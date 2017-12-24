AP Photo

Nuggets stop Warriors’ 11-game winning streak, 96-81

Associated PressDec 24, 2017, 2:02 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead a balanced Denver offense and the Nuggets stopped the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak with a second impressive road victory in two nights, beating Golden State 96-81 on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets after their Friday win at Portland. They held the defending NBA champions to a season low for points.

Kevin Durant had 18 points and six rebounds in a particularly poor shooting performance for the typically efficient NBA Finals MVP. He was 6 for 17 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Warriors shot 38.6 percent.

Draymond Green had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in his second game back after missing five of six with soreness in his right shoulder. He took a sharp elbow to the face from Jokic with 7:27 remaining and went down hard.

Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warriors. A night after posting his first career double-double with season bests of 20 points and 10 rebounds, Warriors rookie Jordan Bell contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.

Patrick McCaw‘s floater with 7:13 to go pulled Golden State to 82-71, but the Warriors couldn’t do much more to fight back.

The Warriors were sloppy, lacked a flow on offense, looked a step behind most of the night and never got rolling trying to play catch-up much of the evening. Fans headed for the exits with a few minutes left, a rare sight at Oracle Arena.

Golden State has regularly relied on big third quarters this season, and Saturday it couldn’t even muster a strong fourth after going into the final period down 73-62.

It was also the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who beat the Lakers at home on Friday.

Golden State shot 39.5 percent in the first half – 1 of 11 on 3-pointers – while committing 10 turnovers to fall behind 53-41 at the break.

Harris had his second strong game after missing one contest with a bruised elbow.

The Nuggets had lost five straight on Golden State’s home floor dating to a 100-99 win at Oracle Arena on April 10, 2014.

It was an especially slow start for Golden State, which began 6 for 18 – with Durant going 1 for 5 and Thompson missing his initial four shots as the Warriors shot 7 for 21 in the opening quarter.

CURRY UPDATE

Stephen Curry did extensive on-court work during pregame warmups and appeared to be moving well on his sprained right ankle, though the two-time MVP isn’t going to play Monday against Cleveland as coach Steve Kerr has said it wouldn’t be right to do so unless his superstar was at full strength.

“I watch him after practice and have been really encouraged by his workouts. He’s moving well. Looks like he is gaining confidence in that movement. As far as the first question, Bob (Myers), myself, the training staff and Steph – that’s who is involved in the decision,” Kerr said. “I can tell that if this were not the Christmas game versus Cleveland in two days, I don’t think any of you would even be asking me about it. He hasn’t even had a 3-on-3 game. If we weren’t playing Cleveland on Christmas and I told you Steph hasn’t even played in a 3-on-3 game, hasn’t had any contact at all and the game was 48 hours from now, you would say that `Steph’s not going to play,’ but because it’s the magnitude of the game and everybody wants to know, but we can’t let that affect our judgment. He can’t play. It would be completely irresponsible if he did.”

Curry has missed seven straight games.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver capitalized on the Warriors’ mistakes, turning 19 turnovers into 21 points. … Trey Lyles had 15 points and six boards off the bench.

Warriors: Golden State’s 88 points in a 92-88 loss at Boston on Nov. 16 was its previous season low. … C Zaza Pachulia went through what he called a tough workout Saturday morning to test the soreness below his left shoulder and remained hopeful of playing Monday. “We’ll see,” Pachulia said. “I’m going to have another great workout tomorrow.” He missed his seventh consecutive game and eighth in nine. … Shaun Livingston sat out his fourth straight game with a sore right knee but got in a solid pregame workout and looked strong running. … Kerr stuck with his winning starting five from Friday after Golden State used eight different starting lineups over the previous nine games.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Warriors: Host the Cavaliers on Christmas in a rematch of the last three NBA Finals.

Daryl Morey: Rockets obsessed with Warriors; Steve Kerr: We don’t think about them

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2017, 11:00 PM EST
The Warriors are one of the best teams of all time.

The Rockets have built a roster that matches up with Golden State relatively well.

That’s not a coincidence.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, via ESPN:

“It’s the only thing we think about,” Morey said on ESPN Radio’s The Ryen Russillo Show on Thursday. “I think I’m not supposed to say that, but we’re basically obsessed with ‘How do we beat the Warriors?’

“Last year, the Spurs knocked us off, so we’re very worried about the Spurs. They’re always one step ahead of every organization and guard us better than anyone. But we calculated it — it’s like 90 percent if we’re gonna win a title, we’ve gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we’re extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that.”

In response, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:

“I don’t wake up in the morning and think about them,” Kerr said. “I think about what I’m going to have for breakfast. I also think about lunch, what we’re going have to do at practice, what movie my wife and I are going to watch that night.”

This is just another version of, “If Daryl Morey wants to run his own one-man campaign for James Harden, he can do that.” It’s also an implicit ode to this iconic Mad Men scene:

Report: Magic’s Nikola Vucevic expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2017, 9:36 PM EST
The Magic have lost eight straight.

And that was with Nikola Vucevic.

Now, Orlando – which also has opening-night starters Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross plus first-round pick Jonathan Isaac sidelined – will be without Vucevic.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Vucevic has quietly been having a very nice season. He possesses a diverse offensive skill set matched by few centers. There are reasons the Magic score a ghastly 93.6 points per 100 possessions without him.

Bismack Biyombo is in line for a bigger role, and Marreese Speights could crack the rotation. Biyombo should help defensively, though he’s a minus offensively. Speights could be a negative period if he doesn’t balance his outside shooting with at least decent finishing inside, because he’s not much of a defender.

Getting other players healthy could help, but Orlando (11-22) appears to be freefalling. This wasn’t a great roster at full strength. It’s sure not one now.

That’s good news for the franchise, which will likely land another high lottery pick. It’s bad news for coach Frank Vogel, who – fairly or not – is getting associated with all this losing.

Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serving sentence at detention center

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.

Caldwell-Pope has missed two road games, and won’t travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1. He was expected to play Friday night at Golden State.

While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early March 29 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.2 points this season. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in July.

Kings: De’Aaron Fox out at least two weeks

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Dan FeldmanDec 23, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Kings’ efforts to win immediately have just left a lot of misery.

Now, their attempts to groom young players for the future have hit a snag.

James Ham of NBC Sports Sacramento:

De’Aaron Fox sat two of the last three games and was a on the sidelines at practice Friday afternoon with what the team has described as a right quad contusion. Following an MRI, the diagnosis has changed.

The rookie point guard has a slight tear to the quadricep muscle in his right leg and will miss the next two weeks and then be reevaluated by the Kings.

This is a bummer for Sacramento, which doesn’t have much else going for it. Fox isn’t good, but he’s promising, and his development had been a source for hope.

The Kings will rely on George Hill more at point guard, and rookie second-rounder Frank Mason has looked surprisingly comfortable. Garrett Temple can also play point guard. So, Sacramento has enough depth to keep trudging at its 11-20 pace or so.

But without Fox, the Kings are more depressing for a while.