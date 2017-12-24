AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Lakers: Lonzo Ball out for Christmas, following week

By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 8:18 PM EST
The NBA has scheduled the Lakers, through thick and thin, the last 19 Christmases.

So, it helps when the large-market franchise with the massive fan base is at least interesting.

Lonzo Ball makes the Lakers more interesting. Unfortunately, he’ll be sidelined against the Timberwolves tomorrow.

Lakers release:

Lonzo Ball, who was injured in the second quarter of last night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, had an MRI today. Results of the MRI revealed a shoulder sprain in his left shoulder. Ball will be out for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota and will be reevaluated in one week.

Tyler Ennis will likely see a bigger role, and combo guard Jordan Clarkson can spend more time on the ball. The Lakers still have young talents like Brandon Ingram (who’s status is uncertain for tomorrow) and Kyle Kuzma.

But Ball brings a level of intrigue unmatched by any other Laker. He was just the No. 2 pick, and his unconventional style lends itself to a fun, up-tempo style. Of course, his attention-grabbing father, LaVar Ball, also draws interest into Lonzo.

The Lakers (11-20) probably aren’t playing for meaningful on-court success this season, anyway. But Ball will be missed by the national audience watching tomorrow’s game.

Report: Shabazz Muhammad rejected four-year, $40 million contract extension last year

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Bazz Muhammad – back when he went by Shabazz Muhammad – had his qualifying offer pulled by the Timberwolves then re-signed on a minimum contract last summer.

If he’d been more proactive the prior offseason, he apparently would have been far better off.

Zach Harper of FanRag Sports:

He turned down a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2016-17 season. Sources say Muhammad believed a strong year plus a crazy flow of free-agency money would lead to him commanding as much as $20 million per season in his next deal.

This is a consequence not having cap smoothing in 2016, when the salary cap skyrocketed under new national TV deals. Many players expected huge windfalls, but only 2016 free agents took the biggest advantage.

Muhammad probably wouldn’t have gotten $20 million annually if he were a 2016 free agent. But he likely would have gotten far above the minimum.

Unfortunately for Muhammad, the cap environment has changed. It’s probably too late for the 25-year-old to ever recoup the money he passed up.

In a league that especially values 3-point shooting and defense from wings, Muhammad does neither well. His overall game has fallen off this season, and he has fallen out of the rotation.

Muhammad has a minimum-salary player option ($1,795,015) for next season. He ought to at least consider exercising it.

Boston Celtics have never hosted Christmas game

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
The Celtics are one of the NBA’s original franchises and have played 30 Christmas games in their storied history.

But all 30 have been on the road or at a neutral site. Boston hasn’t hosted a single Christmas game.

That’ll change tomorrow, when the Celtics have a home game against the Wizards.

What took so long?

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

The NHL’s Boston Bruins routinely skated at the Garden on Christmas Day, playing 34 games at home between 1928 and 1971. The Bruins, who own TD Garden and have priority, were home for Christmas during each of the Celtics’ first 19 holiday games starting in 1948.

In recent years, the Disney On Ice crew would load in on Christmas Eve and set up the staging for its extended holiday run that typically kicked off with an afternoon show on Dec. 26. The tour made its final late December visit in 2012, and Christmas has been an available date to the NBA in each of the past four years.

This such a remarkable oddity. It’s like the Bucks’ three-decade streak of opening on the road – just much more distinguished. The Celtics are a flagship franchise, and Christmas is the NBA’s premier regular-season date.

Considering the Celtics’ bright future, at least Boston should be in the regular rotation for Christmas games now.

Report: Lakers have “given up” on trading Deng, won’t include picks, young star

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 24, 2017, 1:58 PM EST
When Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss signed Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng to oversized deals a couple of summers ago, part of their logic was they could include them in trades to bring an elite player to Los Angeles — these were big contracts but for useful players who could be moved. It was a terrible misreading of those players and the market. For the Lakers to move Mozgov last summer they had to attach former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell (a guy the Lakers were ready to move on from after drafting Lonzo Ball, but still this is a high pick they had to throw in to make it work).

The Lakers aren’t adding enough to the mix to move Luol Deng and are likely not going to be able to trade him, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on their Full Court Press show (transcription via Lakers Outsiders).

“You talk to teams around the league, no one is bailing the Lakers out with Deng’s contract. They’re not. Teams have asked for multiple first-round picks. They’ve asked for Brandon Ingram. They’ll ask for Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers have essentially given up on the idea that they can trade Deng.”

The Lakers shouldn’t move their future picks (they can’t deal anything to 2020), they need to keep building their foundation.

However, the Lakers need to move Deng to create the cap space for two max contracts next summer, which is still the goal (even if they are a longshot to land LeBron James). Not being able to trade Deng for an expiring contract means the Lakers will have to waive and stretch him, or as Eric Pincus cleverly suggested extend him a couple years, then waive and stretch him to lower the annual hit (but it will go on longer).

Even if the Lakers do that, they will still need to trade Jordan Clarkson (something Wojnarowski said they are confident they can do) and trade, or just let walk, Julius Randle. The Lakers also could not bring back Brook Lopez orKentavious Caldwell-Pope (both free agents), and they would need to let go of Ivica Zubac, Thomas Bryant and Tyler Ennis. That’s a lot of good depth gone from the roster, essentially leaving the core (Ingram, Ball, Kuzma, Josh Hart, and Larry Nance Jr.) with the two max contract guys (if not LeBron, how about Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins?).

The Lakers likely will try to trade for Cousins or George at the deadline, but right now the Pelicans and Thunder are not moving those guys. The Lakers will have to wait to land them this summer.

Los Angeles also could sign just one max contract player this summer, then re-sign Randle or bring back Caldwell-Pope (or another non-max free agent) and count on growth. That likely does not make the Lakers instant contenders, but then again would adding Geroge and Cousins do that?

 

DeMar DeRozan: ‘No excuse’ for Raptors not to play on Christmas

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 24, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Seven NBA teams have won more than 60% of their games over the last five years – Warriors, Spurs, Rockets, Clippers, Raptors, Thunder and Cavaliers. Six of those seven teams have had at least three Christmas games in that span.

The lone exception: Toronto, which played its only Christmas game in franchise history in 2001.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, whom Toronto drafted in 2009, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

“We’ve won. We’ve been one of the best in the league the past few years. To not get that look is definitely crazy. … There is really no excuse. We’ve proven we are a top team in the league for a reason,” said DeRozan

“It has gotten to the point where you just sigh and say, ‘Another year …’ That’s crazy. I always wanted to say that I’m playing on Christmas,” DeRozan said.

The league prioritizes large-market teams like the Lakers and Knicks for these marquee games, which squeezes teams like the Raptors. DeRozan might not like that, but it’s sound business for the NBA.

The Raptors are borderline deserving of a Christmas game. They win consistently, though they’ve underachieved in the playoffs. They play in a large market, though in Canada. They have multiple All-Stars in DeRozan and Lowry, though neither is a huge name.

Nobody would think twice if the NBA highlighted Toronto on the premier regular-season date. But few would notice if the Raptors were omitted.

Except DeRozan. He wants the recognition – and that’s fair from his perspective.

It’s just hard to rally support for his cause outside Toronto fans.