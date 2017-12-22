Disgraced former NBA referee Tim Donaghy arrested, allegedly threatened man with hammer

Every year during the playoffs, when a 50/50 call doesn’t go their way — or, worse yet, a human referee makes a mistake, gasp! — fans of every team say the fix is in against their franchise. (Yes, every team, a lot of people have persecution complexes.) Call them out on it on Twitter, and eventually many point to former NBA official Tim Donaghy as a truth teller, which is about the equivalent of quoting Bernie Madoff’s investment advice. Both are convicted felons.
Next time you think of bringing up Donaghy, remember this tidbit: He was arrested again this week for allegedly threatening someone with a hammer. Via ESPN:
Disgraced former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was arrested in Manatee County, Florida, on Tuesday after allegedly threatening a man with a hammer.
Donaghy, who spent 13 months in federal prison for betting on NBA games he officiated, was charged with felony aggravated assault.
According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Department records, Donaghy appeared at a house in Bradenton, Florida, on Monday night looking for his 19-year-old daughter…. He got into an argument with his daughter in the street in front of the home, and when the owner came out to see what was going on, Donaghy allegedly wielded the hammer and told the man if he came any closer he was going to hit him with it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Why does he have a hammer if he is out looking for his daughter in the first place? She broke curfew to do some random carpentry and didn’t have the right tools?
Anyway, he is out on bail, but remains as classy as always.