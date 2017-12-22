Getty

Coal or Candy: 10 Christmas gifts for good players and bad NBA teams

By Dane CarbaughDec 22, 2017
It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means: Annoying TV jingles that make you a brand adversary rather than a loyalist. Plus, NBA basketball!

Yes, Christmas truly does belong to the NBA in the sports world. We all should be ready for Monday’s slate of games, all of which should provide for an interesting way to ignore your extended family (no promises for that Timberwolves-Lakers game).

This also means that we should be making our list, and checking it twice to see who has been naughty and who has been nice during this young NBA season. Let’s get our trusty quill out and head to the scroll to see what NBA teams and players will be asking for come December 25.

A clean bill of health for Joel Embiid

At this point, it seems as though there’s a faction of fans — mostly outside of Philly, it would stand to reason — that want “The Process” to fail. That means actively rooting against Embiid (which he predicted, naturally). I don’t think the 76ers need Embiid long-term to succeed. They have a great core that can grow, and continued diligent draft decisions, trades, and free agent signings should get them where they need to go. But why wouldn’t you want to see Embiid play?

A resolution on officiating from the NBA

Originally, when this article was planned I had this written down on my list as “some explanation for what’s going on” but we sort of got that from the NBPA an NBRA. We don’t know what’s going to come of the two associations sitting down to talk, or even if they will announce anything if they come to some sort of resolution. But we should start hoping to see some kind of change soon. Guys can’t be getting tossed on one technical foul.

Playing time for Jahlil Okafor

As of writing, Okafor has played in just one game for the Brooklyn Nets after being traded to the team from the 76ers in early December. The talk — outside of Okafor and his former coaching staff going back-and-forth — has been that Okafor needs to get into game shape and learn the new system in Brooklyn. Still, this feels weird and has to be more than we’re being let on. One of the best ways to get into game shape would be to play in games, and it’s not like Brooklyn could do any worse. They’re on a four-game losing streak and aren’t a playoff team.

Confidence in beating the Warriors for the Houston Rockets

Houston GM Daryl Morey says the team is obsessed with beating Golden State, and as we’ve seen in the past, the best way to gain confidence is to beat them over and over again. The Rockets already beat the Warriors in the first game of the year, and they play twice more in 2018 before the playoffs. Still, will that be enough to bolster them before what everyone is assuming will be a Western Conference showdown?

Shooting confidence for Lonzo Ball

The guy did block James Harden the other day, but he’s still shooting just 34 percent from the field. No, his shooting form isn’t going to get corrected over the course of the season. Most coaches wouldn’t try to do that, and it’s doubtful his father even lets anyone suggest as much next summer. But his long release is secondary to his clear reluctance to even let it fly. That’s a good thing for most rookies, but Ball is crucial to his team’s success and he’s not exactly Boston-era Rajon Rondo on defense. Let it fly, young buck.

A gameplan for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Watching the Thunder is weird enough, but looking at their stats really confirms the tale of the video. Oklahoma City is 26th in the NBA in terms of pace, which feels right considering the ball-stopping nature of their offensive weapons. It’s also a huge step back from last season, when the team finished 9th thanks to Russell Westbrook running at full speed at all times. They’re also No. 2 in defensive rating, another surprise. But it hasn’t yielded them returns. They’ve recently jumped into a playoff spot, and that could be them settling. But any confidence of them in the playoffs would be misplaced at this moment.

Some kind of promise to pursue a team for Seattle fans

There’s a memorandum of understanding for remodeling Key Arena, which is good for the city overall. It will probably net them an NHL team, and a better arena was what former SuperSonics owner Howard Schultz was going for back before the team moved to Oklahoma City. It’s unlikely any NBA team ever calls Key Arena home, but if the Oak View Group at least makes an effort to feign a pursuit of a team it would be a step in the right direction. Seattle is too great a basketball city to have no NBA squad.

More Michael Beasley for Knicks fans

Beasley went HAM on Thursday night, scoring 32 points in a winning effort over the Boston Celtics. He’s been a double-digit scorer for the entirety of December, save for two games. Beasley has also been a key bench player for New York, but that’s not why he’s interesting. B-Easy is still just 28 years old, and getting more fun game out of the former No. 2 overall pick is exactly what basketball twitter needs in the middle of these long, winter weeks.

A playoff spot for the Pacers

Seriously, how great is this Pacers story? They get their legs swept out from under them by Paul George, and when the time came to trade him, Indiana somehow makes out like a bandit. Victor Oladipo looks much different, which is a relief for those of us who were down on the former No. 2 overall pick from 2013. The team currently sits at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, and all of us are hoping they make it to the finish line both for the longevity of the Pacers and to make things interesting come spring.

A Lakers jersey for LeBron James

Like, maybe just as a white elephant gift (but also maybe for real).

