Watch Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas reconcile decades after friendship breakdown

By Dane CarbaughDec 20, 2017, 12:31 AM EST
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas were once best friends. They were one of the most recognizable duos on opposing teams that actually liked each other, in an era where it wasn’t popular to make such a sentiment known.

Then, it all went downhill.

Johnson and Thomas’ relationship deteriorated starting in the late 1980s, when the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers played each other in two consecutive NBA Finals. In Game 3 of the ’88 Finals the two got into a tussle, and after the Pistons beat LA in ’89, their relationship seemed over.

Johnson famously helped keep Thomas off the 1992 Dream Team, which has always sat wrong with both Thomas and NBA fans. Johnson admitted that he helped keep Thomas off the Dream Team in part because he says Thomas spread a rumor that he was bisexual or gay. So, the two have been frosty for a minute.

The two reunited in a special that aired after games ended on NBATV on Tuesday, and the two seemed to make nice and genuinely come to a moment of peace with each other.

That’s one of the more interesting moments of television — and NBA programming, at that — that I’ve seen in a while.

Giannis Antetokounmpo seals win over Cavs thanks to giant, Mantis-like arms

By Dane CarbaughDec 20, 2017, 12:15 AM EST
We have been hearing for years about how the Milwaukee Bucks are the team of length. On Tuesday night, that length was directly and demonstrably responsible for sealing a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During a back-and-forth game in which the Cavaliers needed to come back with a strong 33-point fourth quarter, the whole thing really came down to the final minute.

First, Milwaukee’s Tony Snell hit a 3-pointer with just 58 seconds ago, putting the Bucks up by two points.

The Cavaliers missed two 3-pointers on their next possession, and nearly stole the ball away from Milwaukee as time wound down in a wacky series of events. LeBron James appeared to have stolen the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks forward ripped it away at the last second to score.

Cleveland then had one more shot to get off a bucket to tie, and LeBron pulled an old playground move. With Antetokounmpo facing away from the superstar at the sideline, James inbounded the ball to himself by bouncing it off of Antetokounmpo’s back.

Nevertheless, Milwaukee took home the win in the best game of the night, 119-116.

Jahlil Okafor says quote about 76ers coaches was taken out of context

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
Brooklyn next big man Jahil Okafor has played just one game with his new team, but on his way out of Philadelphia he did have some interesting comments about the coaching staff and situation when he left the Sixers.

Speaking to the New York Post, Okafor said that he was happy to be with the Brooklyn Nets and with a coaching staff that was working with him. Okafor mentioned that while he was in Philadelphia, it often seemed like he was working out alone and not involved with the team.

Here is the quote from Okafor, which we here at NBC Sports ran earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Via the New York Post:

“That’s why I’m happy I’m here with the actual NBA coaching staff that’s taking care of me every day. When I was in Philly I was figuring it out on my own. I had my own trainer [Rick Lewis] that I’ve been working with since eighth grade working me out. But it’s a different level when you’re actually working with an NBA staff.”

Of course, many outlets took this quote and ran stories on it on Tuesday, which apparently was not to the satisfaction of Okafor.

Thanks to a screenshot from Jared Weiss, we got to see Okafor’s reaction via Instagram story.

Are folks taking that quote out of context? Did the New York Post take that quote out of context? I’m not so sure.

It seems to me that many seem to be reading the quote wrong, if we are to believe Okafor, especially in terms of inflection. How it could be read it is how Okafor seems to be saying he meant it: he’s happy to be working with an actual NBA staff rather than just his personal trainer.

How Okafor seems to think many have interpreted it — including the New York Post — was that he was saying Philadelphia had a low-grade, neglectful staff, and Brooklyn’s is an attentive, high-quality staff.

Inflection is hard to interpret through text sometimes — anyone who has sent an office e-mail can attest to that — but I’m not sure there’s any other context to give here. It’s really more about whether you believe Okafor that his intended meaning was different than how the New York Post seemed to portray it.

Indeed, the quotes themselves could be interpreted both ways and neither would be surprising given the stagnant relationship between Okafor and the Sixers.

Warriors say Stephen Curry still out, will likely miss Cavs on Christmas

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been out with an ankle injury since December 4, and it’s unlikely he will make it back for the biggest game at the end of the month.

The team announced on Tuesday that Curry is making progress with his injury, but it will be another week until he is re-evaluated by team doctors.

If that timetable stays true, that means that Curry won’t be re-evaluated until the day after Christmas. Golden State has played it slow with Curry, so it now seems unlikely that he will be back in time for their Christmas matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State has done fine in Curry’s absence. They haven’t lost a game all month, although the toughest competition they’ve had was a fiesty Detroit Pistons team and Monday’s OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the night the team retired Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers.

Dion Waiters threw up a bunch of spaghetti during game vs. Hawks

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Miami Heat wing Dion Waiters apparently had too much of a good thing on Monday.

During the Heat’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 110-104, Waiters apparently had to take to the locker room to throw up spaghetti he had eaten earlier in the day.

This would appear to put Waiters in cosmic alignment with a fan at that same game, who was seen on video throwing up from their seat at Philips Arena.

We are still awaiting word on if said spaghetti regurgitation had any affect on Waiters’ sweater.