Kristaps Porzingis leaves game with sore left knee

Everyone please hold your collective groans until the end.

On Thursday night, New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis had to leave with an apparent left knee injury on a non-contact play against the Brooklyn Nets.

The play happened early in the third quarter when was guarding Brooklyn’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. After the play, Porzingis came up wincing on his left knee and immediately asked out of the game.

Via Twitter:

Porzingis headed back to Knicks locker room. Appeared to be a non-contact injury to left knee. pic.twitter.com/bfWKAFclGD — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 15, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis heads to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury pic.twitter.com/lK70fGvumR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 15, 2017

Jeff Hornacek says Porzingis 'tweaked' his knee but is 'in there standing up' #Knicks — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 15, 2017

Jeff Hornacek said Kristaps Porzingis originally tweaked his knee in the first half and it bothered him again in the third. Doctors will look at Porzingis again tomorrow. Unclear if ell get x-ray or MRI. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 15, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis says that he isn’t in significant pain at the moment and it’s a good sign that he’s standing on his own. He’s uncertain about playing Saturday but he says he’ll know more after being examined tomorrow. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 15, 2017

As a publication, the team had only released for that Porzingis would not return to the game against the Nets. For Porzingis’ part, it looks like he is feeling OK for now, although he has yet to be examined for a definitive prognosis. Non-contact injuries seem to give us pause given injuries to players like Derrick Rose, but there’s no reason to panic just yet. He did walk off by his own, so that’s heartening.

Let’s hope Porzingis returns to the floor after a bit of ice and some rest.