Daryl Morey: Rockets obsessed with Warriors; Steve Kerr: We don’t think about them

“It’s the only thing we think about,” Morey said on ESPN Radio’s The Ryen Russillo Show on Thursday. “I think I’m not supposed to say that, but we’re basically obsessed with ‘How do we beat the Warriors?’
“Last year, the Spurs knocked us off, so we’re very worried about the Spurs. They’re always one step ahead of every organization and guard us better than anyone. But we calculated it — it’s like 90 percent if we’re gonna win a title, we’ve gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we’re extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that.”
“I don’t wake up in the morning and think about them,” Kerr said. “I think about what I’m going to have for breakfast. I also think about lunch, what we’re going have to do at practice, what movie my wife and I are going to watch that night.”
Vucevic has quietly been having a very nice season. He possesses a diverse offensive skill set matched by few centers. There are reasons the Magic score a ghastly 93.6 points per 100 possessions without him.
Bismack Biyombo is in line for a bigger role, and Marreese Speights could crack the rotation. Biyombo should help defensively, though he’s a minus offensively. Speights could be a negative period if he doesn’t balance his outside shooting with at least decent finishing inside, because he’s not much of a defender.
Getting other players healthy could help, but Orlando (11-22) appears to be freefalling. This wasn’t a great roster at full strength. It’s sure not one now.
That’s good news for the franchise, which will likely land another high lottery pick. It’s bad news for coach Frank Vogel, who – fairly or not – is getting associated with all this losing.
Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serving sentence at detention center
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.
Caldwell-Pope has missed two road games, and won’t travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1. He was expected to play Friday night at Golden State.
While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early March 29 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.2 points this season. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in July.
De’Aaron Fox sat two of the last three games and was a on the sidelines at practice Friday afternoon with what the team has described as a right quad contusion. Following an MRI, the diagnosis has changed.
The rookie point guard has a slight tear to the quadricep muscle in his right leg and will miss the next two weeks and then be reevaluated by the Kings.
This is a bummer for Sacramento, which doesn’t have much else going for it. Fox isn’t good, but he’s promising, and his development had been a source for hope.
The Kings will rely on George Hill more at point guard, and rookie second-rounder Frank Mason has looked surprisingly comfortable. Garrett Temple can also play point guard. So, Sacramento has enough depth to keep trudging at its 11-20 pace or so.
But without Fox, the Kings are more depressing for a while.
Kyrie Irving: ‘I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday’
The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. So, I’m just happy that I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans on the 25th and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys in there. Then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing.
Maybe Irving just means he’s not treating Christmas as a holiday, because he has to work. That’d be reasonable, and it exemplifies the type of total devotion to the team many fans covet.