Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic busting his lip in Olympics: ‘I still owe him’

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
Jimmy Butler got a bloody lip from Nikola Jokic in Team USA’s gold-medal-game win over Serbia in 2016.

Butler at the time, via Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune:

“Messed my swag up. Now I can’t take no photos, and the honeys are not gonna look at my pictures.”

Butler now, via Jerry Zgoda of the StarTribune:

“I still owe him,” Butler said. “He busted my lip in the Olympics, so don’t think I’ve forgotten about that. He did, on a screen. He caught me with one of those chicken wings. It’s OK. I don’t forget, though.”

Butler’s Timberwolves face Jokic’s Nuggets tonight.

I think Butler is mostly kidding about avenging the bloody lip. But Butler is so competitive, I don’t know.

It’s worth keeping a closer eye on every screen involving Butler and Jokic, just in case.

Did LeBron James push down Giannis Antetokounmpo and stomp on him? (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
The Bucks beat the Cavaliers in a thriller last night, but the otherwise-fantastic game featured a questionable moment.

Did LeBron James push down Giannis Antetokounmpo and stomp on him? Or did Antetokounmpo just lose his balance, then LeBron took an awkward step to disengage their tangled legs?

I can’t know LeBron’s intent. I can’t even see exactly what happened here, as the score graphic covers part of the sequence.

But I know other players – to use a cross-sport example, Ndamukong Suh – wouldn’t receive the benefit of the doubt.

At least Antetokounmpo wasn’t hurt. He sprung right up, leaving this to be forgotten – unless something else suspect occurs again.

LaVar Ball wants to launch paid league for players between high school, NBA

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Lonzo Ball Went No. 2 in the draft in large part because of the skills and potential he showed in his season at UCLA. He handled the pressure there well.

However, what if he had played in a second-tier, low-paying professional league of other 18-19-year-olds, would he still have gone No. 2? No. His stock would have fallen.

The pressure to pay players — above board, elite players and those around them make money under the table, there’s a whole FBI investigation about that — creates an opening and has prompted Mr. Self Promotor LaVar Ball to step in with his own idea for a league. A league sponsored by the Big Baller Brand, not so coincidentally. Darren Rovell of ESPN broke this “news.”

LaVar Ball said Wednesday that he’s launching a basketball league for nationally ranked players who have graduated from high school but don’t want to go to college.

Ball said his Junior Basketball Association — which he said is fully funded by his Big Baller Brand — plans to pay the lowest-ranked player a salary of $3,000 a month and the best player $10,000 a month. Ball is looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams that will seek to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” Ball told ESPN. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.”

I’m beyond skeptical, count me as dismissive. There are more holes in this plan than a whiffle ball. I get what he is trying to do, fill in the gap where the NCAA falls short, and I even applaud the ambition. But much like sending his younger sons to play in Lithuania, I don’t see how this works out well.

To start with, the NBA is moving toward changing its draft eligibility requirements, and just about everybody expects part of that is that players will be able to jump from high school to the NBA again. Which will all but eliminate the need for the league.

Also, I doubt he can get 80 quality players a year. First off, there are far fewer than 80 future NBA players in every high school class. What’s more, a lot of those elite players likely still will head to major colleges — is playing in this league really going to be better for the draft stock of the guys headed to the NBA? No. How NBA-bound players handle college life (and its schoolwork and distractions, plus the pressure of the NCAA tournament) matters to teams in their evaluations, the Big Baller Brand league would lack that. Also, life is good if you’re a basketball player at Duke or Kentucky or UCLA or Michigan State, not to mention a lot of smaller schools with great basketball cultures. These guys get to feel recruited, then or BMOCs. If a player just wants to go to a developmental league rather than college, why not go straight to the D-League (which is allowed)?

Ball is not the first guy to have this idea, but all of them have fallen flat. A couple of years ago, a con-man (literally) tried to launch the “AmeriLeague” with the same idea, but it never got off the ground. Neither did the  Las Vegas Dealers, which was going to pay an 18-19 year old team to scrimmage against European clubs in Las Vegas and do a tour of Europe. If you’ve never heard of those, there’s a reason.

You’re hearing of the Big Baller Brand League because some in the media love talking to LaVar, he gives you quotes and fantastical stories. Fluff, but stories. He’s a draw, in the Kardashian sense, but a draw.

There is certainly room to challenge the NCAA structure. It’s very flawed, and it doesn’t put the interests of players first. Not even close. I just don’t believe LaVar Ball running this plan is what will work.

Enes Kanter says best response to Turkish president is to win, play on bigger stages

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
Turkish prosecutors want a four-year jail term for Knicks big man Enes Kanter, charging him with insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man with dictatorial powers. Kanter is obviously not going back to his native country for this, so they plan to try him in absentia, pretty much always the sign of a biased court. (If insulting the president was a crime in the USA, is there anyone who would not be in jail after the past decade?)

Kanter’s response to all this? A shrug.

Here’s what he said at Knicks practice, via ESPN.

“You guys were seeing today that I was just out there having fun, playing basketball and practicing with my teammates,” Kanter said. “…. I’m good. My focus right now is just going out there, playing basketball, having fun with my teammates and just winning, and just thinking about playoffs. I don’t really think about all this stuff, whatever. They can do whatever they want to do.”

Kanter went on social media after the story broke on Turkish state media and wrote (in Turkish): “I have said less than that honorless (person) deserves. Add another 4 years for me, master.”

Kanter grew up in Turkey but is a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric who Erdogan blames for last year’s failed military coup. Over the summer, Turkey cancelled Kanter’s passport and he was detained in Romania, until some help from American diplomats got him to the United States again.

What Kanter thinks will most get under the skin of Erdogan is for him to play well, the Knicks to do well, and him to be playing on bigger stages in front of more people.

“If we make playoffs, then that will drive him crazy, so that’s what I’m really focused on right now, just make the playoffs and drive this dude crazy,” he said.

Knicks fans hope Kanter succeeds in this quest.

 

 

 

Gordon Hayward: Depression much harder than pain of injury

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2017, 2:37 PM EST
It was gruesome for anyone who watched it — just 5:15 into his Boston Celtics career, Gordon Hayward sat on the floor under the basket with his foot and ankle facing the wrong direction. There was no question from that moment he could well be out for the season.

What we don’t get to see is the rehab — the surgery, then the daily grind of physical therapy. Gordon joined The Dan Patrick Show (broadcast on NBC Sports Network) on Wednesday and talked about the injury. Patrick asked an insightful question: Which has been harder, the physical pain or the mental depression from the injury?

“Definitely the depression. It’s been painful, but it’s nothing like sitting around watching the team you were supposed to be playing with this year. I signed to play for the Boston Celtics this year now to only sit and watch the Boston Celtics this year. That part has been difficult and much more difficult to deal with than the pain.”

No, Hayward refused to put a timeline on his return. As you would expect.

“I work out every day to try to increase my range of motion and increase my strength in my legs so that I can be back as fast as I can. Whether that’s this year or this summer or next year, I will just let that happen. But for sure, as a competitor, I’m just trying to come back faster than anyone has ever done it.”

(If Hayward pushes himself and could be cleared to return for the playoffs in mid-April, or just before, would the Celtics allow it? Boston believes they can challenge Cleveland right now, but the organization is focused long term and they are not going to push Hayward back for this postseason.)

Check out the entire interview, where Hayward talks about his hot jersey sales and more.