Brook Lopez ducks LeBron, then airballs two free throws (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Lakers big man Brook Lopez is a good free-throw shooter. He is shooting 79.7% the year in 2017, and indeed is a 79.4% FT shooter for his career.

You wouldn’t know that given the sequence that happened on Thursday night as the Lakers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

Lopez’s confidence seemed to be shaken when in the first half LeBron James was driving down the middle of the floor and came in for a dunk. Lopez was standing underneath the basket, and graciously stepped out of the way despite being the tallest player on the floor and the most likely candidate to challenge LeBron at the rim.

Via Twitter:

Brook Lopez wanted no part of that Lebron dunk 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LGxVGXPJV8 — NBAFL⚡️SH (@TheNBAFlash) December 15, 2017

Just 40 seconds later, Lopez went to the line and missed too straight free throws via airball.

Via Twitter:

The Force is apparently not with Brook Lopez… 😬😂#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/jYJR7VVA8v — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) December 15, 2017

The sequence was topped off around 12 seconds later when Lopez racked up a goaltending violation.

It was a tough outing for all of the Lakers as Cleveland got the better of them, 121-112.