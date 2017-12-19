AP Photo/Darron Cummings

NBA ties record with five games decided by two or fewer points in one day

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Kobe Bryant getting his numbers retired was the main attraction in the NBA last night.

But don’t let it completely overshadow an awesome night of basketball.

Five games were decided by two points or fewer, matching a record hit seven times prior, most recently in 2006. The close finishes:

Warriors 116, Lakers 114

In Los Angeles, where Kobe was honored, Kevin Durant hit the game-winner with 6.4 seconds left in overtime:

Durant shot 10-for-29. How Kobe-esque.

Celtics 112, Pacers 111

Boston and Indiana combined to make six straight shots in a thrilling final minute, capped by Terry Rozier‘s steal and game-winning dunk:

Even Darren Collison‘s desperation heave hit a lot of rim.

Thunder 95, Nuggets 94

Denver flubbed the end.

In a tie game, Oklahoma City had the ball with about a five-second difference between game clock and shot clock. Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanted to use a foul to give and was clearly annoyed Jamal Murray didn’t do it sooner. But Malone kept calling for an intentional foul, which Trey Lyles finally committed with 14.8 seconds left. That reset the shot clock to 14 seconds, allowing the Thunder to use nearly the entire game clock before Russell Westbrook drew a foul with 2.8 seconds left. Westbrook made a free throw for his 38th point, and – short on time – the Nuggets rushed a miss:

Timberwolves 108, Trail Blazers 107

In the final 7:02: Jamal Crawford 11, Jimmy Butler 10, Portland 10. Butler, who scored 37 points, hit the game-winning free throws with 2.5 seconds left:

Bulls 117, 76ers 115

Dario Saric scored Philadelphia’s final 10 points, but he couldn’t keep up with Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn. The duo carried Chicago down the stretch, as the Bulls overcame an eight point deficit in the final four minutes and moved to 6-0 with Mirotic:

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum sinking 3-pointers with unforeseen and unparalleled efficiency

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
DETROIT – Jayson Tatum says he doesn’t understand eschewing mid-range jumpers, which analytics have shown are typically less efficient when other shots – 3-pointers and shots at the rim – are available. He subscribes to decades of basketball orthodoxy reinforced by his own experience at the highest level of college basketball and the praise heaped upon him at summer league.

“Some of the best players ever were great at mid-range,” Tatum said. “Kobe, Michael Jordan, Paul Pierce, Dirk.”

Ever since the Celtics drafted Tatum No. 3 last June, Boston coach Brad Stevens has tried to deprogram Tatum’s attitude on jumpers.

Tatum heard from Stevens during the summer.

“If I was involved in a film session at all this summer, it was about what a good shot looks like once you get to the NBA,” Stevens said.

Tatum heard from Stevens during training camp.

“If I would pass up a 3 to take a mid-range 2, he’d stop practice,” Tatum said.

And Tatum has heard from Stevens during the regular season.

“We have tried to make it an emphasis to don’t hesitate to shoot, right?” Stevens said. “He’s so tall that, on the catch, he can get that shot off. And probably his inclination has probably always been to fake it and drive it. But he shoots it with ease and feels good every time he shoots it.”

Somewhere along line, Stevens’ message got through. Tatum has taken more than twice as many 3-pointers as long 2s. The change in Tatum’s approach is an overwhelming victory for smarts over stubbornness. Simply by changing his shot selection, Tatum has become much more valuable to Boston.

It doesn’t hurt that he’s making a stunning 51.5% of his 3-pointers, either.

Not only does Tatum lead the NBA in 3-point percentage (among qualified players, as are all 3-point percentages in this story)…

Not only is he on pace for the best 3-point percentage every by a rookie…

He’s posting one of the best 3-point percentages of all-time:

It’s a startling output for someone who didn’t shoot especially well from the college arc just last season. Tatum made just 34.2% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at Duke. Nobody with such a low college 3-point percentage has ever cracked 40%, let alone 50%, as a rookie.

“Anybody who says they’re not surprised by the 3-point shooting based on what he did in college is lying,” Pistons president/coach Van Gundy said.

Yet, Van Gundy endorses an assertion the Celtics made after they traded down from No. 1 to draft Tatum at No. 3.

“I thought he was the best prospect in the draft,” said Van Gundy, a more neutral observer. “He’s got all the tools.”

Tatum has the athleticism to attack the rim, and he has shown a proclivity for drawing fouls. At 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and good mobility, he already looks like a solid defender with the potential to become a shutdown stopper. He’s helpful on the glass, too.

But it’s 3-point shooting that makes him the most likely No. 1 pick in a redone 2017 draft. Nobody else taken top six is shooting even 30% on 3s, the troubles of No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball especially pronounced.

Maybe Tatum’s long-distance success is unsustainable. He has attempted just 99 3-pointers (making 51). That’s not a large enough sample to prove Tatum is now reliable from beyond the arc. It’s probably wise to be skeptical of something that recently seemed so improbable.

On the other hand, even if this is just a hot stretch, it’s one usually reserved for good 3-point shooters. The player Tatum was most compared to before the draft, Carmelo Anthony, never made 51-of-99 3-pointers in any stretch of his career – and Anthony made himself into a pretty good 3-point shooter. There’s plenty of room for Tatum to regress and remain incredibly effective.

