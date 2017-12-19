Watch fan puke hard behind Hawks bench (video)

The description of this video has been made perfectly clear to you. Watch it only if you want.
If not, here’s a far more delightful video of a Hawks fan.
The description of this video has been made perfectly clear to you. Watch it only if you want.
If not, here’s a far more delightful video of a Hawks fan.
NBA players are caught on camera and fined by the league when they curse at, or make indecent gestures toward, fans in the crowd. As they should be. However, the other side of the equation is that some of the things yelled at NBA players cross all lines of decency, and while sometimes those fans are ejected or moved away from courtside, it’s something the league needs to know players will react to.
Take, for example, what happened to Damian Lillard Monday. His team had just lost a close, hard-fought game to the Timberwolves on the road, when walking to the bus a couple of idiots crossed the line. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.
Two fans shouted anti-gay slurs at Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard while he was walking to the team bus on Monday night, sources told ESPN.
Lillard confirmed to ESPN that the phrases were shouted at him after the Blazers’ 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota….
Cellphone video captured an irritated Lillard approaching the hecklers, asking, “Which one of you all said that?” A woman in the area pointed out one of the individuals, and that person apologized. Sources at the scene say no action was taken against the fans.
Good on Lillard for walking over there and challenging them. As with just about everyone spewing hate, when confronted they back down.
Just to be clear, anti-gay slurs are never appropriate. Ever. Anywhere. It is flat-out unacceptable. If you’re using them, you are the problem.
In our tribalized and divided nation (and world), some people have felt emboldened to demean others. To degrade others. To see the “other side” as idiots or worse. It’s depressing how quickly and willingly people slide into that skin and spew venom, in person or online. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.
Sports is entertainment and, while I think sports and politics will always mix, there is no place for hate in the arena. Root against Lillard, or whoever, as hard as you want when they are on the court, but off the court they are just people with the same concerns about family, friends, Game of Thrones, and life we all do. Treat them with some respect, NBA players are the best in their craft in the world. They have earned it.
The Grizzlies said Mike Conley would miss at least two weeks.
Then, they said he’d miss 2-3 more weeks.
Now?
Conley continues to participate in therapy and treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, as he progresses towards returning to on-court activities. A further update will be provided in approximately two weeks.
It’s obviously concerning the Grizzlies keep pushing back Conley’s potential return date. They’ve been sinking without him.
Memphis (9-21) now has the NBA’s third-worst record, ahead of only the Hawks and Mavericks. It’s past time to think long-term – and Conley’s prognosis isn’t encouraging in that regard, either. The 30-year-old is owed $97,534,870 over the next three seasons. A lingering injury obviously won’t help his trade value.
DETROIT – Jayson Tatum says he doesn’t understand eschewing mid-range jumpers, which analytics have shown are typically less efficient when other shots – 3-pointers and shots at the rim – are available. He subscribes to decades of basketball orthodoxy reinforced by his own experience at the highest level of college basketball and the praise heaped upon him at summer league.
“Some of the best players ever were great at mid-range,” Tatum said. “Kobe, Michael Jordan, Paul Pierce, Dirk.”
Ever since the Celtics drafted Tatum No. 3 last June, Boston coach Brad Stevens has tried to deprogram Tatum’s attitude on jumpers.
Tatum heard from Stevens during the summer.
“If I was involved in a film session at all this summer, it was about what a good shot looks like once you get to the NBA,” Stevens said.
Tatum heard from Stevens during training camp.
“If I would pass up a 3 to take a mid-range 2, he’d stop practice,” Tatum said.
And Tatum has heard from Stevens during the regular season.
“We have tried to make it an emphasis to don’t hesitate to shoot, right?” Stevens said. “He’s so tall that, on the catch, he can get that shot off. And probably his inclination has probably always been to fake it and drive it. But he shoots it with ease and feels good every time he shoots it.”
Somewhere along line, Stevens’ message got through. Tatum has taken more than twice as many 3-pointers as long 2s. The change in Tatum’s approach is an overwhelming victory for smarts over stubbornness. Simply by changing his shot selection, Tatum has become much more valuable to Boston.
It doesn’t hurt that he’s making a stunning 51.5% of his 3-pointers, either.
