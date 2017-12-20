Giannis Antetokounmpo seals win over Cavs thanks to giant, Mantis-like arms

We have been hearing for years about how the Milwaukee Bucks are the team of length. On Tuesday night, that length was directly and demonstrably responsible for sealing a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During a back-and-forth game in which the Cavaliers needed to come back with a strong 33-point fourth quarter, the whole thing really came down to the final minute.
First, Milwaukee’s Tony Snell hit a 3-pointer with just 58 seconds ago, putting the Bucks up by two points.
The Cavaliers missed two 3-pointers on their next possession, and nearly stole the ball away from Milwaukee as time wound down in a wacky series of events. LeBron James appeared to have stolen the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks forward ripped it away at the last second to score.
Cleveland then had one more shot to get off a bucket to tie, and LeBron pulled an old playground move. With Antetokounmpo facing away from the superstar at the sideline, James inbounded the ball to himself by bouncing it off of Antetokounmpo’s back.
Nevertheless, Milwaukee took home the win in the best game of the night, 119-116.