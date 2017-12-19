Getty

Dion Waiters threw up a bunch of spaghetti during game vs. Hawks

By Dane CarbaughDec 19, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Miami Heat wing Dion Waiters apparently had too much of a good thing on Monday.

During the Heat’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 110-104, Waiters apparently had to take to the locker room to throw up spaghetti he had eaten earlier in the day.

This would appear to put Waiters in cosmic alignment with a fan at that same game, who was seen on video throwing up from their seat at Philips Arena.

We are still awaiting word on if said spaghetti regurgitation had any affect on Waiters’ sweater.

Jahlil Okafor says he’s happy in Brooklyn with “actual NBA coaching staff” helping him

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EST
Jahlil Okafor is, understandably, bitter.

He was frustrated in Philadelphia this season — he had worked hard to get healthy, only to find he was on the outside looking in at coach Brett Brown’s rotation. The Sixers had moved on, they have their big man of the future in Joel Embiid and the forwards they wanted around him in Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and now Trevor Booker. Philly likes its current rotations. Okafor was not part of the future plan, and nobody likes to sit around and wait, especially in a contract year.

Now Okafor is in Brooklyn, trying to get his legs under him and prove he and his old-school game have a place in the NBA. Okafor needed a change of scenery, and he got it. Not surprisingly, he took a shot at Philly and the coaching staff there during an interview with the New York Post.

“A lot of the guys are in midseason form, where I feel like I’m at the start of the season because I haven’t really played. … I have to catch up to a lot of guys.

“That’s why I’m happy I’m here with the actual NBA coaching staff that’s taking care of me every day. When I was in Philly I was figuring it out on my own. I had my own trainer [Rick Lewis] that I’ve been working with since eighth grade working me out. But it’s a different level when you’re actually working with an NBA staff.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown shrugged off the comment.

What the Sixers did is what all teams do — play the guys that can help them win games and who they see as the future. Okafor wasn’t that. It’s a cold business. But part of it also was Okafor was not that good — he’s not a good defender, and he doesn’t space the floor. If you’re just going to be an old-school scoring big in today’s NBA you need to be crazy efficient (think Enes Kanter or Zach Randolph of a few years ago). Okafor was not.

Okafor looked okay in the one game he played for the Nets so far, shooting 5-of-11 (missing both threes he tried) and scoring 10 points in 23 minutes. It’s far too early and far too small a sample size to make any judgments. What matters is he is going to get a chance in Brooklyn he was never going to get in Philly.

Okafor talked about that, too, about wanting to help his team but not being there yet (which shouldn’t be a surprise, missing most of last season and the start of this one).

“I don’t know how far I am away, but I know I’m not there yet to where I can play 25, 30 minutes and help the team win,” Okafor said. “So I’m doing myself a disservice and the team if I’m out there. I’m not really contributing as much as I think I can. I don’t have a timetable, but hopefully I’m not too far away because I do want to be out there. I do want to play with my teammates.”

He’s going to get his chance this season at some point. We’ll see what he does with it.

Nikola Mirotic’s return sparks Bulls to 6-game win streak

Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 7:02 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Mirotic has turned into a matchup nightmare. Kris Dunn looks like one of the NBA’s most promising young point guards, and Bobby Portis and David Nwaba have provided a spark off the bench.

For a team that was supposed to be tanking this year, the Chicago Bulls look awfully competitive all of a sudden.

Led by Mirotic and Dunn, Chicago beat Philadelphia 117-115 on Monday night for its sixth consecutive victory on the heels of a 10-game slide – a turnaround unlike any other in NBA history. The Bulls are perfect since Mirotic returned Dec. 8 after missing the start of the season with facial fractures following a fight with Portis.

“I think the biggest thing is, the reason why we are winning, is because we are having fun with it,” Dunn said. “When you are having fun, when you are winning, things (are) a lot smoother.”

This was not exactly the plan for Chicago after it went 41-41 last season and lost to Boston in the first round of the playoffs. All-Star Jimmy Butler was traded to Minnesota in June and Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo and Taj Gibson departed for greener pastures as Chicago embarked on a potentially painful rebuilding process.

Then Mirotic and Portis got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17, and the Bulls became the laughingstock of the league. Portis was suspended for eight games and Mirotic needed weeks to recover from his injuries.

For a while, no one was quite sure whether Mirotic and Portis would be able to play together again. But they figured it out over time, validating Chicago’s patient approach to the situation.

“I was very, very excited to start the season,” Mirotic said. “Putting in all the work and gaining 20 pounds of (muscle) on my body, but sometimes things just happen (for) a reason. You never know why is the reason. Even maybe could be looking very bad in the beginning, but at the end of the day, now, I’m not saying it’s good, but just trying to be positive out there, making my life simple in the game.”

The 26-year-old Mirotic, who re-signed with Chicago in September on a two-year contract that could pay as much as $27 million, was maddeningly inconsistent during his first three years in the league. But he has been an absolute terror since coming back from the preseason fight, averaging 20.3 points and 7.3 rebounds during the streak.

He has been more aggressive after often deferring to his teammates early in his career. Offseason weightlifting work has helped with his low-post game and defense.

