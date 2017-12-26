AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Karl-Anthony Towns feeling the love as Timberwolves beat Lakers

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2017, 2:14 AM EST
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES – Karl-Anthony Towns reach over the front row to embrace his father after leading the Timberwolves to a 121-104 Christmas win over the Timberwolves.

“He was pretty sweaty,” Karl Anthony Towns Sr. said to his wife and the Minnesota center’s girlfriend.

The younger Towns certainly had reason to be drenched. Finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, he repeatedly came up big in the fourth quarter despite playing nearly 40 minutes.

But Towns wasn’t ready for a break yet. He ran toward Shaquille O’Neal, who sat courtside to do TV work.

“Hey, Shaq!” Towns yelled. “Hey, Shaq!”

Finally getting Shaq’s attention, Towns emulated the Omega Psi Phi hooks Shaq flashed after dunking on David Robinson in the 1996 All-Star game:

“I’m great friends with Shaq. My mother and his mother are best friends,” Towns said. “It’s always good to have that Jersey love in the house.”

Towns had his own highlight dunk Monday, slamming on Corey Brewer:

Then, when the Lakers made a late push, Towns blocked shots on consecutive possessions to preserve Minnesota’s fourth straight win.

“It’s the fourth quarter. It’s Christmas Day,” Towns said. “You have to end the game on a rightful note.”

This is the Timberwolves’ first Christmas win after the franchise made its Christmas debut with a loss at Oklahoma City last year. Two of Tom Thibodeau’s Chicago imports, Jimmy Butler (23 points and eight assists) and Taj Gibson (23 points and nine rebounds), are clearly pushing the franchise forward.

Maybe Towns won’t even have to import his family, immediate and extended, to Minnesota’s next Christmas game. Perhaps, this franchise even gets to host one.

But no matter the location, Towns is ready for more spotlight games – and more wins.

“This won’t be the first and only one that we ever win,” Towns said. “We’ll have a lot more opportunities, I’m banking on, to do this again and again and again.”

Andre Roberson’s fingerprints all over end of Thunder’s win over Rockets

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2017, 10:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Andre Roberson banked in a free throw, and a clapping Russell Westbrook brought the Oklahoma City crowd into a fervor.

The distinctively helpful and flawed Roberson and his teammates picked each other up down the stretch of the Thunder’s 112-107 spirited Christmas win over Rockets tonight.

Roberson air-balled his next free throw, and he split on another trip to the line, both prompted by Houston intentional fouls. He also got pulled down by Harden without drawing a whistle:

But Roberson blocked James Harden‘s game-tying 3-point attempt with 27 seconds left, leaked out as Westbrook chased down the rebound and scored in transition on a pass ahead from Westbrook. Roberson then stripped Eric Gordon on the Rockets’ final possession to clinch the win.

The Thunder’s big three – Westbrook (31 points, 11 assists and three steals), Paul George (24 points) and Carmelo Anthony (20 points on 8-of-12 shooting) – did the heavy lifting. Harden (29 points and 14 assists) starred for Houston.

But Roberson helped ensure a game with nine ties and 14 lead changes ended in Oklahoma City’s favor.

John Wall yells ‘Merry Christmas!’ as Wizards wrap up win in Boston (video)

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2017, 8:43 PM EST
4 Comments

The home team won all 11 games – including their seven-game second-round series – between the Wizards and Celtics last season.

Washington finally bucked that trend with a 111-103 win in Boston today, the Wizards’ first win there since 2014.

John Wall, who had 21 points and 14 assists, sure was in the holiday spirit as the game wrapped up:

Kevin Durant, Warriors stifle Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2017, 6:22 PM EST
4 Comments

With the Warriors leading the Cavaliers by three points in the final minute of their Christmas showdown, LeBron James drove on Kevin Durant.

This is what the NBA dreams of for its premier regular-season date – the biggest stars on the best teams matched up in the biggest moments.

Durant stuck with LeBron and blocked his shot at the rim after some contact during the drive. Though a referee signaled Cleveland would keep the ball, which had gone out of bounds, Durant aggressively nodded, pounded his chest and pointed for possession to go the other way.

LeBron, still smarting about losing the ball out of bounds amid far more uncalled Durant contact on previous possession, briefly raised his arms incredulously. Then, he retreated back on to his defensive end as a review ultimately proved Durant correct.

The Cavs hope they’ll have another opportunity to challenge Golden State’s supremacy in a fourth straight NBA Finals meeting, but it didn’t happen today.

The Warriors bested Cleveland, 99-92, in the lowest scoring game between these teams in their eight matchups dating back to their Christmas classic last year.

Golden State held the Cavaliers to 13-of-52 shooting on 2-pointers (25%) behind an imposing frontline of Durant, Draymond Green and Jordan Bell. Led by Durant’s five, the Warriors blocked eight shots, keeping them near the all-time record. Golden State has blocked 8.65 shots per game, behind only the 1985-86 Washington Bullets’ 8.73.

Durant’s transformation has been key.

“He takes on every challenge,” Green said. “With LeBron driving to the hole, it’s hard for anyone to stop that play one-on-one. He was able to get us the ball back. That’s one of the things that makes our defense great, is, when Kevin is flying around active as he is, we’re hard to score on.”

Green – the reigning Defensive Player of the Year himself – had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Durant led the Warriors with 25 points, and Klay Thompson added 24 to make up for an injured Stephen Curry.

LeBron (20 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven turnovers) looked relatively pedestrian for his superstar standards. Kevin Love (31 points and 18 rebounds) came up big, and Cleveland hung around by sinking 3-pointers, crashing the glass and even defending energetically.

Still, the Warriors left the Cavs flustered once again.

These teams will play again Jan. 15 in Cleveland, and that game will draw significant attention. But it’s tough to escape that these regular-season games are merely a prelude to the main even in June.

Draymond Green wears Arthur Christmas shoes for Warriors-Cavaliers (photo)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
3 Comments

LeBron James posted an Arthur-fist meme, usually meant to signify anger, shortly after Kyrie Irving led the Celtics to a win last month:

Mood…

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron brushed it off, saying just likes the cartoon. Other Cavaliers embraced Arthur as a symbol of their success.

But Warriors forward Draymond Green is appropriating Arthur for his shoes during Golden State’s Christmas matchup against Cleveland.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

I’m not sure I understand Green’s implicit message behind the shoes, if there even is one beyond telling the Cavs he sees them. But I still love it.

This is fun, petty and totally on-brand.