Not only does Tatum lead the NBA in 3-point percentage (among qualified players, as are all 3-point percentages in this story)…
Not only is he on pace for the best 3-point percentage every by a rookie…
He’s posting one of the best 3-point percentages of all-time:
It’s a startling output for someone who didn’t shoot especially well from the college arc just last season. Tatum made just 34.2% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at Duke. Nobody with such a low college 3-point percentage has ever cracked 40%, let alone 50%, as a rookie.
“Anybody who says they’re not surprised by the 3-point shooting based on what he did in college is lying,” Pistons president/coach Van Gundy said.
Yet, Van Gundy endorses an assertion the Celtics made after they traded down from No. 1 to draft Tatum at No. 3.
“I thought he was the best prospect in the draft,” said Van Gundy, a more neutral observer. “He’s got all the tools.”
Tatum has the athleticism to attack the rim, and he has shown a proclivity for drawing fouls. At 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and good mobility, he already looks like a solid defender with the potential to become a shutdown stopper. He’s helpful on the glass, too.
But it’s 3-point shooting that makes him the most likely No. 1 pick in a redone 2017 draft. Nobody else taken top six is shooting even 30% on 3s, the troubles of No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball especially pronounced.
Maybe Tatum’s long-distance success is unsustainable. He has attempted just 99 3-pointers (making 51). That’s not a large enough sample to prove Tatum is now reliable from beyond the arc. It’s probably wise to be skeptical of something that recently seemed so improbable.
On the other hand, even if this is just a hot stretch, it’s one usually reserved for good 3-point shooters. The player Tatum was most compared to before the draft, Carmelo Anthony, never made 51-of-99 3-pointers in any stretch of his career – and Anthony made himself into a pretty good 3-point shooter. There’s plenty of room for Tatum to regress and remain incredibly effective.
In the meantime, his 3-point percentage is sparkling as All-Star Weekend approaches. Tatum doesn’t expect to be selected for the 3-point contest, and he might be right. Part of his efficiency is due to selectivity. Despite starting and shooting so accurately, he’s tied for 59th in 3-pointers made. But he also hoped just to near 40% on his 3-pointers this season, and that prediction has been way off.
“If I got picked to do it, I’d definitely go,” Tatum said.
Tatum can’t control that. He can only somewhat control how many of his 3-pointers go in. But he can control how many he takes.
In that respect, maybe his talent was projectable.
“He’s a good listener,” said Pistons rookie Luke Kennard, who played with Tatum at Duke. “I know, when I was on the court with him, playing with him, I could always go up to him and talk to him about something on the court. Whether I thought I could do something better, he was listening. Next play, it was happening.”
Tatum’s next step is increasing his volume from three 3-point attempts per game. Shoot anyway when closing defenders are nearer. Mix in more pull-up 3s out of the pick-and-roll.
Why not? He has already made everything look so easy.
Kobe Bryant getting his numbers retired was the main attraction in the NBA last night.
But don’t let it completely overshadow an awesome night of basketball.
Five games were decided by two points or fewer, matching a record hit seven times prior, most recently in 2006. The close finishes:
Warriors 116, Lakers 114
In Los Angeles, where Kobe was honored, Kevin Durant hit the game-winner with 6.4 seconds left in overtime:
Durant shot 10-for-29. How Kobe-esque.
Celtics 112, Pacers 111
Boston and Indiana combined to make six straight shots in a thrilling final minute, capped by Terry Rozier‘s steal and game-winning dunk:
Even Darren Collison‘s desperation heave hit a lot of rim.
Thunder 95, Nuggets 94
Denver flubbed the end.
In a tie game, Oklahoma City had the ball with about a five-second difference between game clock and shot clock. Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanted to use a foul to give and was clearly annoyed Jamal Murray didn’t do it sooner. But Malone kept calling for an intentional foul, which Trey Lyles finally committed with 14.8 seconds left. That reset the shot clock to 14 seconds, allowing the Thunder to use nearly the entire game clock before Russell Westbrook drew a foul with 2.8 seconds left. Westbrook made a free throw for his 38th point, and – short on time – the Nuggets rushed a miss:
Timberwolves 108, Trail Blazers 107
In the final 7:02: Jamal Crawford 11, Jimmy Butler 10, Portland 10. Butler, who scored 37 points, hit the game-winning free throws with 2.5 seconds left:
Bulls 117, 76ers 115
Dario Saric scored Philadelphia’s final 10 points, but he couldn’t keep up with Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn. The duo carried Chicago down the stretch, as the Bulls overcame an eight point deficit in the final four minutes and moved to 6-0 with Mirotic: