Bucks coach Jason Kidd has some really bad ideas about protecting late leads

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 8:35 PM EST
Remember when Jason Kidd appeared to be in completely over his head as coach of the Nets?

Kidd, now coaching the Bucks, has come a long way since.

But not too far.

With the Bucks up three and 1.4 seconds left in their win over the Cavaliers last night, Kidd ordered Khris Middleton to intentionally miss a free throw.

Kidd, via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“We talked about it as he walked to the free throw line,” Kidd said. “My first response was to miss the second one. We’ll take the bet of someone making it from the other side of the floor. … If we did make that free throw, our luck they get it in-bounds at half-court and we foul the 3-point shooter and it’s a four-point play. We’ll take our chances with them heaving a full-court shot.”

LeBron James grabbed a rebound and came incredibly close given the circumstances – which still isn’t close at all – to making a game-tying full-court shot.

Allowing Cleveland that opportunity was a preventable error. Middleton making the free throw would have clinched the game. If he could tell Middleton to miss, why couldn’t Kidd tell his players not to foul under any circumstance? Absent a four-point play – which would have been practically impossible if the Bucks decided to avoid fouling – the Cavs had no path to victory. Kidd allowed one.

It’s not the first time Kidd implemented a silly strategy while protecting a late lead.

Up four against the Pistons, who had the ball with 9.6 seconds left, Milwaukee intentionally fouled a couple weeks ago.

Kidd, via Velazquez:

“They’re trying to play the game of quick twos to save their timeouts, so we’ll just play the free-throw game with them,” Kidd said. “I believe that my guys will make the free throws. They miss one and it works. It’s a free-throw game no matter what, but we wanted to send them to the line and it worked out.”

Intentionally fouling up four might be logical in the right circumstances. Trying to prevent a quick two absolutely isn’t sound reasoning. Kidd saw the Pistons trying to get a quick two and gave them a good chance at an even quicker two points via free throws.

The Bucks fouled Reggie Jackson, a career 86% free-throw shooter. He’s prone to fatigue late in games, so maybe that mark doesn’t represent his true odds on those specific attempts. But the risk that comes with extending the game, especially with more inbound passes, always dangerous, doesn’t come close to offsetting that.

The Bucks won both games, but teams up three with 1.4 seconds left and up four with 9.6 seconds almost always win anyway. If Kidd keeps whiffing on these strategic decisions, though, Milwaukee will blow more than its fair share of these leads.

This should also raise questions about just what else Kidd doesn’t understand.

Watch Isaiah Thomas react to learning of Kyrie Irving trade (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 7:24 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas is clearly still bitter about the Celtics trading him to the Cavaliers.

Just as he was returning from celebrating his wedding anniversary in Miami, Thomas received a call from Celtics president Danny Ainge last August informing him of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Players Tribune has video of Thomas shortly after that call.

Thomas:

That’s crazy.

What are you talking about? My kids about to start school. Off the strength. After everything I went through, n—. You’re not supposed to do that. But it’s – I mean, if that’s what he wants. Danny’s like that. But, I mean, I’m not tripping. It’s just crazy that they would do that. Like, I’m not mad like, “N—, you…” I’d be mad if I went to a weak-ass team.

We going to win the Finals, anyway. That’s what’s crazy. But it’s just like, damn, after all I do for – the city going to be mad as f—.

Nobody knows. For him to call me – he didn’t tell nobody. I was cool in Boston. I knew my way around.

I need to go unpack all this s—. Then, I’ll feel a little better.

Thomas’ prior public comments since the trade had been softened by time to process it. This video is illuminating and raw.

Watch how he explains the trade to his family, including his sons. This is The Players Tribune at its best, providing access unavailable elsewhere.

Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic busting his lip in Olympics: ‘I still owe him’

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
Jimmy Butler got a bloody lip from Nikola Jokic in Team USA’s gold-medal-game win over Serbia in 2016.

Butler at the time, via Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune:

“Messed my swag up. Now I can’t take no photos, and the honeys are not gonna look at my pictures.”