“He’s a real threat, you have to know where he is,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I think when we study, what does a modern-day player look like, it looks like him. It looks like him. Big athlete, got a bounce, can make shots, and seemingly he’s been one of the key things to connect the dots.”

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic can shoot over smaller players or take the ball to the basket when he is guarded by a big man. With Dunn, Portis and rookie Lauri Markkanen creating their own matchup problems, the Bulls are becoming a tough team to defend.

Chicago (9-20) had seven players score in double figures in the victory over Philadelphia. It is averaging 111 points during its win streak.

“These guys have made leaps and bounds from where we were as far as making plays down the stretch and going out and playing with confidence when it matters most,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Dunn, who came over in the Butler deal, hit a couple of big shots down the stretch against Philadelphia and finished with 22 points and six assists. He has scored in double figures in a career-best eight straight games.

Portis and Nwaba, who missed a chunk of the season with a sprained right ankle, have had their moments as well. Portis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday night’s 115-109 victory at Milwaukee, and Nwaba has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.

“David is doing a lot of little things for this team,” Hoiberg said. “We missed him a lot when he was out of the lineup.”

Next up for Hoiberg’s team is a visit from lowly Orlando, losers of five in a row and six of seven. Then Chicago hits the road for a challenging three-game trip to Cleveland, Boston and Milwaukee, and Zach LaVine could make his Bulls debut next month in his return from knee surgery.

After looking completely lost at times during a 3-20 start, there is suddenly reason for hope in Chicago.

“It’s still about taking positive steps and our team has done that in these past couple weeks,” Hoiberg said.

 

Amid Celtics rumors, Anthony Davis openly wonders whether Pelicans have his back

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 6:11 PM EST
Anthony Davis has repeatedly expressed loyalty to the Pelicans amid their turmoil.

This is the most doubt I’ve ever heard him cast about his future in New Orleans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return.

Before the Cousins trade a year ago, though, Davis kept hearing talk of the Celtics trying to trade for him. He walked into GM Dell Demps’ office and asked about it.

“He told me that [Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen,” Davis said. “At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him.

“It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I’ve been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we’re moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win.

“You look at the Warriors, Cleveland, Boston,” he said. “They lose Gordon [Hayward], they’re still playing well. KD-Steph-Draymond-Klay. They play so well with each other. They move the basketball. They don’t care who scores. Steph and Draymond are out, and they still won. KD is out. They still win.

“That’s the way the league is now. I don’t see anyone winning without three or four All-Stars. … I was in the [MVP] conversation in my third year, and we didn’t win. We went to the playoffs, got swept, and I dropped out of all that so fast. It’s about winning. You can have all the numbers in the world, but you better win. That’s what it is. This whole league, everything is about winning. Every award. Everything. It’s all about winning.”

Davis is finally flexing his muscles. He has the clout to demand more from the Pelicans, but he has been passive in exercising it.

The result: New Orleans has missed the playoffs in four of his five full seasons and not won a single postseason game with him. The Pelicans are 15-15 this year, trying to claw into the playoffs, where they’d likely lose early.

New Orleans miraculously got Davis a second star last season in DeMarcus Cousins. How the Pelicans get the third, let alone fourth, star Davis covets is anyone’s guess. New Orleans has squandered years of first-round picks. With Davis and Cousins, the Pelicans are unlikely to draft high enough to get another blue-chip prospect. Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore are fine players but unlikely to develop into stars, though their salaries (and Solomon Hill‘s and Omer Asik‘s) will keep New Orleans from pursuing star free agents.

Meanwhile, the clock ticks toward Davis’ 2020 player option.

I believe Davis preference is to win in New Orleans, and this interview is an attempt to pressure the Pelicans into making that happen. But what if he ultimately decides he must choose between winning and New Orleans? I don’t know which he’d pick, though the history of stars in his position suggests winning is the more likely priority.

Unfortunately for Davis, I’m not sure what the Pelicans can do anymore. They’re somewhat locked into this middling team. But if they have a way to upgrade his supporting cast, this warning-shot interview ought to kick them into high gear.

Lakers: Brook Lopez out at least three weeks

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
Entering an intriguing restricted free agency that will likely end outside Los Angeles, Julius Randle is getting a bigger audition.

Starting Lakers center Brook Lopez will miss a few weeks.

Lakers release:

Brook Lopez, who was injured in the second quarter of last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, had X-rays last night and an MRI today. Results of the X-rays were negative and the MRI confirmed a moderate ankle sprain in his right ankle. Lopez will be reevaluated in three weeks.

This is a tough loss for the Lakers, who don’t have their first-round pick this season. There’s no upside in losing, and Lopez was central to their effort to build credibility for free agents.

Randle could get more playing time, even if he stays in his reserve role. Andrew Bogut, Ivica Zubac or Thomas Bryant could join the rotation. The Lakers could even go small more often with Larry Nance Jr. at center.

Though the injury isn’t as serious as some feared, it’s still bad news for Lopez, who’s had multiple right-foot issues. More stress on that foot won’t instill confidence ahead of his free agency next summer, when he’ll be 30 years old.