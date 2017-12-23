Kings: De’Aaron Fox out at least two weeks

De’Aaron Fox sat two of the last three games and was a on the sidelines at practice Friday afternoon with what the team has described as a right quad contusion. Following an MRI, the diagnosis has changed.
The rookie point guard has a slight tear to the quadricep muscle in his right leg and will miss the next two weeks and then be reevaluated by the Kings.
This is a bummer for Sacramento, which doesn’t have much else going for it. Fox isn’t good, but he’s promising, and his development had been a source for hope.
The Kings will rely on George Hill more at point guard, and rookie second-rounder Frank Mason has looked surprisingly comfortable. Garrett Temple can also play point guard. So, Sacramento has enough depth to keep trudging at its 11-20 pace or so.
But without Fox, the Kings are more depressing for a while.
Kyrie Irving: ‘I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday’
The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. So, I’m just happy that I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans on the 25th and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys in there. Then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing.
Maybe Irving just means he’s not treating Christmas as a holiday, because he has to work. That’d be reasonable, and it exemplifies the type of total devotion to the team many fans covet.
Earlier in the season, late in games Carmelo Anthony felt forgotten — standing in the corner as a kick-out option, waving his arms and waiting his turn to go one-on-one. The Thunder offense was some of the games great scorers playing next to each other, not with each other in ways that forces hard choices upon a defense.
Fast forward to Friday night, when the lowly Atlanta Hawks battled back to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. One of the Thunder’s go-to plays down the stretch was Anthony setting a pick for Russell Westbrook then popping out to the arc. It forced tough decisions on the Hawks who could not handle it. OKC got the win and Anthony finished with 24 points and hit 7-of-12 from three.
It’s a different role for him, Anthony was always the guy with the ball in his hands in clutch — and non-clutch — moments in the game. He’s accepting it, as he and coach Billy Donovan said postgame Friday. Quotes via Royce Young of ESPN.
“One hundred percent,” Donovan said when asked if that was the ideal kind of offensive game for Anthony. “I give him a lot of credit because this is different for him, and he’s really been open-minded about trying to do whatever he can do to help the team. And as a coach, you really appreciate someone that’s been in the game such a long time and established himself as a 10-time All-Star, 14 years in the league, one of the all-time greats, that he’s willing to look at ways that he can do things a little bit differently to help our team.”
Kyle Kuzma scored 25+ in three straight games. Last Laker rookie to do that? Jerry West
Lakers’ rookie Kyle Kuzma has looked like the steal of the draft so far. Taken 27th out of the University of Utah, he has shown a far more steady three-point shot than he had in college, he’s shown great athleticism, but to top the list, he has shown a decisiveness and confidence in his play most rookies lack. When he gets the ball, he goes full speed, no hesitation.
Friday night, he dropped 27 points on the Rockets, giving him at least 25 points in three straight games. The last Laker rookie to do that? Jerry West. He turned out to be pretty good.
Kyle Kuzma is the first rookie Laker with three straight 25-point games since Jerry West 56 years ago.
In those three games, Kuzma is averaging 30 points a game on 64.6 percent shooting overall and 63.6 percent from three.
Kuzma is in the Rookie of the Year race. It’s too early to have a serious discussion about it (at least in my mind), but to handicap it now Ben Simmons of the Sixers is the guy to beat, with Jayson Tatum of the Celtics second. After that would come Kuzma, with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell making a good case he should have the three spot, too. There are a host of others having good years so far who could move into the mix. This award often goes to a rookie who has the better second half of the season, whose game grows and shows potential, we’ll see how these rookies fare as their legs get tired from a longer season than they have ever played.
Two weeks after signing him for season, Suns waive point guard Mike James
James averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 and 20.9 minutes in 31 games this season, the 27-year-old former Eastern Arizona College player’s first in the NBA. He started 10 games, but sat out two of the last four.
“We’d like to thank Mike for his contributions,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough told the Arizona Republic. “He made NBA history as the first two-way player to make a team’s 15-man roster, while also establishing himself as a bonafide NBA player.
Isaiah Canaan has stepped in at point guard after signing as an injury hardship exemption following star guard Devin Booker‘s groin injury.
Canaan has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 assists in four games.
“Isaiah Canaan has played very well for us since joining the team and we needed to create a roster spot with Devin Booker and Davon Reed getting closer to returning,” McDonough said.
The Suns will face Minnesota at home on Saturday night.