have established — it is disconcerting and distracting.

It is not just the Lakers, teams such as Philadephia and Minnesota will have to deal with this as well. Handling the rumors is part of being a young team, along with the conditioning wall rookies hit and the countless distractions of the NBA life. It’s the players who can focus through it all who stick and succeed in the league. Like Bogut has.