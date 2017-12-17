Getty Images

LeBron James on possibly winning fifth MVP this season: ‘It would mean a lot’

By Kurt HelinDec 17, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
LeBron James is destroying the NBA’s traditional aging curve. Over the years and looking at thousands of players, we know that at certain ages and years in the league, guys start to decline. Look at the guys still in the league from the 2003 NBA draft: players still in the league, such as Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, are seeing their games deteriorate in their 15th NBA season. As expected.

Not LeBron.

About to turn 33 and having played more regular season games than Michael Jordan did, LeBron is averaging 28.1 points, 9.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds a game, with a true shooting percentage of 65.9 that would be a career high, and a PER of 31.5 that is right at his career high for a season (31.7). LeBron has not lost a step.

LeBron is in the middle of the too-early MVP conversation, where he and Houston’s James Harden have separated from the field a third of the way into the season. At shootaround Saturday LeBron said winning the NBA MVP for a fifth time would matter to him, but what he really likes doing is opening the door to future NBA players to blow up the aging curve. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Team success is always the number one, but along the way if you’re able to accomplish some individual awards, individual achievements, it would mean a lot,” James said after Saturday’s practice. “I feel good. This is my 15th year, but this is one of the best years I’ve had as far as how I feel and I want to continue that. I want to kind of try to break the mold for the next generation. So just take the narrative out of ‘OK, you’re past your prime when you get [to] 31, or you’re past your prime in your 12th year in the league, or whatever the case may be.’ Hopefully I can break the mold so when the next guy comes, he can still get 200 or 300 million and be 33 years old. I’m serious. You guys are laughing, I’m serious. This is the mold I’m trying to break.”

He’s broken it.

Part of it is that today’s players know more about nutrition and training than past generations. They tend to take better care of their bodies, there are improved medical treatments, and much better diets — and nobody takes all that more seriously than LeBron.

Also, he is a physical freak of nature. Always has been.

It’s too early to have a serious MVP conversation, we have two-thirds of the season remaining, but as of now LeBron and Harden are the front runners (with guys such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and others on the next tier). If LeBron can keep up this level of play, and continues to carry the Cavaliers to a top two record in the East, he will be one of the top vote-getters. No question.

And that would break a mold, too, and put him in a conversation with Michael Jordan again (Jordan won five MVPs, the oldest at age 35).

Julius Randle dunked on Kevin Durant, too (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Kevin Durant is defending the rim more.

This is the downside.

Larry Nance Jr. had an amazing dunk on the Warriors star, but Julius Randle‘s dunk on Durant wasn’t half bad, either.

At least Durant had the last laugh with the game-winner against the Lakers last night.

Jayson Tatum throws down nasty dunk on Domantas Sabonis (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Before the draft, I wondered how Jayson Tatum would handle matchups where he’s not the better athlete – an issue he’d face far more than at Duke.

It wasn’t an issue against Domantas Sabonis last night.

And to think, that wasn’t even the best highlight in the Celtics’ win over the Pacers last night.

Three Things to Know: Kevin Durant steals a little of Kobe’s thunder with game winner

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. We’re coming to you live from Staples Center with tonight’s three things.

1) Kobe Bryant gets his jersey retired, then Kevin Durant crushes Lakers’ fans dreams of perfect night with game winner. It was Kobe Bryant’s house one last time at Staples Center Monday. This building may not exists but for the energy Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal brought to the Lakers, and after a legendary 20-year career it was fitting that the Lakers retired both of his jerseys, 8 and 24.

Kobe finally answered wether he thought 8 or 24 had the better run.

“Eight will have something 24 will never, ever, ever, ever have — the ability to grown hair,” Bryant joked. “It’s really tough for me (to choose between 8 and 24), but 24 was tougher. And I tend to gravitate toward things that are harder to do.”

Then there was the actual game at Staples Center, where for the second time this year the Lakers pushed the Warriors to overtime. It was the second time the Lakers played one of their better games of the season — except at the free throw line, where they were 22-of-35 (62 percent) — while the Warriors took the Lakers lightly. This time the Warriors were also short-handed with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Shaun Livingston all out.

Kevin Durant was off, he started the game 4-of-20 from the floor. But KD has a little Kobe in him — when he’s not scoring his confidence never falters, and he keeps on firing. From the middle of the fourth quarter on he was 6-of-9 shooting including three from beyond the arc.

The biggest of those was the game winner in overtime to give Golden State a 116-114 win to take a little luster off Kobe’s big night. Durant got the matchup he wanted, isolated on Lonzo Ball, then went to work.

2) Pacers throw game away to Celtics — literally — and waste another great game from Victor Oladipo. Pacers’ GM Kevin Pritchard — who has won more than his share of trades in his career — looks smarter and smarter every day for getting Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis out of Oklahoma City in the Paul George trade. I wouldn’t say you “win” any trade where PG13 goes out the door, but he did better for the Pacers than most of us realized at the time.

Given another chance and the ball in his hands as a shot creator, Oladipo has exploded with an All-Star level season. That continued Monday night against the East-leading Celtics, where Oladipo had 38 points — 30 in the second half — to put the Pacers in a position to win it. Indiana was in control and the Celtics were fouling and jacking up threes trying to hang on in the final two minutes. Then Kyrie Irving hit a couple of big threes (he had 30 points on the night and was clutch), and with 9 seconds left the Pacers were up one, 111-110. Indiana called timeout to advance the ball to halfcourt, then inbounded the ball to Cory Joseph who was not instantly fouled and made a quick pass to Bojan Bogdanovic to kill more time. Smart play. Then Bogdanovic tried the same idea but executed it poorly, throwing a hanging, slow cross-court pass.

Terry Rozier from Boston stole the pass, tipping it forward to himself, then racing in for the game-winning layup.

Rough night, rough loss for a Pacers team that showed it belonged all night.

3) Larry Nance Jr. with Dunk of the Year candidate. For the third thing we could have gone with Jimmy Butler scoring 37 points than ranting about how he loves defense after the game. Russell Westbrook had 38 points in a one-point Thunder win over the Nuggets.

But how can we not go with Larry Nance’s Dunk of the Year candidate, throwing it down on Kevin Durant?

KD created his own problem here with an ill-advised look-ahead pass that led to a turnover and a Lakers’ transition chance, but even so nobody can expect to get destroyed like that. KD is the Warriors best rim protector and has played at an All-Defensive Team level this season, he stayed in to try to block the shot. But that was not happening. Nance has had big throwdowns before, but this was one for the ages.

Luke Walton explains Kobe’s mentality with perfect Kobe story

By Kurt HelinDec 19, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — It was Kobe Bryant’s night one more time at Staples Center.

On the night Kobe’s numbers 8 and 24 were retired by the team, the Lakers’ home arena was filled with former teammates and basketball luminaries — Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Bill Russell, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Lamar Odom, Ronny Turiaf, and many, many more. They were all sharing stories of Kobe and his drive and force of will.

One of those former teammates was Luke Walton, who now coaches the Lakers. He captured Kobe’s mentality perfectly when asked about how playing with Kobe. Walton noted that Bryant had the highest hoops IQ of any player he had been around, and how they used to strategize before games while watching film.

“I joke, he sees everything, but when the game starts a lot of times he doesn’t want to hear it,” Walton said. “I’d say ‘Kobe we talked about this yesterday, if they do this then I’m going to throw the ball over here,’ and it’s like, ‘NO. Give me the ball.’ ‘Sure.’”

That’s Kobe. Nobody ever questioned if he knew the game, he was clearly very intelligent and when he wanted to could take apart opponents with his passing. It was just most times he didn’t want to, he wanted to do it himself.