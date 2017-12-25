Too much Joel Embiid all game, J.J. Redick late leads Sixers past Knicks 105-98

When Joel Embiid is on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers are a very good team — the equivalent of a 57-win team (in terms of point differential).
Just ask the Knicks how good he is — when Embiid was on the court at Madison Square Garden Christmas Day, Philadelphia outscored New York 90-65. He was defending well, hit a couple of threes, and was getting them to the line on offense. Embiid finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
However, when Embiid sits the Sixers play like a 23-win team. With or without him Philly shoots itself in the foot with turnovers.
All that played out Monday, too. The game was close much of the way because of a big night from Enes Kanter, who was a beast inside with 31 points and 22 rebounds — 11 offensive — and the Sixers turnovers late of 4-of-6 possessions kept the game close.
However, J.J. Redick had 9 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a couple of key threes, to help Philadelphia snap a five-game losing streak with a 105-98 road win.
While the focus was on Embiid and Redick, it was the Sixers defense that won this game, holding the Knicks to under a point per possession in scoring. As a team the Knicks shot 40.4 percent overall and 26.7 percent from three. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, but on 6-of-19 shooting, which included going 2-of-7 at the rim, he struggled with the physical rim protection of Embiid and other Sixers bigs. The Knicks ran some pick-and-roll plays to free KP at the nail or elbows (along the free throw line, it’s an old Dallas favorite for Dirk Nowitzki) but after he burned the 76ers a couple of times the double teams started coming. Passing out of a double not in the post is part of Porzingis’ game he needs to work on.
Kanter was the star — much to the disgust of Recep Erdoğan — as he was a beast on the offensive boards on his way to those 31 points. It evidence of what he can bring to a team. However, he struggled defensively when switched on to Embiid.
The Sixers got key minutes from T.J. McConnell off the bench, who had 15 points.
The game was a bit sloppy at points, which happens both in day games and when you put young teams on a bright stage like Christmas Day. However, what the NBA sells is stars and entertainment, and fans certainly got plenty of that.
Draymond Green wears Arthur Christmas shoes for Warriors-Cavaliers (photo)
“Twenty at home and 11 on the road,’’ Van Gundy, the brother of former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, said before the game. “A cynical person — which I’m not — would say the league tried to help them and build some confidence at the beginning of the year by giving them a lot of home games and giving them a chance to get going. and pick up some confidence. That’s what a cynical person would say. Not me. It’s just by chance they got so many home games early on.”
Asked if the Knicks look like a different club on the road, Van Gundy quipped, “I don’t know. I haven’t seen them on the road much.”
According to industry sources, the major factor in the Knicks’ home-heavy early schedule is a combination of the Garden hosting the Grammys in January and the Big Ten tournament for the first time ever in early March.
Several teams – most recently the 2015-16 Heat – have opened with at least 21 home games in their first 33 games of a season. This is not out of the ordinary.
The Knicks are surprisingly in the playoff hunt. But they probably haven’t built enough confidence to overcome playing 29 of their final 49 games on the road.
As long as every team plays 41 home games and 41 road games, it all evens out. I’m not convinced any realistic sequence is particularly advantageous or disadvantageous, no matter what conspiracy-theorist coaches might suggest.
Three things to watch for on Christmas in Cleveland vs. Golden State
Forget just Christmas, this is the NBA’s marquee matchup and rivalry period — the two best teams in the NBA three years running. While Houston and Boston want to try to crash the party this year, there’s at least a 50/50 chance Golden State and Cleveland will be back in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season.
There’s a little firepower missing in this meeting: Stephen Curry is out for the Warriors (sprained ankle) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) will suit up for Cleveland for the first time in the coming days, but not on Christmas. And both of these teams have coasted to good but not great records to start the season, knowing their real season begins in mid-April. Still, these teams are loaded with All-Stars and recognizable names, and more importantly they know each other very well — unlike almost all NBA regular season games, these two teams are very familiar with the deep scouting report on the other. Coaches can go deeper into their bag of tricks with certain plays or try to force specific matchups more than they would in most NBA regular season matchups.
Here are three things to keep an eye out for when the Warriors and Cavaliers tip-off.
1) LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant. These are the two best basketball players walking the face of the earth right now, and the debate of who is better flared up in the Finals last season when Durant hit a dagger three over LeBron in Game 3, a shot that put the Warriors up 3-0 and all but sealed the series.
Durant went on to be the Finals MVP, but he wouldn’t even have been in Golden State if LeBron hadn’t been the Finals MVP the season before sparking Cleveland to come from 3-1 down to win the series. That loss opened the door to KD in Golden State. These two men’s careers have been intertwined because of it.
They will be intertwined — and at times matched up — on Christmas.
LeBron is having an MVP-level season, averaging 28.4 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game, is shooting 41.1 percent from three and has a ridiculous true shooting percentage of 65.7. He also put it upon himself to lift up the Cavaliers defense up after a sloppy start to the season on that end, and that sparked a 14-game win streak.