Watch Austin Rivers score 36, lead Clippers past Rockets 128-118

Dec 23, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Rivers scored a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers withstood James Harden‘s second straight 51-point performance to beat the Houston Rockets 128-118 on Friday night.

The Rockets, who had a 14-game winning streak snapped by the Lakers on Wednesday, lost consecutive games for just the second time this season and the first since Oct. 28 and 30.

Rivers made a 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play that pushed the lead to 117-111. Ryan Anderson made two free throws for Houston before C.J. Williams added a layup for the Clippers.

Former Rocket Lou Williams, who had 32 points off the bench, then made his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter after that to make it 122-113 before a turnover by Harden spurred coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout.

Rivers made another 3-pointer after the timeout and Harden made a layup before fouling out a few seconds later. He received a technical for arguing about the call and was ejected from the game.

It was Harden’s third 50-point game this season.

This game lacked much of the intrigue it could have had with Chris Paul sitting out in the first meeting with his former team because of a groin injury. The nine-time All-Star spent the last six seasons with the Clippers before a blockbuster trade brought him to the Rockets this summer. Patrick Beverley, who was the highest-profile Rocket involved in the trade, also missed the game while recovering from knee surgery.

The Rockets were without two starters, with center Clint Capela missing a second straight game because of a bruised left heel. The Clippers have been dealing with injuries all season after losing Beverley for the season in November and playing without All-Star Blake Griffin for the last 12 games because of a knee injury.

The Clippers, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, were up by nine after a dunk by Sam Dekker with about seven minutes remaining. Harden led Houston with five points during a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 108-106 with about 4 1/2 minutes left.

Los Angeles led by two entering the fourth quarter, and Lou Williams made three 3-pointers in just over a minute to power a 9-2 run that 101-93 with about eight minutes left.

Houston led by 12 early in the third quarter before the Clippers used a 10-2 run, with the last five points from Rivers, to cut the lead to 71-67 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the quarter.

Eric Gordon made a 3-pointer after that before Los Angeles made the next seven points. Rivers led the team in that span, too, scoring the last five points to tie it at 74 with about five minutes left in the third.

Houston had the next six points before the Clippers used a 10-2 spurt, capped by consecutive 3s from Williams to take their first lead of the game, 84-82.

Harden made all of his free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer to put Houston back out front, but C.J. Williams added a 3 for the Clippers at the buzzer to leave them up 87-85 entering the fourth quarter.

Houston led 65-52 at halftime after Harden made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

After dropping 51 in loss, James Harden complains about “Bulls— calls”

Associated Press
Dec 23, 2017
About those rising tensions between players and referees, it’s not going to be a simple fix.

James Harden dropped 51 points for the second consecutive game Friday night, and for the second game in a row the Rockets lost. Harden got one foul call early on a flop by Jawun Evans (that was so blatant I’m not sure how the officials missed it), and four others came in the final six minutes of the game as the Rockets tried to rally. Mike D’Antoni was so frustrated he picked up a technical on one of the calls.

After the game, Harden vented, via ESPN.

Asked the source of his frustration, Harden said, “Bulls— calls…

“I’m tired of hearing, ‘I made a mistake,’ or ‘I didn’t see it,'” said Harden… “That’s frustrating when you hear it as a player. I know we all make mistakes, but it’s just frustrating.”

Harden can break out the checkbook now, a fine is coming for that. (He knew it when he said it.)

Harden hasn’t been getting to the line nearly as often this season. With official no longer allowing continuation if a player hasn’t started his shooting motion when fouled, Harden’s free throw rate (number of free throw attempts to field goal attempts) has dropped to his lowest rate since his rookie season. He’s not getting the same calls, somewhat by design.

The officials are also not why the Rockets lost Friday night — Houston’s stout defense for most of the season has gone on vacation the last two games. Austin Rivers lit the Rockets up for 30. That’s been the real problem.

Russell Westbrook drains game-winning 3-pointer against Hawks (video)

Dec 22, 2017
The Thunder probably didn’t want to be in a close game against the NBA-worst Hawks.

But the Thunder sure didn’t want to lose a close game against the NBA-worst Hawks.

Russell Westbrook (30 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, two steals) saved Oklahoma City from more turmoil with this clutch 3-pointer.

Russell Westbrook with the steal, hammer dunk vs. Hawks

Getty Images
Dec 22, 2017
The Atlanta Hawks gave Russell Westbrook an early Christmas present in the form of a lazy, looping inbounds pass that the speedy guard could intercept.

Then it was off to the races… and we all know how that ends, right?

What I’m looking forward to on Christmas is how the elite Thunder defense handles the unstoppable Rockets offense. Hopefully, Chris Paul can go so we get the full effect.