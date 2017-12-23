Report: Magic’s Nikola Vucevic expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Vucevic has quietly been having a very nice season. He possesses a diverse offensive skill set matched by few centers. There are reasons the Magic score a ghastly 93.6 points per 100 possessions without him.
Bismack Biyombo is in line for a bigger role, and Marreese Speights could crack the rotation. Biyombo should help defensively, though he’s a minus offensively. Speights could be a negative period if he doesn’t balance his outside shooting with at least decent finishing inside, because he’s not much of a defender.
Getting other players healthy could help, but Orlando (11-22) appears to be freefalling. This wasn’t a great roster at full strength. It’s sure not one now.
That’s good news for the franchise, which will likely land another high lottery pick. It’s bad news for coach Frank Vogel, who – fairly or not – is getting associated with all this losing.
Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serving sentence at detention center
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.
Caldwell-Pope has missed two road games, and won’t travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1. He was expected to play Friday night at Golden State.
While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early March 29 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.2 points this season. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in July.
De’Aaron Fox sat two of the last three games and was a on the sidelines at practice Friday afternoon with what the team has described as a right quad contusion. Following an MRI, the diagnosis has changed.
The rookie point guard has a slight tear to the quadricep muscle in his right leg and will miss the next two weeks and then be reevaluated by the Kings.
This is a bummer for Sacramento, which doesn’t have much else going for it. Fox isn’t good, but he’s promising, and his development had been a source for hope.
The Kings will rely on George Hill more at point guard, and rookie second-rounder Frank Mason has looked surprisingly comfortable. Garrett Temple can also play point guard. So, Sacramento has enough depth to keep trudging at its 11-20 pace or so.
But without Fox, the Kings are more depressing for a while.
Kyrie Irving: ‘I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday’
The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. So, I’m just happy that I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans on the 25th and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys in there. Then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing.
Maybe Irving just means he’s not treating Christmas as a holiday, because he has to work. That’d be reasonable, and it exemplifies the type of total devotion to the team many fans covet.
Earlier in the season, late in games Carmelo Anthony felt forgotten — standing in the corner as a kick-out option, waving his arms and waiting his turn to go one-on-one. The Thunder offense was some of the games great scorers playing next to each other, not with each other in ways that forces hard choices upon a defense.
Fast forward to Friday night, when the lowly Atlanta Hawks battled back to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. One of the Thunder’s go-to plays down the stretch was Anthony setting a pick for Russell Westbrook then popping out to the arc. It forced tough decisions on the Hawks who could not handle it. OKC got the win and Anthony finished with 24 points and hit 7-of-12 from three.
It’s a different role for him, Anthony was always the guy with the ball in his hands in clutch — and non-clutch — moments in the game. He’s accepting it, as he and coach Billy Donovan said postgame Friday. Quotes via Royce Young of ESPN.
“One hundred percent,” Donovan said when asked if that was the ideal kind of offensive game for Anthony. “I give him a lot of credit because this is different for him, and he’s really been open-minded about trying to do whatever he can do to help the team. And as a coach, you really appreciate someone that’s been in the game such a long time and established himself as a 10-time All-Star, 14 years in the league, one of the all-time greats, that he’s willing to look at ways that he can do things a little bit differently to help our team.”