Kris Dunn, Khris Middleton ejected after tackle, tussle (VIDEO)

There was 16.9 seconds to go in Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton just couldn’t let the clock run out.

As the two ran down the floor for what might have been Milwaukee’s final possession of the game, Middleton and Dunn got tangled up on the left baseline.

Middleton appeared to give Dunn a little bit of an elbow with his left arm to gain position, which prompted Dunn to grab Middleton’s jersey. Middleton then gave Dunn an elbow with his right arm, and Dunn proceeded to tackle him.

Here’s how it went down:

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q4 of #CHIatMIL. Ruling: Dunn and Middleton were assessed a double technical foul ejection. https://t.co/mxZOeXqMkE pic.twitter.com/E9QoKcURNp — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 27, 2017

Both were given technical fouls and ejected. Now, it’s up to the league to see if there will be any suspensions.

It might be prudent to let one or both of them sit after this one. Getting your fires stoked for competition is one thing, but letting emotions get the better of you with fewer than 20 seconds left in a 9-point game is unreasonable.