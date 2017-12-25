Kevin Durant, Warriors stifle Cavaliers

With the Warriors leading the Cavaliers by three points in the final minute of their Christmas showdown, LeBron James drove on Kevin Durant.

This is what the NBA dreams of for its premier regular-season date – the biggest stars on the best teams matched up in the biggest moments.

Durant stuck with LeBron and blocked his shot at the rim after some contact during the drive. Though a referee signaled Cleveland would keep the ball, which had gone out of bounds, Durant aggressively nodded, pounded his chest and pointed for possession to go the other way.

LeBron, still smarting about losing the ball out of bounds amid far more uncalled Durant contact on previous possession, briefly raised his arms incredulously. Then, he retreated back on to his defensive end as a review ultimately proved Durant correct.

The Cavs hope they’ll have another opportunity to challenge Golden State’s supremacy in a fourth straight NBA Finals meeting, but it didn’t happen today.

The Warriors bested Cleveland, 99-92, in the lowest scoring game between these teams in their eight matchups dating back to their Christmas classic last year.

Golden State held the Cavaliers to 13-of-52 shooting on 2-pointers (25%) behind an imposing frontline of Durant, Draymond Green and Jordan Bell. Led by Durant’s five, the Warriors blocked eight shots, keeping them near the all-time record. Golden State has blocked 8.65 shots per game, behind only the 1985-86 Washington Bullets’ 8.73.

Durant’s transformation has been key.

“He takes on every challenge,” Green said. “With LeBron driving to the hole, it’s hard for anyone to stop that play one-on-one. He was able to get us the ball back. That’s one of the things that makes our defense great, is, when Kevin is flying around active as he is, we’re hard to score on.”

Green – the reigning Defensive Player of the Year himself – had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Durant led the Warriors with 25 points, and Klay Thompson added 24 to make up for an injured Stephen Curry.

LeBron (20 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven turnovers) looked relatively pedestrian for his superstar standards. Kevin Love (31 points and 18 rebounds) came up big, and Cleveland hung around by sinking 3-pointers, crashing the glass and even defending energetically.

Still, the Warriors left the Cavs flustered once again.

These teams will play again Jan. 15 in Cleveland, and that game will draw significant attention. But it’s tough to escape that these regular-season games are merely a prelude to the main even in June.

The home team won all 11 games – including their seven-game second-round series – between the Wizards and Celtics last season.

Washington finally bucked that trend with a 111-103 win in Boston today, the Wizards’ first win there since 2014.

John Wall, who had 21 points and 14 assists, sure was in the holiday spirit as the game wrapped up:

LeBron James posted an Arthur-fist meme, usually meant to signify anger, shortly after Kyrie Irving led the Celtics to a win last month:

Mood…

LeBron brushed it off, saying just likes the cartoon. Other Cavaliers embraced Arthur as a symbol of their success.

But Warriors forward Draymond Green is appropriating Arthur for his shoes during Golden State’s Christmas matchup against Cleveland.

I’m not sure I understand Green’s implicit message behind the shoes, if there even is one beyond telling the Cavs he sees them. But I still love it.

This is fun, petty and totally on-brand.

When Joel Embiid is on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers are a very good team — the equivalent of a 57-win team (in terms of point differential).

Just ask the Knicks how good he is — when Embiid was on the court at Madison Square Garden Christmas Day, Philadelphia outscored New York 90-65. He was defending well, hit a couple of threes, and was getting them to the line on offense. Embiid finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

However, when Embiid sits the Sixers play like a 23-win team. With or without him Philly shoots itself in the foot with turnovers.

All that played out Monday, too. The game was close much of the way because of a big night from Enes Kanter, who was a beast inside with 31 points and 22 rebounds — 11 offensive — and the Sixers turnovers late of 4-of-6 possessions kept the game close.

However, J.J. Redick had 9 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a couple of key threes, to help Philadelphia snap a five-game losing streak with a 105-98 road win.

While the focus was on Embiid and Redick, it was the Sixers defense that won this game, holding the Knicks to under a point per possession in scoring. As a team the Knicks shot 40.4 percent overall and 26.7 percent from three. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, but on 6-of-19 shooting, which included going 2-of-7 at the rim, he struggled with the physical rim protection of Embiid and other Sixers bigs. The Knicks ran some pick-and-roll plays to free KP at the nail or elbows (along the free throw line, it’s an old Dallas favorite for Dirk Nowitzki) but after he burned the 76ers a couple of times the double teams started coming. Passing out of a double not in the post is part of Porzingis’ game he needs to work on.

Kanter was the star — much to the disgust of Recep Erdoğan — as he was a beast on the offensive boards on his way to those 31 points. It evidence of what he can bring to a team. However, he struggled defensively when switched on to Embiid.

The Sixers got key minutes from T.J. McConnell off the bench, who had 15 points.

The game was a bit sloppy at points, which happens both in day games and when you put young teams on a bright stage like Christmas Day. However, what the NBA sells is stars and entertainment, and fans certainly got plenty of that.

Hosting the 76ers on Christmas, the Knicks will have 21 of their first 33 games at home this season.

Stan Van Gundy, whose Pistons beat New York on Friday in Detroit, sure took notice.

Van Gundy, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“Twenty at home and 11 on the road,’’ Van Gundy, the brother of former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, said before the game. “A cynical person — which I’m not — would say the league tried to help them and build some confidence at the beginning of the year by giving them a lot of home games and giving them a chance to get going. and pick up some confidence. That’s what a cynical person would say. Not me. It’s just by chance they got so many home games early on.”

Asked if the Knicks look like a different club on the road, Van Gundy quipped, “I don’t know. I haven’t seen them on the road much.”

Berman:

According to industry sources, the major factor in the Knicks’ home-heavy early schedule is a combination of the Garden hosting the Grammys in January and the Big Ten tournament for the first time ever in early March.

Several teams – most recently the 2015-16 Heat – have opened with at least 21 home games in their first 33 games of a season. This is not out of the ordinary.

The Knicks are surprisingly in the playoff hunt. But they probably haven’t built enough confidence to overcome playing 29 of their final 49 games on the road.

As long as every team plays 41 home games and 41 road games, it all evens out. I’m not convinced any realistic sequence is particularly advantageous or disadvantageous, no matter what conspiracy-theorist coaches might suggest.