Daryl Morey: Rockets obsessed with Warriors; Steve Kerr: We don’t think about them

The Warriors are one of the best teams of all time.

The Rockets have built a roster that matches up with Golden State relatively well.

That’s not a coincidence.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, via ESPN:

“It’s the only thing we think about,” Morey said on ESPN Radio’s The Ryen Russillo Show on Thursday. “I think I’m not supposed to say that, but we’re basically obsessed with ‘How do we beat the Warriors?’ “Last year, the Spurs knocked us off, so we’re very worried about the Spurs. They’re always one step ahead of every organization and guard us better than anyone. But we calculated it — it’s like 90 percent if we’re gonna win a title, we’ve gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we’re extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that.”

In response, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:

“I don’t wake up in the morning and think about them,” Kerr said. “I think about what I’m going to have for breakfast. I also think about lunch, what we’re going have to do at practice, what movie my wife and I are going to watch that night.”

This is just another version of, “If Daryl Morey wants to run his own one-man campaign for James Harden, he can do that.” It’s also an implicit ode to this iconic Mad Men scene: