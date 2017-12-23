Kyle Kuzma scored 25+ in three straight games. Last Laker rookie to do that? Jerry West

By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2017, 11:59 AM EST
Lakers’ rookie Kyle Kuzma has looked like the steal of the draft so far. Taken 27th out of the University of Utah, he has shown a far more steady three-point shot than he had in college, he’s shown great athleticism, but to top the list, he has shown a decisiveness and confidence in his play most rookies lack.  When he gets the ball, he goes full speed, no hesitation.

Friday night, he dropped 27 points on the Rockets, giving him at least 25 points in three straight games. The last Laker rookie to do that? Jerry West. He turned out to be pretty good.

In those three games, Kuzma is averaging 30 points a game on 64.6 percent shooting overall and 63.6 percent from three.

Kuzma is in the Rookie of the Year race. It’s too early to have a serious discussion about it (at least in my mind), but to handicap it now Ben Simmons of the Sixers is the guy to beat, with Jayson Tatum of the Celtics second. After that would come Kuzma, with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell making a good case he should have the three spot, too. There are a host of others having good years so far who could move into the mix. This award often goes to a rookie who has the better second half of the season, whose game grows and shows potential, we’ll see how these rookies fare as their legs get tired from a longer season than they have ever played.

By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Earlier in the season, late in games Carmelo Anthony felt forgotten — standing in the corner as a kick-out option, waving his arms and waiting his turn to go one-on-one. The Thunder offense was some of the games great scorers playing next to each other, not with each other in ways that forces hard choices upon a defense.

Fast forward to Friday night, when the lowly Atlanta Hawks battled back to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. One of the Thunder’s go-to plays down the stretch was Anthony setting a pick for Russell Westbrook then popping out to the arc. It forced tough decisions on the Hawks who could not handle it. OKC got the win and Anthony finished with 24 points and hit 7-of-12 from three.

It’s a different role for him, Anthony was always the guy with the ball in his hands in clutch — and non-clutch — moments in the game. He’s accepting it, as he and coach Billy Donovan said postgame Friday. Quotes via Royce Young of ESPN.

“One hundred percent,” Donovan said when asked if that was the ideal kind of offensive game for Anthony. “I give him a lot of credit because this is different for him, and he’s really been open-minded about trying to do whatever he can do to help the team. And as a coach, you really appreciate someone that’s been in the game such a long time and established himself as a 10-time All-Star, 14 years in the league, one of the all-time greats, that he’s willing to look at ways that he can do things a little bit differently to help our team.”

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 9:59 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns waived point guard Mike James on Friday, two weeks after he became the first two-way player in NBA history to sign a standard contract.

James averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 and 20.9 minutes in 31 games this season, the 27-year-old former Eastern Arizona College player’s first in the NBA. He started 10 games, but sat out two of the last four.

“We’d like to thank Mike for his contributions,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough told the Arizona Republic. “He made NBA history as the first two-way player to make a team’s 15-man roster, while also establishing himself as a bonafide NBA player.

Isaiah Canaan has stepped in at point guard after signing as an injury hardship exemption following star guard Devin Booker‘s groin injury.

Canaan has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 assists in four games.

“Isaiah Canaan has played very well for us since joining the team and we needed to create a roster spot with Devin Booker and Davon Reed getting closer to returning,” McDonough said.

The Suns will face Minnesota at home on Saturday night.

 

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Rivers scored a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers withstood James Harden‘s second straight 51-point performance to beat the Houston Rockets 128-118 on Friday night.

The Rockets, who had a 14-game winning streak snapped by the Lakers on Wednesday, lost consecutive games for just the second time this season and the first since Oct. 28 and 30.

Rivers made a 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play that pushed the lead to 117-111. Ryan Anderson made two free throws for Houston before C.J. Williams added a layup for the Clippers.

Former Rocket Lou Williams, who had 32 points off the bench, then made his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter after that to make it 122-113 before a turnover by Harden spurred coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout.

Rivers made another 3-pointer after the timeout and Harden made a layup before fouling out a few seconds later. He received a technical for arguing about the call and was ejected from the game.

It was Harden’s third 50-point game this season.

This game lacked much of the intrigue it could have had with Chris Paul sitting out in the first meeting with his former team because of a groin injury. The nine-time All-Star spent the last six seasons with the Clippers before a blockbuster trade brought him to the Rockets this summer. Patrick Beverley, who was the highest-profile Rocket involved in the trade, also missed the game while recovering from knee surgery.

The Rockets were without two starters, with center Clint Capela missing a second straight game because of a bruised left heel. The Clippers have been dealing with injuries all season after losing Beverley for the season in November and playing without All-Star Blake Griffin for the last 12 games because of a knee injury.

The Clippers, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, were up by nine after a dunk by Sam Dekker with about seven minutes remaining. Harden led Houston with five points during a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 108-106 with about 4 1/2 minutes left.

Los Angeles led by two entering the fourth quarter, and Lou Williams made three 3-pointers in just over a minute to power a 9-2 run that 101-93 with about eight minutes left.

Houston led by 12 early in the third quarter before the Clippers used a 10-2 run, with the last five points from Rivers, to cut the lead to 71-67 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the quarter.

Eric Gordon made a 3-pointer after that before Los Angeles made the next seven points. Rivers led the team in that span, too, scoring the last five points to tie it at 74 with about five minutes left in the third.

Houston had the next six points before the Clippers used a 10-2 spurt, capped by consecutive 3s from Williams to take their first lead of the game, 84-82.

Harden made all of his free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer to put Houston back out front, but C.J. Williams added a 3 for the Clippers at the buzzer to leave them up 87-85 entering the fourth quarter.

Houston led 65-52 at halftime after Harden made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

By Kurt HelinDec 23, 2017, 2:20 AM EST
About those rising tensions between players and referees, it’s not going to be a simple fix.

James Harden dropped 51 points for the second consecutive game Friday night, and for the second game in a row the Rockets lost. Harden got one foul call early on a flop by Jawun Evans (that was so blatant I’m not sure how the officials missed it), and four others came in the final six minutes of the game as the Rockets tried to rally. Mike D’Antoni was so frustrated he picked up a technical on one of the calls.

After the game, Harden vented, via ESPN.

Asked the source of his frustration, Harden said, “Bulls— calls…

“I’m tired of hearing, ‘I made a mistake,’ or ‘I didn’t see it,'” said Harden… “That’s frustrating when you hear it as a player. I know we all make mistakes, but it’s just frustrating.”

Harden can break out the checkbook now, a fine is coming for that. (He knew it when he said it.)

Harden hasn’t been getting to the line nearly as often this season. With official no longer allowing continuation if a player hasn’t started his shooting motion when fouled, Harden’s free throw rate (number of free throw attempts to field goal attempts) has dropped to his lowest rate since his rookie season. He’s not getting the same calls, somewhat by design.

The officials are also not why the Rockets lost Friday night — Houston’s stout defense for most of the season has gone on vacation the last two games. Austin Rivers lit the Rockets up for 30. That’s been the real problem.