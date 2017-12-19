Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Lakers: Brook Lopez out at least three weeks

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
2 Comments

Entering an intriguing restricted free agency that will likely end outside Los Angeles, Julius Randle is getting a bigger audition.

Starting Lakers center Brook Lopez will miss a few weeks.

Lakers release:

Brook Lopez, who was injured in the second quarter of last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, had X-rays last night and an MRI today. Results of the X-rays were negative and the MRI confirmed a moderate ankle sprain in his right ankle. Lopez will be reevaluated in three weeks.

This is a tough loss for the Lakers, who don’t have their first-round pick this season. There’s no upside in losing, and Lopez was central to their effort to build credibility for free agents.

Randle could get more playing time, even if he stays in his reserve role. Andrew Bogut, Ivica Zubac or Thomas Bryant could join the rotation. The Lakers could even go small more often with Larry Nance Jr. at center.

Though the injury isn’t as serious as some feared, it’s still bad news for Lopez, who’s had multiple right-foot issues. More stress on that foot won’t instill confidence ahead of his free agency next summer, when he’ll be 30 years old.

Amid Celtics rumors, Anthony Davis openly wonders whether Pelicans have his back

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 6:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Anthony Davis has repeatedly expressed loyalty to the Pelicans amid their turmoil.

This is the most doubt I’ve ever heard him cast about his future in New Orleans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return.

Before the Cousins trade a year ago, though, Davis kept hearing talk of the Celtics trying to trade for him. He walked into GM Dell Demps’ office and asked about it.

“He told me that [Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen,” Davis said. “At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him.

“It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I’ve been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we’re moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win.

“You look at the Warriors, Cleveland, Boston,” he said. “They lose Gordon [Hayward], they’re still playing well. KD-Steph-Draymond-Klay. They play so well with each other. They move the basketball. They don’t care who scores. Steph and Draymond are out, and they still won. KD is out. They still win.

“That’s the way the league is now. I don’t see anyone winning without three or four All-Stars. … I was in the [MVP] conversation in my third year, and we didn’t win. We went to the playoffs, got swept, and I dropped out of all that so fast. It’s about winning. You can have all the numbers in the world, but you better win. That’s what it is. This whole league, everything is about winning. Every award. Everything. It’s all about winning.”

Davis is finally flexing his muscles. He has the clout to demand more from the Pelicans, but he has been passive in exercising it.

The result: New Orleans has missed the playoffs in four of his five full seasons and not won a single postseason game with him. The Pelicans are 15-15 this year, trying to claw into the playoffs, where they’d likely lose early.

New Orleans miraculously got Davis a second star last season in DeMarcus Cousins. How the Pelicans get the third, let alone fourth, star Davis covets is anyone’s guess. New Orleans has squandered years of first-round picks. With Davis and Cousins, the Pelicans are unlikely to draft high enough to get another blue-chip prospect. Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore are fine players but unlikely to develop into stars, though their salaries (and Solomon Hill‘s and Omer Asik‘s) will keep New Orleans from pursuing star free agents.

Meanwhile, the clock ticks toward Davis’ 2020 player option.

I believe Davis preference is to win in New Orleans, and this interview is an attempt to pressure the Pelicans into making that happen. But what if he ultimately decides he must choose between winning and New Orleans? I don’t know which he’d pick, though the history of stars in his position suggests winning is the more likely priority.

Unfortunately for Davis, I’m not sure what the Pelicans can do anymore. They’re somewhat locked into this middling team. But if they have a way to upgrade his supporting cast, this warning-shot interview ought to kick them into high gear.

Fans yelled anti-gay slurs at Damian Lillard after game in Minnesota Monday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 4:26 PM EST
3 Comments

NBA players are caught on camera and fined by the league when they curse at, or make indecent gestures toward, fans in the crowd. As they should be. However, the other side of the equation is that some of the things yelled at NBA players cross all lines of decency, and while sometimes those fans are ejected or moved away from courtside, it’s something the league needs to know players will react to.

Take, for example, what happened to Damian Lillard Monday. His team had just lost a close, hard-fought game to the Timberwolves on the road, when walking to the bus a couple of idiots crossed the line. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

Two fans shouted anti-gay slurs at Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard while he was walking to the team bus on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

Lillard confirmed to ESPN that the phrases were shouted at him after the Blazers’ 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota….

Cellphone video captured an irritated Lillard approaching the hecklers, asking, “Which one of you all said that?” A woman in the area pointed out one of the individuals, and that person apologized. Sources at the scene say no action was taken against the fans.

Good on Lillard for walking over there and challenging them. As with just about everyone spewing hate, when confronted they back down.

Just to be clear, anti-gay slurs are never appropriate. Ever. Anywhere. It is flat-out unacceptable. If you’re using them, you are the problem.

In our tribalized and divided nation (and world), some people have felt emboldened to demean others. To degrade others. To see the “other side” as idiots or worse. It’s depressing how quickly and willingly people slide into that skin and spew venom, in person or online. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.

Sports is entertainment and, while I think sports and politics will always mix, there is no place for hate in the arena. Root against Lillard, or whoever, as hard as you want when they are on the court, but off the court they are just people with the same concerns about family, friends, Game of Thrones, and life we all do. Treat them with some respect, NBA players are the best in their craft in the world. They have earned it.

Watch fan puke hard behind Hawks bench (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 3:11 PM EST
2 Comments

The description of this video has been made perfectly clear to you. Watch it only if you want.

If not, here’s a far more delightful video of a Hawks fan.

Grizzlies push back Mike Conley’s timeline again

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
2 Comments

The Grizzlies said Mike Conley would miss at least two weeks.

Then, they said he’d miss 2-3 more weeks.

Now?

Grizzlies week:

Conley continues to participate in therapy and treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, as he progresses towards returning to on-court activities. A further update will be provided in approximately two weeks.

It’s obviously concerning the Grizzlies keep pushing back Conley’s potential return date. They’ve been sinking without him.

Memphis (9-21) now has the NBA’s third-worst record, ahead of only the Hawks and Mavericks. It’s past time to think long-term – and Conley’s prognosis isn’t encouraging in that regard, either. The 30-year-old is owed $97,534,870 over the next three seasons. A lingering injury obviously won’t help his trade value.