Durant says he is on the level of LeBron. If anyone is, it’s him. KD is averaging 26.3 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per night, and with Curry out he has taken over the Warriors offense, becoming the focal point of its scoring (much of it during an 11-game win streak that ended Saturday). Durant is also having his best defensive season ever, an All-Defensive Team level season.
This game is going to be decided more by which superstar gets more help than their head-to-head matchup, but when you get to see two future Hall of Famers at the top of their craft going at each other, it is must-watch television.
2) The Warriors’ secret weapon: Andre Iguodala. It wasn’t Curry, and Durant wasn’t around yet, but when the Warriors won the first title of this run in was Iguodala who was the 2015 Finals MVP. He has been the Golden State’s secret weapon in these matchups. As Kevin Pelton of ESPN noted, since the start of 2014-15 (the first season these teams met in the Finals) the Warriors are +208 when Iguodala is on the court against the Cavaliers, and -54 when he is not.
With Stephen Curry out, coach Steve Kerr is leaning more heavily on Iguodala in recent games. Kerr regularly talks about how much he trusts Iguodala and can lean on his steadying veteran influence as the second unit as a playmaker and leader. More than just that, he’s a strong defender who back in 2015 was the guy Kerr turned to when he needed someone to make LeBron really work for his points.
Iguodala has not quite been himself this season, he looks a step slower to the eye and his numbers are down (his PER is just 10.4, his true shooting percentage is below the league average and stands at 51). Is that just part of not taking the regular season seriously enough, or is Father Time starting to win the race he eventually wins with all of us? We will see on Christmas because Kerr will lean heavily upon Iguodala in this one.
3) Warriors small ball looks different, but will the Cavaliers have an answer? Golden State’s most notorious small ball lineup — “Hamptons five” with Curry, Klay Thompson, Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — has only played 58 minutes total this season and been unimpressive when it has been out there (-8.6 per 100 possessions). Injuries have limited how much Steve Kerr can go to it what has been his best lineup in the past, but even when all five are healthy he seems to keep it in his back pocket this season. Without Curry playing, we will not see this lineup on Christmas.
However, the Warriors still have a couple dangerous small ball lineups. The lineup of Shaun Livingston, Thompson, Iguodala, Durant, and David West is outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions, and West has been the Warriors best small-ball center all season. Another small-ball lineup using bench players — Patrick McCaw, Thompson, Durant, Green, and rookie Jordan Bell — is outscoring teams by 16.4 points per 100 possessions.
Kerr will go to his small ball lineups against the Cavaliers, possibly early, and then tell his team to get out and run — Cleveland has been one of the worst transition defenses in the NBA this season. Only two teams (and not good ones, the Clippers and Kings) allow opponents to get a higher percentage of their offense in transition, and teams are scoring 125.6 points per 100 transition opportunities against the Cavaliers (26th in the league).
If the Warriors are racking up easy buckets in transition on Christmas, this game will be over early. Cleveland has to be efficient on offense and get back on defense to have a shot for the upset on the road.
LeBron James says being away from family ‘sucks,’ but favorite Christmas games have been in Los Angeles
LeBron James said his favorite holiday games are the ones he’s played in Los Angeles.
“I’ve had a lot of games that kind of stood out … playing in the Staples Center is always a treat,” James said Sunday, before the Cavs practiced in preparation for their Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. “I’ve never had an opportunity to play in the Garden, but playing in the Staples Center, I’ve been there quite a few times. So, it’s kind of always fun to be in L.A. and play in front of that crowd and have that atmosphere.
“I’ve only had probably four games at home out of the 12 … but being in the Staples Center has always been pretty good.”
He said his children open their presents Christmas morning, whether he’s home or not, and this year he’ll be watching via FaceTime. His daughter Zhuri is 3, and James said this is the first Christmas where she’ll really understand what’s going on as the wrapping paper flies off the boxes under the tree.
“It sucks being here (San Francisco), obviously,” James said. “But I’ll be there for years to come in the future, hopefully.”
LeBron probably can’t escape playing on Christmas. The NBA wants to market its biggest stars, and his teams inevitably also deserve the spotlight.
But his ticket to spending at least part of Christmas Day home with his family might be signing with the Lakers.
Including their game against the Timberwolves tonight, the Lakers have played the last 19 Christmases – 16 at home. The league wants to highlight the Los Angeles market. LeBron, of course, just bought a new house in Los Angeles. He also has a home near Cleveland, but he obviously can’t keep the Cavaliers there on Christmas as often.
Signing with the Lakers would also come with the added benefit of playing at his favored arena for Christmas.
However, LeBron’s affinity for Christmas in Los Angeles might be based solely on his 3-0 record there, including a triple-double and this memorable dunk:
Besides, it’s hard to see LeBron picking a team based on its arena. After all, he has repeatedly raved about Madison Square Garden without ever signing with the Knicks.
LeBron cares about his family, and that will affect his free agency. But he has also shown his family won’t dictate his professional future.
So, include this as another reason LeBron might sign with the Lakers. The rumors are tantalizing.