Warriors say Stephen Curry still out, will likely miss Cavs on Christmas

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 10:30 PM EST
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been out with an ankle injury since December 4, and it’s unlikely he will make it back for the biggest game at the end of the month.

The team announced on Tuesday that Curry is making progress with his injury, but it will be another week until he is re-evaluated by team doctors.

If that timetable stays true, that means that Curry won’t be re-evaluated until the day after Christmas. Golden State has played it slow with Curry, so it now seems unlikely that he will be back in time for their Christmas matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State has done fine in Curry’s absence. They haven’t lost a game all month, although the toughest competition they’ve had was a fiesty Detroit Pistons team and Monday’s OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the night the team retired Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers.

Dion Waiters threw up a bunch of spaghetti during game vs. Hawks

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Miami Heat wing Dion Waiters apparently had too much of a good thing on Monday.

During the Heat’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 110-104, Waiters apparently had to take to the locker room to throw up spaghetti he had eaten earlier in the day.

This would appear to put Waiters in cosmic alignment with a fan at that same game, who was seen on video throwing up from their seat at Philips Arena.

We are still awaiting word on if said spaghetti regurgitation had any affect on Waiters’ sweater.

Jahlil Okafor says he’s happy in Brooklyn with “actual NBA coaching staff” helping him

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EST
Jahlil Okafor is, understandably, bitter.

He was frustrated in Philadelphia this season — he had worked hard to get healthy, only to find he was on the outside looking in at coach Brett Brown’s rotation. The Sixers had moved on, they have their big man of the future in Joel Embiid and the forwards they wanted around him in Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and now Trevor Booker. Philly likes its current rotations. Okafor was not part of the future plan, and nobody likes to sit around and wait, especially in a contract year.

Now Okafor is in Brooklyn, trying to get his legs under him and prove he and his old-school game have a place in the NBA. Okafor needed a change of scenery, and he got it. Not surprisingly, he took a shot at Philly and the coaching staff there during an interview with the New York Post.

“A lot of the guys are in midseason form, where I feel like I’m at the start of the season because I haven’t really played. … I have to catch up to a lot of guys.

“That’s why I’m happy I’m here with the actual NBA coaching staff that’s taking care of me every day. When I was in Philly I was figuring it out on my own. I had my own trainer [Rick Lewis] that I’ve been working with since eighth grade working me out. But it’s a different level when you’re actually working with an NBA staff.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown shrugged off the comment.

What the Sixers did is what all teams do — play the guys that can help them win games and who they see as the future. Okafor wasn’t that. It’s a cold business. But part of it also was Okafor was not that good — he’s not a good defender, and he doesn’t space the floor. If you’re just going to be an old-school scoring big in today’s NBA you need to be crazy efficient (think Enes Kanter or Zach Randolph of a few years ago). Okafor was not.

Okafor looked okay in the one game he played for the Nets so far, shooting 5-of-11 (missing both threes he tried) and scoring 10 points in 23 minutes. It’s far too early and far too small a sample size to make any judgments. What matters is he is going to get a chance in Brooklyn he was never going to get in Philly.

Okafor talked about that, too, about wanting to help his team but not being there yet (which shouldn’t be a surprise, missing most of last season and the start of this one).

“I don’t know how far I am away, but I know I’m not there yet to where I can play 25, 30 minutes and help the team win,” Okafor said. “So I’m doing myself a disservice and the team if I’m out there. I’m not really contributing as much as I think I can. I don’t have a timetable, but hopefully I’m not too far away because I do want to be out there. I do want to play with my teammates.”

He’s going to get his chance this season at some point. We’ll see what he does with it.

Nikola Mirotic’s return sparks Bulls to 6-game win streak

Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 7:02 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Mirotic has turned into a matchup nightmare. Kris Dunn looks like one of the NBA’s most promising young point guards, and Bobby Portis and David Nwaba have provided a spark off the bench.

For a team that was supposed to be tanking this year, the Chicago Bulls look awfully competitive all of a sudden.

Led by Mirotic and Dunn, Chicago beat Philadelphia 117-115 on Monday night for its sixth consecutive victory on the heels of a 10-game slide – a turnaround unlike any other in NBA history. The Bulls are perfect since Mirotic returned Dec. 8 after missing the start of the season with facial fractures following a fight with Portis.

“I think the biggest thing is, the reason why we are winning, is because we are having fun with it,” Dunn said. “When you are having fun, when you are winning, things (are) a lot smoother.”

This was not exactly the plan for Chicago after it went 41-41 last season and lost to Boston in the first round of the playoffs. All-Star Jimmy Butler was traded to Minnesota in June and Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo and Taj Gibson departed for greener pastures as Chicago embarked on a potentially painful rebuilding process.

Then Mirotic and Portis got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17, and the Bulls became the laughingstock of the league. Portis was suspended for eight games and Mirotic needed weeks to recover from his injuries.

For a while, no one was quite sure whether Mirotic and Portis would be able to play together again. But they figured it out over time, validating Chicago’s patient approach to the situation.

“I was very, very excited to start the season,” Mirotic said. “Putting in all the work and gaining 20 pounds of (muscle) on my body, but sometimes things just happen (for) a reason. You never know why is the reason. Even maybe could be looking very bad in the beginning, but at the end of the day, now, I’m not saying it’s good, but just trying to be positive out there, making my life simple in the game.”

The 26-year-old Mirotic, who re-signed with Chicago in September on a two-year contract that could pay as much as $27 million, was maddeningly inconsistent during his first three years in the league. But he has been an absolute terror since coming back from the preseason fight, averaging 20.3 points and 7.3 rebounds during the streak.

He has been more aggressive after often deferring to his teammates early in his career. Offseason weightlifting work has helped with his low-post game and defense.

“He’s a real threat, you have to know where he is,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I think when we study, what does a modern-day player look like, it looks like him. It looks like him. Big athlete, got a bounce, can make shots, and seemingly he’s been one of the key things to connect the dots.”

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic can shoot over smaller players or take the ball to the basket when he is guarded by a big man. With Dunn, Portis and rookie Lauri Markkanen creating their own matchup problems, the Bulls are becoming a tough team to defend.

Chicago (9-20) had seven players score in double figures in the victory over Philadelphia. It is averaging 111 points during its win streak.

“These guys have made leaps and bounds from where we were as far as making plays down the stretch and going out and playing with confidence when it matters most,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Dunn, who came over in the Butler deal, hit a couple of big shots down the stretch against Philadelphia and finished with 22 points and six assists. He has scored in double figures in a career-best eight straight games.

Portis and Nwaba, who missed a chunk of the season with a sprained right ankle, have had their moments as well. Portis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday night’s 115-109 victory at Milwaukee, and Nwaba has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.

“David is doing a lot of little things for this team,” Hoiberg said. “We missed him a lot when he was out of the lineup.”

Next up for Hoiberg’s team is a visit from lowly Orlando, losers of five in a row and six of seven. Then Chicago hits the road for a challenging three-game trip to Cleveland, Boston and Milwaukee, and Zach LaVine could make his Bulls debut next month in his return from knee surgery.

After looking completely lost at times during a 3-20 start, there is suddenly reason for hope in Chicago.

“It’s still about taking positive steps and our team has done that in these past couple weeks,” Hoiberg said.

 