Butler now, via Jerry Zgoda of the StarTribune:

“I still owe him,” Butler said. “He busted my lip in the Olympics, so don’t think I’ve forgotten about that. He did, on a screen. He caught me with one of those chicken wings. It’s OK. I don’t forget, though.”

Butler’s Timberwolves face Jokic’s Nuggets tonight.

I think Butler is mostly kidding about avenging the bloody lip. But Butler is so competitive, I don’t know.

It’s worth keeping a closer eye on every screen involving Butler and Jokic, just in case.

Did LeBron James push down Giannis Antetokounmpo and stomp on him? (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
The Bucks beat the Cavaliers in a thriller last night, but the otherwise-fantastic game featured a questionable moment.

Did LeBron James push down Giannis Antetokounmpo and stomp on him? Or did Antetokounmpo just lose his balance, then LeBron took an awkward step to disengage their tangled legs?

I can’t know LeBron’s intent. I can’t even see exactly what happened here, as the score graphic covers part of the sequence.

But I know other players – to use a cross-sport example, Ndamukong Suh – wouldn’t receive the benefit of the doubt.

At least Antetokounmpo wasn’t hurt. He sprung right up, leaving this to be forgotten – unless something else suspect occurs again.

LaVar Ball wants to launch paid league for players between high school, NBA

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
2 Comments

Lonzo Ball Went No. 2 in the draft in large part because of the skills and potential he showed in his season at UCLA. He handled the pressure there well.

However, what if he had played in a second-tier, low-paying professional league of other 18-19-year-olds, would he still have gone No. 2? No. His stock would have fallen.

The pressure to pay players — above board, elite players and those around them make money under the table, there’s a whole FBI investigation about that — creates an opening and has prompted Mr. Self Promotor LaVar Ball to step in with his own idea for a league. A league sponsored by the Big Baller Brand, not so coincidentally. Darren Rovell of ESPN broke this “news.”

LaVar Ball said Wednesday that he’s launching a basketball league for nationally ranked players who have graduated from high school but don’t want to go to college.

Ball said his Junior Basketball Association — which he said is fully funded by his Big Baller Brand — plans to pay the lowest-ranked player a salary of $3,000 a month and the best player $10,000 a month. Ball is looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams that will seek to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” Ball told ESPN. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.”

I’m beyond skeptical, count me as dismissive. There are more holes in this plan than a whiffle ball. I get what he is trying to do, fill in the gap where the NCAA falls short, and I even applaud the ambition. But much like sending his younger sons to play in Lithuania, I don’t see how this works out well.

To start with, the NBA is moving toward changing its draft eligibility requirements, and just about everybody expects part of that is that players will be able to jump from high school to the NBA again. Which will all but eliminate the need for the league.

Also, I doubt he can get 80 quality players a year. First off, there are far fewer than 80 future NBA players in every high school class. What’s more, a lot of those elite players likely still will head to major colleges — is playing in this league really going to be better for the draft stock of the guys headed to the NBA? No. How NBA-bound players handle college life (and its schoolwork and distractions, plus the pressure of the NCAA tournament) matters to teams in their evaluations, the Big Baller Brand league would lack that. Also, life is good if you’re a basketball player at Duke or Kentucky or UCLA or Michigan State, not to mention a lot of smaller schools with great basketball cultures. These guys get to feel recruited, then or BMOCs. If a player just wants to go to a developmental league rather than college, why not go straight to the D-League (which is allowed)?

Ball is not the first guy to have this idea, but all of them have fallen flat. A couple of years ago, a con-man (literally) tried to launch the “AmeriLeague” with the same idea, but it never got off the ground. Neither did the  Las Vegas Dealers, which was going to pay an 18-19 year old team to scrimmage against European clubs in Las Vegas and do a tour of Europe. If you’ve never heard of those, there’s a reason.

You’re hearing of the Big Baller Brand League because some in the media love talking to LaVar, he gives you quotes and fantastical stories. Fluff, but stories. He’s a draw, in the Kardashian sense, but a draw.

There is certainly room to challenge the NCAA structure. It’s very flawed, and it doesn’t put the interests of players first. Not even close. I just don’t believe LaVar Ball running this plan is what will work.