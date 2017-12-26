Associated Press

Clippers hopeful Blake Griffin could return before end of December

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 4:59 PM EST
Blake Griffin‘s knee has kept him out 13 straight games for the injury-riddled Clippers.  Los Angeles has gone 5-8 without him, with a bottom 10 defense and a below-average offense (Los Angeles is also without Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari, leaving Austin Rivers and Lou Williams as the playmakers, and DeAndre Jordan doing what he can.

The good news for the Clippers is they may get Blake Griffin back within a week, as reported by Brad Turner at the Los Angeles Times.

Even if he doesn’t make that timeline he will be back, soon. He’s the face of the franchise, the Clippers need him.

Getting Griffin back helps the Clippers, but it doesn’t really change the big-picture calculus: Is it time to trade DeAndre Jordan and move into more of a rebuilding mode? History suggests the Clippers will not fight back into the playoffs with or without Griffin. Lawrence Frank, the guy was handed the hammer in Los Angeles (when Doc Rivers gave , has said he wants Jordan to be a “Clipper for life” but to do that they are going to have to back up the Brinks truck for four or five years (four-years, $100 million?), and they would be locked into the Jordan/Griffin team that couldn’t get past the second round with Chris Paul.

The Clippers will not get a lot for the expiring contract of Jordan, but a playoff-bound team who has confidence they can re-sign him (you can be sure his new agent is being asked about this) will give up something of quality.

 

Stephen Curry near return, but out at least until Friday according to Kerr

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 7:59 PM EST
Christmas Day against the Cavaliers, you could see where the Cavaliers missed Stephen Curry — their spacing isn’t as good, guys such as Andre Iguodala are forced to shoot more threes rather than cut because the gravity of Curry is not opening up the court, and they couldn’t punish Kevin Love in the pick-and-roll the same way.

Despite that, the Warriors have won 11-of-12, and now they may get him back soon, according to coach Steve Kerr, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Saturday seems possible, no way the Warriors would bring him back on both ends of a back-to-back. Maybe it happens on the road next week, where he would create problems for a Rockets team battling its own injuries.

Curry was having the kind of season that got him mentioned in the second tier of MVP talk until his injury. He is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists per game, with a PER of 27.6. He was a force, but with him out Kevin Durant has stepped up and led the Warriors.

NBA: Yes, Kevin Durant did foul LeBron James twice in final minutes

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2017, 7:03 PM EST
LeBron James was frustrated. Tyronn Lue was more frustrated on the sidelines. Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were blaming replay for everything but global warming on the broadcast. Cavaliers fans were apoplectic.

Twice in the final 1:20 of the Warriors win over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, LeBron James tried to drive on Kevin Durant in isolation, both times LeBron thought he was fouled, but the referee didn’t see it that way. Coming away with no points on those possessions sealed the Cavaliers fate, a 99-92 loss.

Tuesday, the NBA confirmed that Durant fouled LeBron both times — once with 1:12 and once with :25 on the clock. The league admits the officials missed the calls.

That admission and $5 will get you a latte at Starbucks. It’s transparent of the league to acknowledge this, but it changes nothing. The end of the game does not get replayed, the outcome remains the same.

Those calls did not cost Cleveland the game. Cleveland’s bench cost them this game shooting a collective 6-of-26 and getting outplayed all afternoon (the bench has been improved this season, but they were bad on Christmas). The Cavaliers starting backcourt (Jose Calderon and J.R. Smith) were a combined 1-of-9 from the floor. As a team Cleveland shot 31.8 percent overall, they were just 7-of-22 at the rim and 3-of-14 from the midrange. That is what cost them the game — hit more of those shots and it’s out of the officials’ hands at the end. If a team puts itself in a position where a close call could decide everything, it has to live with referee mistakes. Welcome to basketball.

Still, those calls sting.

Consider it fuel for the rematch (maybe in the Finals, again).

 

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf sounds very happy with franchise’s direction

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
In Jimmy Butler, the Bulls had someone who could singlehandedly carry them into playoff contention.

But they traded Butler to rebuild.

Why?

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“I figure I have at the most 15-20 years left and I’d like to win again,” he said. “I don’t like being caught in the middle.

“I think the rebuild is going great. We don’t want to be fooled by winning six games in a row. But we’re seeing our young players step up. We’re seeing (Nikola) Mirotic show what we thought we had in the first place. (Kris) Dunn is coming on. (Bobby) Portis is having a good year. And (Zach) LaVine hasn’t even played yet.

“I think Gar and John have put together the core of something good. Now it remains to be seen (if we) can take the next two steps, mediocrity and being good, without being stuck too long in mediocrity.”

First of all, I commend the 81-year-old Reinsdorf for such long-term thinking. Other owners that age get antsy for whatever limited playoff success is quickly possible. But Reinsdorf could live much longer. Even half the 15-20 years he says as a best-case is nearly an eternity in NBA team-building. (The 15-20 years is an actual eternity in NBA team-building.)

I still question whether Reinsdorf actually has the appetite for a long-term rebuild, though. It’s one thing to believe in a plan when it’s conceived. It’s another to live through all the losing.

A recent win streak offers hope of a quick turnaround, but a team led by Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis doesn’t look close to consistently winning. Chicago is still 10-22 overall, though LaVine has yet to play.

Gar Forman and John Paxson take a lot of heat for the status of the Bulls, some of it deserved. But Reinsdorf ultimately sets the direction of the franchise. It’s worth keeping a pulse on his evaluation of the situation.

Marc Gasol: Grizzlies erred by letting Zach Randolph and Tony Allen leave

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Marc Gasol publicly expressed frustration with then-Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. So, Memphis fired Fizdale.

Now, Gasol is questioning the Grizzlies’ front office.

Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen formed Memphis’ Grit & Grind core. Last season, Gasol explained why the Grizzlies must re-sign Randolph and Allen: “One is the president of Memphis. The other is mayor.” But Memphis let both Randolph (Kings) and Allen (Pelicans) walk in free agency.

Clay Bailey of the Associated Press:

Gasol called letting forward Zach Randolph and guard Tony Allen leave as free agents last summer a mistake.

Ron Tillery of The Commercial-Appeal:

he believes the franchise broke up the “core four” too soon.

“I didn’t understand the why,” Gasol said.

“Zach and Tony being gone has been more difficult than you guys can see on the floor,” Gasol said.

Randolph (36) and Allen (35) appeared to be declining. In theory, there’s nothing wrong with rebuilding.

But the Grizzlies clearly aren’t ready to rebuild, and Randolph and Allen would have made the team stronger in the short term. Instead, Memphis opted for a listless present with barely much more long-term upside. The Grizzlies would have been better off re-signing Randolph and Allen and letting a proud, though aging, core fight valiantly.

Randolph is having a resurgent season in Sacramento, and perhaps he would’ve stayed in Memphis for less than the $24 million over two years the Kings gave him. Allen hasn’t done much in New Orleans, but he was openly willing to take a discount to stay with the Grizzlies, and he would have helped preserve their chemistry.

Gasol was obviously fond of both Randolph and Allen after their years together, but his comments were only somewhat about those two. Gasol was also implicitly venting about playing on a 9-23 team.

Don’t expect the Grizzlies to fire general manager Chris Wallace the way they dumped Fizdale after Gasol complained, not with this ownership situation.