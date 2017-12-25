Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

LeBron James says being away from family ‘sucks,’ but favorite Christmas games have been in Los Angeles

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
LeBron James openly dislikes travelling for Christmas.

His Cavaliers visit the Warriors today for the second straight Christmas, and he has also played road Christmas games against the Heat, Lakers (thrice), Mavericks and Magic.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

LeBron James said his favorite holiday games are the ones he’s played in Los Angeles.

“I’ve had a lot of games that kind of stood out … playing in the Staples Center is always a treat,” James said Sunday, before the Cavs practiced in preparation for their Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. “I’ve never had an opportunity to play in the Garden, but playing in the Staples Center, I’ve been there quite a few times. So, it’s kind of always fun to be in L.A. and play in front of that crowd and have that atmosphere.

“I’ve only had probably four games at home out of the 12 … but being in the Staples Center has always been pretty good.”

He said his children open their presents Christmas morning, whether he’s home or not, and this year he’ll be watching via FaceTime. His daughter Zhuri is 3, and James said this is the first Christmas where she’ll really understand what’s going on as the wrapping paper flies off the boxes under the tree.

“It sucks being here (San Francisco), obviously,” James said. “But I’ll be there for years to come in the future, hopefully.”

LeBron probably can’t escape playing on Christmas. The NBA wants to market its biggest stars, and his teams inevitably also deserve the spotlight.

But his ticket to spending at least part of Christmas Day home with his family might be signing with the Lakers.

Including their game against the Timberwolves tonight, the Lakers have played the last 19 Christmases – 16 at home. The league wants to highlight the Los Angeles market. LeBron, of course, just bought a new house in Los Angeles. He also has a home near Cleveland, but he obviously can’t keep the Cavaliers there on Christmas as often.

Signing with the Lakers would also come with the added benefit of playing at his favored arena for Christmas.

However, LeBron’s affinity for Christmas in Los Angeles might be based solely on his 3-0 record there, including a triple-double and this memorable dunk:

Besides, it’s hard to see LeBron picking a team based on its arena. After all, he has repeatedly raved about Madison Square Garden without ever signing with the Knicks.

LeBron cares about his family, and that will affect his free agency. But he has also shown his family won’t dictate his professional future.

So, include this as another reason LeBron might sign with the Lakers. The rumors are tantalizing.

Just don’t read too much into it.

Report: Rockets protesting loss to Clippers

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 10:44 PM EST
James Harden complained of “bulls— calls” after the Rockets’ loss to the Clippers on Friday.

But a foul Harden drew is the source of the game’s lasting controversy.

Officials called a foul on the Clippers with 3:10 left. It clearly belonged to Jawun Evans, who had five fouls at that point. But instead of Evans fouling out, the foul was assigned to Lou Williams, who wasn’t involved in the play.

Evans stayed in the game and drew a couple late charges against Harden – frustrating the Houston star and helping the Clippers to a 128-118 win.

The Rockets aren’t giving up, though.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

The Rockets officially filed a protest of Friday’s game in which a Los Angeles Clippers player should have been disqualified with 3:10 left, a person with knowledge of the protest said Sunday.

An NBA spokesman on Saturday confirmed that the league was aware of the error.

The Rockets paid the league $10,000 to file the challenge and will have the money returned only if they prevail. If the challenge is upheld, the teams would replay the final 3:10 with the Clippers up five, Evans fouled out and Harden stepping to the line for two free throws. (The game could also resume after Harden’s made free throws, though I’d think he’d have to re-shoot them.)

My prediction:

If the league rules a scorekeeping error wrongly assigned the foul to Williams rather than Evans, the challenge will be upheld. The last successful protest came in 2008, when Shaquille O’Neal was disqualified with five – rather than the correct six – fouls in a Heat-Hawks game.

If the league rules the officials intended to call the foul on Williams, even if that was obvious mistake, the challenge will be denied. That seems more likely.

Lakers: Lonzo Ball out for Christmas, following week

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 8:18 PM EST
The NBA has scheduled the Lakers, through thick and thin, the last 19 Christmases.

So, it helps when the large-market franchise with the massive fan base is at least interesting.

Lonzo Ball makes the Lakers more interesting. Unfortunately, he’ll be sidelined against the Timberwolves tomorrow.

Lakers release:

Lonzo Ball, who was injured in the second quarter of last night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, had an MRI today. Results of the MRI revealed a shoulder sprain in his left shoulder. Ball will be out for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota and will be reevaluated in one week.

Tyler Ennis will likely see a bigger role, and combo guard Jordan Clarkson can spend more time on the ball. The Lakers still have young talents like Brandon Ingram (who’s status is uncertain for tomorrow) and Kyle Kuzma.

But Ball brings a level of intrigue unmatched by any other Laker. He was just the No. 2 pick, and his unconventional style lends itself to a fun, up-tempo style. Of course, his attention-grabbing father, LaVar Ball, also draws interest into Lonzo.

The Lakers (11-20) probably aren’t playing for meaningful on-court success this season, anyway. But Ball will be missed by the national audience watching tomorrow’s game.

Report: Shabazz Muhammad rejected four-year, $40 million contract extension last year

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Bazz Muhammad – back when he went by Shabazz Muhammad – had his qualifying offer pulled by the Timberwolves then re-signed on a minimum contract last summer.

If he’d been more proactive the prior offseason, he apparently would have been far better off.

Zach Harper of FanRag Sports:

He turned down a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2016-17 season. Sources say Muhammad believed a strong year plus a crazy flow of free-agency money would lead to him commanding as much as $20 million per season in his next deal.

This is a consequence not having cap smoothing in 2016, when the salary cap skyrocketed under new national TV deals. Many players expected huge windfalls, but only 2016 free agents took the biggest advantage.

Muhammad probably wouldn’t have gotten $20 million annually if he were a 2016 free agent. But he likely would have gotten far above the minimum.

Unfortunately for Muhammad, the cap environment has changed. It’s probably too late for the 25-year-old to ever recoup the money he passed up.

In a league that especially values 3-point shooting and defense from wings, Muhammad does neither well. His overall game has fallen off this season, and he has fallen out of the rotation.

Muhammad has a minimum-salary player option ($1,795,015) for next season. He ought to at least consider exercising it.

Boston Celtics have never hosted Christmas game

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
The Celtics are one of the NBA’s original franchises and have played 30 Christmas games in their storied history.

But all 30 have been on the road or at a neutral site. Boston hasn’t hosted a single Christmas game.

That’ll change tomorrow, when the Celtics have a home game against the Wizards.

What took so long?

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

The NHL’s Boston Bruins routinely skated at the Garden on Christmas Day, playing 34 games at home between 1928 and 1971. The Bruins, who own TD Garden and have priority, were home for Christmas during each of the Celtics’ first 19 holiday games starting in 1948.

In recent years, the Disney On Ice crew would load in on Christmas Eve and set up the staging for its extended holiday run that typically kicked off with an afternoon show on Dec. 26. The tour made its final late December visit in 2012, and Christmas has been an available date to the NBA in each of the past four years.

This such a remarkable oddity. It’s like the Bucks’ three-decade streak of opening on the road – just much more distinguished. The Celtics are a flagship franchise, and Christmas is the NBA’s premier regular-season date.

Considering the Celtics’ bright future, at least Boston should be in the regular rotation for Christmas games now.