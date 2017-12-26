Clippers hopeful Blake Griffin could return before end of December

Blake Griffin‘s knee has kept him out 13 straight games for the injury-riddled Clippers. Los Angeles has gone 5-8 without him, with a bottom 10 defense and a below-average offense (Los Angeles is also without Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari, leaving Austin Rivers and Lou Williams as the playmakers, and DeAndre Jordan doing what he can.

The good news for the Clippers is they may get Blake Griffin back within a week, as reported by Brad Turner at the Los Angeles Times.

Blake Griffin could return to play from left knee injury by end of December, the Clippers are hoping. Griffin has been out 13 games. Clippers play Kings tonight, Lakers Friday, Charlotte Sunday — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 26, 2017

Blake Griffin back working out. Still not playing yet though pic.twitter.com/Kz0Zch32h6 — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 26, 2017

Even if he doesn’t make that timeline he will be back, soon. He’s the face of the franchise, the Clippers need him.

Getting Griffin back helps the Clippers, but it doesn’t really change the big-picture calculus: Is it time to trade DeAndre Jordan and move into more of a rebuilding mode? History suggests the Clippers will not fight back into the playoffs with or without Griffin. Lawrence Frank, the guy was handed the hammer in Los Angeles (when Doc Rivers gave , has said he wants Jordan to be a “Clipper for life” but to do that they are going to have to back up the Brinks truck for four or five years (four-years, $100 million?), and they would be locked into the Jordan/Griffin team that couldn’t get past the second round with Chris Paul.

The Clippers will not get a lot for the expiring contract of Jordan, but a playoff-bound team who has confidence they can re-sign him (you can be sure his new agent is being asked about this) will give up something of quality.