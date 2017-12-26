Gregg Popovich on why NBA folks should give back: “Because we’re rich as hell”

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has not held back in speaking his mind recently. He’s given some of the best quotes of the past 24 months, and that’s been a good thing.
The NBA is one of the most socially-conscious leagues in the United States, and during trying times it seems reasonable that some leaders in athletics would make their voices known.
Popovich has received some backlash for his comments, with fans asking him to “stick to sports” despite the fact that he is more than qualified to speak on political and global issues. Popovich served five years of active duty in the Air Force and was involved in intelligence gathering during the Cold War.
Setting all that aside, Popovich was speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the Spurs took on the Brooklyn Nets when he started talking about why it was important to give back to the community, through charity or otherwise. His response was very Pop-like, and forceful.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked why he thinks it’s important to give back to the community: “Because we’re rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you’re an a– if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.”
The conversation about the governmental role in aiding private citizens seems destined to crumble within the context of this short blog post, but for those that believe Popovich is in the right it’s probably heartening to see that his vigor hasn’t faded.
Popovich’s vigilance in being a voice coming from the NBA is definitely one of the more interesting stories we’ve seen develop in strength. No doubt he will continue to make himself heard.
Pistons’ Reggie Jackson leaves game after rolling right ankle (VIDEO)
We don’t know the full extent of the damage to Jackson’s ankle just yet, but there’s no doubt he will be sore in the days moving forward and it would seem a miracle if he played Thursday against Orlando.
Detroit beat Indiana, 107-83.
Stephen Curry near return, but out at least until Friday according to Kerr
Christmas Day against the Cavaliers, you could see where the Cavaliers missed Stephen Curry — their spacing isn’t as good, guys such as Andre Iguodala are forced to shoot more threes rather than cut because the gravity of Curry is not opening up the court, and they couldn’t punish Kevin Love in the pick-and-roll the same way.
Despite that, the Warriors have won 11-of-12, and now they may get him back soon, according to coach Steve Kerr, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
Stephen Curry was re-evaluated today and continues to make progress but will be out until at least Friday, per league source. https://t.co/EcJqzrThNO
Steve Kerr has said Steph needs to go through 2-3 practices before he comes back. Steph went 4-on-4 on Sunday, and has been doing some work on the court. So this new timeline gives the Warriors some time to build him up this week and see how he handles it before clearing him.
Warriors play Wednesday, Friday & Sat this week at home. Then have three off days before a trip to Dallas & Houston. Plenty of chances for Steph to get practice and/or on-court work in. If the ankle responds well, you could see him in those two home games or to start the trip
Saturday seems possible, no way the Warriors would bring him back on both ends of a back-to-back. Maybe it happens on the road next week, where he would create problems for a Rockets team battling its own injuries.
Curry was having the kind of season that got him mentioned in the second tier of MVP talk until his injury. He is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He was a force, but with him out Kevin Durant has stepped up and led the Warriors.
NBA: Yes, Kevin Durant did foul LeBron James twice in final minutes
LeBron James was frustrated. Tyronn Lue was more frustrated on the sidelines. Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were blaming replay for everything but global warming on the broadcast. Cavaliers fans were apoplectic.
Twice in the final 1:20 of the Warriors win over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, LeBron James tried to drive on Kevin Durant in isolation, both times LeBron thought he was fouled, but the referee didn’t see it that way. Coming away with no points on those possessions sealed the Cavaliers fate, a 99-92 loss.
That admission and $5 will get you a latte at Starbucks. It’s transparent of the league to acknowledge this, but it changes nothing. The end of the game does not get replayed, the outcome remains the same.
Those calls did not cost Cleveland the game. Cleveland’s bench cost them this game shooting a collective 6-of-26 and getting outplayed all afternoon (the bench has been improved this season, but they were bad on Christmas). The Cavaliers starting backcourt (Jose Calderon and J.R. Smith) were a combined 1-of-9 from the floor. As a team Cleveland shot 31.8 percent overall, they were just 7-of-22 at the rim and 3-of-14 from the midrange. That is what cost them the game — hit more of those shots and it’s out of the officials’ hands at the end. If a team puts itself in a position where a close call could decide everything, it has to live with referee mistakes. Welcome to basketball.
Still, those calls sting.
Consider it fuel for the rematch (maybe in the Finals, again).
Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf sounds very happy with franchise’s direction
“I figure I have at the most 15-20 years left and I’d like to win again,” he said. “I don’t like being caught in the middle.
“I think the rebuild is going great. We don’t want to be fooled by winning six games in a row. But we’re seeing our young players step up. We’re seeing (Nikola) Mirotic show what we thought we had in the first place. (Kris) Dunn is coming on. (Bobby) Portis is having a good year. And (Zach) LaVine hasn’t even played yet.
“I think Gar and John have put together the core of something good. Now it remains to be seen (if we) can take the next two steps, mediocrity and being good, without being stuck too long in mediocrity.”
First of all, I commend the 81-year-old Reinsdorf for such long-term thinking. Other owners that age get antsy for whatever limited playoff success is quickly possible. But Reinsdorf could live much longer. Even half the 15-20 years he says as a best-case is nearly an eternity in NBA team-building. (The 15-20 years is an actual eternity in NBA team-building.)
I still question whether Reinsdorf actually has the appetite for a long-term rebuild, though. It’s one thing to believe in a plan when it’s conceived. It’s another to live through all the losing.
Gar Forman and John Paxson take a lot of heat for the status of the Bulls, some of it deserved. But Reinsdorf ultimately sets the direction of the franchise. It’s worth keeping a pulse on his evaluation of the situation.