In the meantime, his 3-point percentage is sparkling as All-Star Weekend approaches. Tatum doesn’t expect to be selected for the 3-point contest, and he might be right. Part of his efficiency is due to selectivity. Despite starting and shooting so accurately, he’s tied for 59th in 3-pointers made. But he also hoped just to near 40% on his 3-pointers this season, and that prediction has been way off.

“If I got picked to do it, I’d definitely go,” Tatum said.

Tatum can’t control that. He can only somewhat control how many of his 3-pointers go in. But he can control how many he takes.

In that respect, maybe his talent was projectable.

“He’s a good listener,” said Pistons rookie Luke Kennard, who played with Tatum at Duke. “I know, when I was on the court with him, playing with him, I could always go up to him and talk to him about something on the court. Whether I thought I could do something better, he was listening. Next play, it was happening.”

Tatum’s next step is increasing his volume from three 3-point attempts per game. Shoot anyway when closing defenders are nearer. Mix in more pull-up 3s out of the pick-and-roll.

Why not? He has already made everything look so easy.

Julius Randle dunked on Kevin Durant, too (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Kevin Durant is defending the rim more.

This is the downside.

Larry Nance Jr. had an amazing dunk on the Warriors star, but Julius Randle‘s dunk on Durant wasn’t half bad, either.

At least Durant had the last laugh with the game-winner against the Lakers last night.

Jayson Tatum throws down nasty dunk on Domantas Sabonis (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Before the draft, I wondered how Jayson Tatum would handle matchups where he’s not the better athlete – an issue he’d face far more than at Duke.

It wasn’t an issue against Domantas Sabonis last night.

And to think, that wasn’t even the best highlight in the Celtics’ win over the Pacers last night.

Three Things to Know: Kevin Durant steals a little of Kobe’s thunder with game winner

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. We’re coming to you live from Staples Center with tonight’s three things.

1) Kobe Bryant gets his jersey retired, then Kevin Durant crushes Lakers’ fans dreams of perfect night with game winner. It was Kobe Bryant’s house one last time at Staples Center Monday. This building may not exists but for the energy Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal brought to the Lakers, and after a legendary 20-year career it was fitting that the Lakers retired both of his jerseys, 8 and 24.

Kobe finally answered wether he thought 8 or 24 had the better run.

“Eight will have something 24 will never, ever, ever, ever have — the ability to grown hair,” Bryant joked. “It’s really tough for me (to choose between 8 and 24), but 24 was tougher. And I tend to gravitate toward things that are harder to do.”

Then there was the actual game at Staples Center, where for the second time this year the Lakers pushed the Warriors to overtime. It was the second time the Lakers played one of their better games of the season — except at the free throw line, where they were 22-of-35 (62 percent) — while the Warriors took the Lakers lightly. This time the Warriors were also short-handed with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Shaun Livingston all out.

Kevin Durant was off, he started the game 4-of-20 from the floor. But KD has a little Kobe in him — when he’s not scoring his confidence never falters, and he keeps on firing. From the middle of the fourth quarter on he was 6-of-9 shooting including three from beyond the arc.

The biggest of those was the game winner in overtime to give Golden State a 116-114 win to take a little luster off Kobe’s big night. Durant got the matchup he wanted, isolated on Lonzo Ball, then went to work.

2) Pacers throw game away to Celtics — literally — and waste another great game from Victor Oladipo. Pacers’ GM Kevin Pritchard — who has won more than his share of trades in his career — looks smarter and smarter every day for getting Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis out of Oklahoma City in the Paul George trade. I wouldn’t say you “win” any trade where PG13 goes out the door, but he did better for the Pacers than most of us realized at the time.

Given another chance and the ball in his hands as a shot creator, Oladipo has exploded with an All-Star level season. That continued Monday night against the East-leading Celtics, where Oladipo had 38 points — 30 in the second half — to put the Pacers in a position to win it. Indiana was in control and the Celtics were fouling and jacking up threes trying to hang on in the final two minutes. Then Kyrie Irving hit a couple of big threes (he had 30 points on the night and was clutch), and with 9 seconds left the Pacers were up one, 111-110. Indiana called timeout to advance the ball to halfcourt, then inbounded the ball to Cory Joseph who was not instantly fouled and made a quick pass to Bojan Bogdanovic to kill more time. Smart play. Then Bogdanovic tried the same idea but executed it poorly, throwing a hanging, slow cross-court pass.

Terry Rozier from Boston stole the pass, tipping it forward to himself, then racing in for the game-winning layup.

Rough night, rough loss for a Pacers team that showed it belonged all night.

3) Larry Nance Jr. with Dunk of the Year candidate. For the third thing we could have gone with Jimmy Butler scoring 37 points than ranting about how he loves defense after the game. Russell Westbrook had 38 points in a one-point Thunder win over the Nuggets.

But how can we not go with Larry Nance’s Dunk of the Year candidate, throwing it down on Kevin Durant?

KD created his own problem here with an ill-advised look-ahead pass that led to a turnover and a Lakers’ transition chance, but even so nobody can expect to get destroyed like that. KD is the Warriors best rim protector and has played at an All-Defensive Team level this season, he stayed in to try to block the shot. But that was not happening. Nance has had big throwdowns before, but this was one for the ages.