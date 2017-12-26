Kris Dunn, Khris Middleton ejected after tackle, tussle (VIDEO)

There was 16.9 seconds to go in Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton just couldn’t let the clock run out.
As the two ran down the floor for what might have been Milwaukee’s final possession of the game, Middleton and Dunn got tangled up on the left baseline.
Middleton appeared to give Dunn a little bit of an elbow with his left arm to gain position, which prompted Dunn to grab Middleton’s jersey. Middleton then gave Dunn an elbow with his right arm, and Dunn proceeded to tackle him.
Here’s how it went down:
Both were given technical fouls and ejected. Now, it’s up to the league to see if there will be any suspensions.
It might be prudent to let one or both of them sit after this one. Getting your fires stoked for competition is one thing, but letting emotions get the better of you with fewer than 20 seconds left in a 9-point game is unreasonable.
Who said Tyson Chandler was too old?
The Phoenix Suns center is 35 years young, but against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday he looked like the high-flying Chandler of old.
The play came with just 00.6 seconds to go and the game tied at 97-97.
Phoenix had the ball on the far sideline, and decided to run a SLOB play that ended up with an alley-oop going to Chandler.
Via Twitter:
Phoenix wound up winning, 99-97. Both teams are not playoff contenders at the moment, and the Suns are actually above Memphis in the standings.
When is Marc Gasol getting traded, again?
We’ve talked quite a bit lately about how NBA officials seem to have a kind of unspoken point of emphasis when it comes to giving out ejections this season.
But on Tuesday night, the players did themselves in at no fault of the officials.
First, we saw Kris Dunn and Khris Middleton tackle each other in Milwaukee, leading to their ejection. Then, we saw Nikola Jokic give Jonas Jerebko an NFL-style swim move that juuuuuuuust missed.
Early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, Jokic was coming down the floor on offense. Jerebko ran into him slightly near midcourt, and once he turned around Jokic decided to retaliate with an elbow to the face.
Video of the incident was just plain dumb:
NBA officials reviewed the play and assessed Jokic a Flagrant 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact. That foul also earned Jokic an ejection, and he finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Denver beat Utah, 107-83, but it’s possible we see a suspension for Jokic given how hasty he was in letting his emotions get the better of him as he dropped a flying elbow on a fellow player.
The Detroit Pistons watched in horror on Tuesday night as point guard Reggie Jackson went down in the third quarter with what appeared to be a painful right ankle injury.
The play came with 5:25 to play in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Jackson was driving from the left wing toward the key, and sent a jump pass over to the right corner.
Upon landing, it appeared that Jackson may have landed on Myles Turner‘s heel, twisting his ankle over on itself.
The video is pretty bad, and you can even hear Jackson screaming in pain.
After the game, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said that X-rays came back negative and that Jackson would undergo an MRI tomorrow.
We don’t know the full extent of the damage to Jackson’s ankle just yet, but there’s no doubt he will be sore in the days moving forward and it would seem a miracle if he played Thursday against Orlando.
Detroit beat Indiana, 107-83.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has not held back in speaking his mind recently. He’s given some of the best quotes of the past 24 months, and that’s been a good thing.
The NBA is one of the most socially-conscious leagues in the United States, and during trying times it seems reasonable that some leaders in athletics would make their voices known.
Popovich has received some backlash for his comments, with fans asking him to “stick to sports” despite the fact that he is more than qualified to speak on political and global issues. Popovich served five years of active duty in the Air Force and was involved in intelligence gathering during the Cold War.
Setting all that aside, Popovich was speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the Spurs took on the Brooklyn Nets when he started talking about why it was important to give back to the community, through charity or otherwise. His response was very Pop-like, and forceful.
Via Twitter:
The conversation about the governmental role in aiding private citizens seems destined to crumble within the context of this short blog post, but for those that believe Popovich is in the right it’s probably heartening to see that his vigor hasn’t faded.
Popovich’s vigilance in being a voice coming from the NBA is definitely one of the more interesting stories we’ve seen develop in strength. No doubt he will continue to make himself heard.